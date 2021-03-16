Moderna begins vaccine trials with children; more European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine: Live COVID-19 updates

John Bacon and Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Moderna has given the first COVID-19 vaccine doses to children under 12 years of age, the company announced Tuesday. The Massachusetts-based biotech company intends to recruit 6,750 healthy kids under 12 years old for the trial.

"This pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

The company joins Pfizer and BioNTech in starting trials for children 6 months and older, after data showed the vaccines are effective in older adults.

"If I were part of the FDA I would certainly want to be very convinced about the safety of a vaccine before I approved its use in children," Dr. Cody Meissner a pediatric infectious disease expert at Tufts Children's Hospital said in October, when Pfizer started pediatric trials. "The pattern of disease is very different in children, and lumping them in with adults would cause me some discomfort."

Also in the news:

►A year after Italy became the first country to impose a nationwide lockdown, the country imposed another one on Monday as cases and hospitalizations rise.

►Additional Greek Life chapters at DePaul in Illinois have since been identified as having attended a weekend St. Patrick's Day party that violated city COVID-19 guidelines, school newspaper The DePaulia wrote Monday.

►More states are allowing all adults to get vaccinated. Mississippi joined Alaska on Tuesday in opening the vaccine eligibility flood gates. And Connecticut is preparing to open to all ages over 16 starting April 5.

►Two new studies add evidence that a coronavirus variant first detected in Britain, already known to be at least 50% more contagious than the original strain, is also more deadly.

►Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose Noodle Tree restaurant was vandalized with racist graffiti days after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to rescind a statewide mask mandate.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has over 29.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 535,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 120 million cases and 2.65 million deaths. More than 135.8 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and nearly 110 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: Vaccine passports should be free, private and secure, the White House has said. But who will be issuing them?

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Back to school, 6 feet apart? 3 feet might be good enough, study shows

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is exploring whether children need to be seated 6feet apart in schools. The 6-feet spacing guideline is “among the biggest challenges” schools face in returning to classrooms, said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Debate around the issue flared last week when a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases suggested that, if masks are worn, students can be seated as close as 3 feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers. Illinois and Massachusetts are among states already allowing 3 feet of distance, and others including Oregon are considering it.

Dan Domenech, executive director of AASA, a national superintendents group, said he expects to see more states and schools move to the 3-feet rule in coming weeks.

“There are districts that have been doing 3 feet for quite some time without experiencing any greater amount of infection,” he said.

Sweden is latest EU country to suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Sweden on Tuesday joined a growing number of European nations and suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine citing a link to blood clots the company and other experts say likely are unrelated to the vaccine. Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Denmark are among nations that have put use of the vaccine, a collaboration between the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant and Oxford University. The World Health Organization has urged countries to continue using the vaccine, saying there's no evidence of a connection to blood clots. The WHO has scheduled a meeting of its safety experts for Tuesday to address the topic.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, told Reuters that data on the vaccine was being reviewed by independent U.S. monitors to determine whether the shot is safe and effective. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could complete its reviews and issue an emergency use authorization next month if all goes well, he said.

Which vaccine should you choose? There are some differences

If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, experts are clear — the best vaccine is the one about to go into your arm. But as the supply of vaccine expands, it’s possible Americans eventually might find someone asking, “Which vaccine do you want?”

The answer for most people will still be “Whatever’s available.” That said, there are differences that could play a role, though doctors are unanimous all three currently authorized vaccines work extremely well to protect against severe disease, hospitalization and death. Read about the difference here.

Thousands of Latinos were sterilized in the 20th century. They remember.

As COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, hesitancy among vulnerable communities, including Hispanic people, is piqued – and history is unearthed.

Throughout the 20th century, about 20,000 women and men were sterilized in California alone under state eugenics policies, according to researchers, including University of Michigan professor Alexandra Minna Stern. The policies targeted patients of state-run asylums or group homes. A disproportionate number were Hispanic.

Angelina Zayas, a pastor at Grace and Peace Community Church that serves Chicago's majority-Hispanic Belmont Cragin enclave, says many Puerto Rican women in her community are afraid to take the COVID-19 vaccine, citing memories of the sterilizations and experiments.

"The biggest one is fear," said Zayas, who is Puerto Rican herself. "That's something that they remember, which affects their judgment in getting the vaccination. They're like, 'Well, how can I trust?'" Read more here.

Nada Hassanein

Vaccine passports should be a thing. But who will issue them?

The federal government shouldn't be involved in verifying that people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House says, but whatever process is developed should be free, private and secure.

As more people are vaccinated, both here and around the world, it will likely become more important to provide proof of vaccination – to get on a plane or a cruise ship, hold certain jobs, or even enjoy a night out. Israel already has a "green card" to prove people have been vaccinated.

While Americans need a way to reliably demonstrate that they’ve been vaccinated, the government shouldn’t be the one issuing such a certification, said Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response.

"It's not the role of the government to hold that data," Slavitt said.

– Elizabeth Weise and Karen Weintraub

Winter storm interrupts vaccinations in Colorado, Wyoming

After a "crippling" winter storm dumped up to 4 feet of snow in the Rocky Mountains — closing roads and canceling flights — the storm raced into the Midwest and sparked thunderstorms in the South. The result? Interference with COVID-19 vaccines, officials said.

Federal officials shut down vaccine shipments to the region as the storm neared so the vials packed in dry ice wouldn’t spoil during mail delays, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said. The storm also was keeping many people from getting to vaccine locations, Deti noted.

“We think they’ll be at least a couple of days,” Deti said. “Nobody is quite sure when things will be cleared and reopened.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID updates: Sweden AstraZeneca vaccine; Moderna starts child trials

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna announces vaccine trials on children

    The pharmaceutical company announced on Tuesday that it will start testing its COVID-19 vaccine on children as young as six months to 12 years old.

  • Four Things Biden Can Do Right Now to Protect Children at the Border

    Doug Mills/GettyThe Biden administration is reluctant to refer to the situation on the southwestern border as a “crisis,” preferring to call it a “challenge.” But with nearly 100,000 apprehensions at the border last month alone, that may be a distinction without much difference. Whatever it’s called, this influx of asylum seekers—including a rapidly growing number of unaccompanied, unauthorized minors crossing into the U.S. from Mexico—is a major humanitarian and legal dilemma confronting the new administration, one that previous administrations have also wrestled with.Over the course of the Trump administration more than 5,000 children were forcibly separated from their parents. And in spite of a court order to reunite all children with their families, on the day that Joe Biden was inaugurated more than 600 children remained disconnected from their parents, primarily because locating parents who were deported without their kids has been extremely difficult. That is why President Biden has created a task force headed by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to track down these parents, whatever it takes, and reunite broken families. Meantime, more than 4,200 unaccompanied children are now being detained at the border on Biden’s watch, with thousands held beyond the legally imposed limit of 72 hours in custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.The difference is that where Trump created a nightmare as a way to discourage families from even trying to come to the land of opportunity, Biden is working under similarly difficult circumstances to try and build, in difficult and fast-moving circumstances, a more humane and decent system.Pediatrician: If I Saw a Child Mistreated Like ICE Is Doing, I’d Call the AuthoritiesIt has been almost three years since I first wrote that former President Trump’s unprecedented policy of forcibly separating immigrant children from their parents at the nation’s southwest border was nothing short of “child abuse by government.”The trauma that the Trump government imposed on these children—and their parents—was intentional and unspeakable. Besides being literally wrenched from their parents, toddlers and young children, as well as adolescents were kept under deplorable and dangerous conditions. Officials tried to deny that the facilities for housing detained children were “cages.” But what I saw on my trips to the border in 2019 were many kids kept in cold chain-link containers with as many as a dozen children in a single cell. There were mattresses on the floor with aluminum foil heat blankets, no toys or books in sight. Yes, I saw a few compassionate Border Patrol agents holding and comforting toddlers. But, indeed, there’s no denying that these children were being detained in what, for all intents and purposes, were cages.The rationale for this gratuitous cruelty concocted by former White House immigration adviser Stephen Miller and then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions was about creating harsh disincentives for families attempting to seek asylum or work in the United States.Never mind that the vast majority of these families were risking life and limb to gain refuge from extreme human rights abuse and the constant threat of violence in their home countries, particularly ravaged neighborhoods in Central America’s Northern Triangle countries, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Fast-forward to the new Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration: Again we have extraordinary challenges around managing unauthorized entry to the U.S. of thousands of people seeking work and asylum, but this time the new president is demanding rapid disposition of every case, and humane treatment of every individual seeking entry to the U.S.A senior physician who has been working with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency and the Border Patrol since early in the Trump administration told me that the difference in guiding principles between 2018 and 2021 is “night and day.”From a practical perspective, there are several things that the administration can do now to help relieve pressures in the system—and minimize the trauma to children waiting for stability and reconnections to family:First, strict guidelines for physical spaces and support services for children in custody at the border should be developed and enforced. Never again should any child be detained in facilities that look like cages or jail cells.Second, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), must provide full health and support services for children who are discharged from border detention. Because of COVID-19 concerns, admissions to these facilities have been limited. The government must create additional capacity by standing up new facilities under ORR and, on the other end, accelerate the process for identifying appropriate long-term placements for all children.Third, the government should issue a national call for experienced mental health and social service professionals to join efforts making sure that unaccompanied children and youth are protected and properly cared for while in federal custody.Fourth, there is reason to be concerned about the quality standards in non-governmental facilities utilized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as placement sites for unaccompanied minors. To manage this, the federal government must insist that all facilities accepting children in custody receive state certification for safety and ability to provide necessary services.I suspect that none of these recommendations would be resisted by the new administration. After all, the Biden-Harris team is coming from a very different place than the intentional deployment of outright “cruelty as policy” much favored by Donald Trump. The former president seemed perfectly content to trample the values of humanity and decency that mean so much to most Americans. The current president wants to solve our challenges with wisdom, competence, and the empathy that so many of us still cherish.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Italy enters fresh lockdown, shutting shops and schools as hospitals struggle with third wave

    Half of regions – including those surrounding Rome and Milan – face new restrictions

  • Homeland Security Secretary speaks on growing border crisis

    Alejandro Mayorkas discusses the latest reports of dire conditions inside facilities housing migrant children near the southern border and how the White House plans to tackle the issue.

  • Who’s Richer: These Sports Stars or Their Significant Others?

    Athletes can make a lot of money, but these athletes have partners who have made a lot as well. Find out who is bringing in more big bucks.

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • SpaceX rocket launches more Starlink satellites

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the latest batch of Starlink satellites on Sunday. (March 14)

  • Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Pose for an Adorable Photo and Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her Bonnet

    Jonathan also calls Zooey his "perfect person." 😭❤️

  • Spain joins countries halting AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Spain will stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for at least two weeks, the government said on Monday, joining a growing list of European countries putting the brakes on the shot over concerns about possible side effects. Earlier on Monday France, Germany and Italy joined Denmark, Norway and several others in halting use of the drug after reports of blood clots in some patients who had received the vaccine. "We take this decision today in the interest of caution," Health Minister Carolina Dias told a news conference.

  • EU considers vaccine boost from Russia's Sputnik

    Publicly, the European Union has dismissed Russia's global vaccine campaign.But behind the scenes, the bloc is turning to Moscow's Sputnik V shot as it tries to get its stuttering efforts to vaccinate its 450 million people back on track.That's according to EU diplomatic and official sources.An EU official who negotiates with vaccine makers on behalf of the bloc told Reuters that governments were considering launching talks with Sputnik V developers.And it would take requests from four EU states to start the process.Hungary and Slovakia have already bought the Russian shot.And the Czech Republic is also interested.The official added that Italy was considering using the country's biggest vaccine-producing bioreactor to make Sputnik V.That would be at a plant near Rome operated by Italian bio-tech firm ReiThera.Brussels has come under fire for the bloc's slow vaccine roll-out, with cases still high across the region.The EU has approved four vaccines so far, but production glitches have slowed its inoculation campaign, leaving some member states seeking their own solutions.The EU has expressed doubts about Sputnik V, citing a lack of data and dismissing the vaccine as a Kremlin propaganda tool. But if Rome agrees a deal with ReiThera, it would be the most significant endorsement of Sputnik V yet.And if the vaccine were to join the EU's arsenal, it would be a diplomatic triumph for Russia.Its trade with the bloc has been hampered for years by sanctions.Ties between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure recently over the treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

  • The Latest: EU group: Pfizer deal will dispatch 10M doses

    The European Commission says it has sealed a deal with Pfizer to speed up the dispatching of 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine over the next three months. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says speeding up the pace of deliveries across the 27-nation bloc would bring the total number of Pfizer doses in the second quarter to over 200 million. “This is very good news,” Von der Leyen says.

  • Moderna announces COVID-19 vaccine trials for children

    Moderna says it's begun a two-part study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children, while similar trials are already underway for adolescents. David Begnaud reports.

  • Trump Would Rather You Die Than Aid Biden’s Vaccine Rollout

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/ Photos GettyThe White House just launched a $250 million ad campaign to convince the vaccine-hesitant to get inoculated. President Joe Biden could save himself the money and call on political influencers to do it for him. Just up the street sit members of Congress—about 25 percent of them, mostly Republicans—who haven’t gotten it yet.If our elected leaders can’t lead us to herd immunity, who can? Each member, under continuity of government rules, is entitled to the shot. No waiting on hold for an appointment, no traveling far afield to get it, no lines. The doctor, in the form of an Attending Physician, is literally in the House.As the rollout continues, it’s not minorities rejecting the vaccine, even though they have reason to doubt their government’s intentions toward them and have the most trouble nailing one. It’s white Republicans who are resisting—like former President Donald Trump, who treated COVID as something between a hoax and a personal affront. Hydroxychloroquine, or bleach? Maybe. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine? Hell no. Sen. Ron “Anon” Johnson said having COVID-19 is superior to the vaccine against it.Last week, a Monmouth University poll found that 56 percent of Republicans will likely never get the vaccine or want to wait and see. For how long, they don’t say. NPR/PBS/Marist found that 47 percent of Trump voters, one in two Republican men, and 41 percent of Republicans will not get the vaccine. A Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll found that Republicans continue to refuse to get the vaccine at double the rate of any other group.Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Sad’ Vaccine StatementNone of this is surprising except that Trump’s followers are willing to die for him. It’s a free country, Republicans are fond of saying, and it’s their private choice to refuse a vaccine, as was their crowding on to the White House lawn for their superspreader convention and the celebration of the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice. But their choices end where our public health begins. Herd immunity that will spring us from our houses and ignite the economy will take as much as 85 per cent of the population getting vaccinated. Wouldn’t red America like to go to an anxiety-free barbecue on the 4th of July? I know the answer. They’ll be popping a Bud and grilling a burger no matter what.Which brings us to Republican governors. A new survey by Johns Hopkins found that starting in early summer last year, states with Republican governors had more cases and higher death rates than those led by Democrats. With two notable exceptions—Maryland’s Larry Hogan and Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker—governors embraced Trump’s attitude of take two aspirin and call me in the morning rather than risk his wrath. “What, me worry about a little old flu?” is such a political signifier that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is a likely presidential candidate running on a record of welcoming bikers to rally in her state and allowing meatpacking plants to become death traps. Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, undeterred by having to park COVID patients in garages and dead bodies in ice trucks, reopened precipitately again this month—adding for sport a no-mask mandate. If Trump’s arch-enemy Dr. Tony Fauci says don’t spike the ball too soon or all our sacrifices will be in vain, count on hundreds of GOP officials to deflate the ball and pound it into the ground.There are other reasons for vaccine-resistance—the usual anti-vaxxers, concern over the speed with which the vaccines were developed, and the CDC telling us what the vaccine doesn’t mean we can do. Not to be released into the wild to party like it’s 2019 is a downer to be sure. But nothing is more determinative of whether you will or won’t get the vaccine than political persuasion.And so Biden has to spend money to sell a group of people on doing what’s good for them to make up for Republicans who won’t. If only he had his predecessor and social influencer from Mar-a-Lago to help him in the Republican States of America. Instead, rather than appear in a public service ad getting a shot as other former presidents did, Trump got his in secret. The guess that he did it to preserve the illusion that he has the arms of a buff 70-year old is ridiculous. Have you seen him in golf regalia?In his first major address, President Biden spoke as doctor-in-chief. He promised all those who want the vaccine will be eligible for it as of May 1 and that relief to those who suffered most economically was on the way. But more importantly, like presidents past, Ronald Reagan after the Challenger exploded and George Bush atop the rubble at Ground Zero, he assured us that there is life after loss and joy after grief. If we let go of our usual divisions and each sacrifice for the whole, we can survive together.If only, the man in Mar-a-Lago must be thinking, as he hears tell of the man whose name he won’t say. Trump’s approval rating near the end of his term was 34 percent, and his 41 percent average approval rating across his term the lowest any president has sunk, according to Gallup. The man now sitting at his desk and sleeping in his bedroom (sanitized for COVID reasons) is well above 5o percent and his relief bill above 60. On the back of his daily schedule is the number of dead from COVID, although he needs no reminder.The mistakes that haunt us are the unforced ones. Trump could have marshalled the government to conquer the virus instead of denying it, as if it were some great unfairness that had befallen him. Biden spoke of the personal and collective loss we’ve suffered but also how “finding the light in the darkness is a very American thing to do.” It’s no wonder Trump took the vaccine in the dark. The one choice Trump never considered making was to do the right thing. At night, in the quiet, Trump knows that. It’s why Biden’s president and he isn’t.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Halting AstraZeneca vaccine could do more harm than good, COVID expert warns

    Germany, the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland are the latest countries to suspend use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID jab.

  • Germany, France Join List Of Countries Suspending AZN's COVID-19 Vaccine; WHO Urges Not To Halt Vaccinations

    Germany, Italy, and France joined the list of countries that have suspended the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine over reports of blood clots in some recipients, as per Reuters. What Happened: Denmark and Norway stopped giving the shot last week after reporting a couple of cases of bleeding, blood clots, and a low platelet count. Iceland and Bulgaria followed suit, and Ireland and the Netherlands announced suspensions on Sunday. Out of precaution, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France is suspending inoculation using AZN jab until Tuesday afternoon when the European Medicines Agency will issue its recommendation over the vaccine. This move by some of Europe’s largest countries will deepen the already tripping slow rollout of vaccines in the region that will further increase the trouble due to the supply shortage. Austria and Spain have stopped using particular batches, and prosecutors Piedmont region earlier seized 393,600 doses following the death of a man, hours after he was vaccinated. Thailand said to move with the AZN shot after suspending its use on Friday, but Indonesia said it would wait for the WHO to report. Why It Matters: The WHO’s advisory panel is reviewing the reports related to the shot and would release its findings as soon as possible. But it said it was unlikely to change its recommendations, issued last month. After the review of safety data, the European Medicines Agency said that the data showed no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, or thrombocytopenia. Last week, AstraZeneca said it now aims to supply 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a revised commitment made last month to deliver 40 million doses. Separately, Reuters reported that Europe is turning to Russia’s Sputnik V shot as a possible move to get its sluggish vaccination drive back on track. Though, publicly, the European Union has dismissed Russia’s global coronavirus vaccine campaign. AstraZeneca’s U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial data is currently under review by independent monitors. If the data are positive, FDA could complete its reviews and issue an emergency use authorization in about a month. Price Action: AZN shares are trading 0.31% higher at $48.57 in market trading hours on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIDT Biologika To Make J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine Using Takeda's Manufacturing CapacityEurope's Vaccination Drive Shaky As Bloc Grapples With Safety Scare Related To AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • #CottageWeek: 7 beautiful cottages to rent in the UK

    #CottageWeek is back on InstagramFrom Country Living

  • Violence Against Women Act, AstraZeneca vaccine, wintry weather: 5 things to know Tuesday

    The Democratic-led House hopes to revive the Violence Against Women Act, thunderstorms expected in the South and more news to start your Tuesday.

  • Italy enters new lockdown as COVID cases spike in Europe

    The country is imposing new lockdown restrictions on half of its 20 regions as coronavirus cases continue to rise around Europe, partly due to the U.K. variant and a rough vaccine rollout.

  • EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot

    At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available don't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized. Denmark was the first country to halt its use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine last week after reports of blood clots in some people, including one person who developed multiple clots and died 10 days after receiving at least one dose.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: Jury selection to continue; judge could weigh in on possible delay due to $27 civil million settlement

    A $27 million civil settlement approved by the city of Minneapolis and the family of George Floyd has become a flashpoint in Derek Chauvin's trial.