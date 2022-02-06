  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US closely tied to 'nationwide insurrection' in Canada against COVID mandates: Live updates

John Bacon and Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Barack Obama
    Barack Obama
    44th president of the United States
  • Diane Deans
    Canadian politician

A former American diplomat says U.S. anti-vaccination groups must stop efforts to fuel protests in Canada – and GoFundMe shut down a funding page set up by U.S. groups in support of Canadian truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures there.

“Under no circumstances should any group in the USA fund disruptive activities in Canada. Period. Full stop,” tweeted Bruce Heyman, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada under President Barack Obama. "How is it many Republicans are publicly more 'concerned' about events in Canada than Russia?"

Protesters opposed to vaccine mandates and other restrictions have held rallies in cities across Canada in a show of solidarity with a week-long trucker demonstration in Ottawa. Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Police Services Board Chairwoman Diane Deans are calling it an occupation and say it must end.

"This group is a threat to our democracy," Deans said. "What we're seeing is bigger than just a city of Ottawa problem. This is a nationwide insurrection. This is madness."

Former President Donald Trump has expressed support for the truckers, who he says are "peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far-left lunatic Justin Trudeau, who has destroyed Canada with insane COVID mandates."

Also in the news:

►An Illinois judge has issued a temporary restraining order that prevents school districts statewide from requiring students to wear masks in classrooms. Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow ruled that Gov. J.B. Pritzker overstepped his legal authority and tossed out several other emergency orders.

►The CDC plans to recommend immunocompromised people get a booster dose three months after their initial sequence, instead of after five months.

►Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tested positive for COVID-19, he said Saturday.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 76 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 902,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 394 million cases and 5.7 million deaths. More than 212 million Americans – 64% – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘 What we're reading: The U.S. has reached a sad marker in the COVID-19 pandemic: 900,000 deaths. When will it end? "Vaccines and boosters are our best option to get out of the pandemic," one expert tells USA TODAY. Read the full story.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's free Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

A health official takes a sample for tests at a private Covid-19 testing centre in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, Feb, 3, 2022. African nations have very limited access to COVID-19 tests, especially at-home tests. In the absence of vaccines, that discrepancy has denied millions of poor people an easy way to stem the spread of the coronavirus, health officials say. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A health official takes a sample for tests at a private Covid-19 testing centre in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, Feb, 3, 2022. African nations have very limited access to COVID-19 tests, especially at-home tests. In the absence of vaccines, that discrepancy has denied millions of poor people an easy way to stem the spread of the coronavirus, health officials say. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Demand for COVID testing fuels warning about unregulated sites

Hundreds of sites nationwide are hosting pop-up coronavirus testing sites, capitalizing on lax on lax regulations, financial incentives and high demand for testing. State officials have been warning residents to avoid unregulated sites. But many Americans – without free, quick and accessible alternatives for coronavirus testing – have rushed to the locations anyway. The federal government has endorsed an all-hands-on-deck approach, authorized billions in federal funds and loosened pre-pandemic safeguards to increase access to testing. The effort pushed COVID-19 testing capacity in January higher than it's ever been, and labs routinely completed more than 2 million tests per day, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

But it's also created opportunity for bad actors to take advantage of ripe conditions.

"There are insatiable demands for testing and a lot of money floating around," said Richard Scanlan, a professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Oregon Health & Science University. "Undoubtedly, people see that as an opportunity."

Ken Alltucker and Grace Hauck

Nursing students fill in at Las Vegas hospitals during staff crisis

Nursing students are helping relieve staff shortages at Las Vegas-area hospitals, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus crowds hospitals and sidelines many health care workers. Nevada health officials are asking for advanced nursing students to fill in as nurse apprentices at hospitals in the state's largest city.

Intensive care beds statewide have been at least 90% occupied with patients suffering from all maladies for the better part of January – and projections by the Nevada Hospital Association show that the peak might not have yet hit southern Nevada.

This comes as hospital staffing has hovered at “crisis” levels in southern Nevada for four weeks running, according to the hospital association. The designation prompted Gov. Steve Sisolak to appeal for additional health care workers – whether through the state’s Battle Born Medical Corps, a volunteer program launched during the pandemic, or through the nurse apprentice program.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US closely tied to protests against COVID mandates in Canada: Updates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned￼

    Former Vice President Mike Pence has directly rebutted Donald Trump’s false claims that he somehow could have overturned the results […] The post Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned￼ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Anti-vaccine mandate protests sweep Canada

    Canadian cities faced disruptions on Saturday as protests against vaccine mandates spread from the capital of Ottawa... to Quebec City...to Toronto. The so-called "Freedom Convoy" began as a movement against a vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers, but has turned into a protest against public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. Demonstrators have shut down downtown Ottawa for the past eight days... with some participants waving Confederate or Nazi flags and some saying they wanted to dissolve Canada's government. While there are many peaceful protesters… Some residents have complained of near-incessant honking, smashed windows, and being harassed for wearing masks.Counter protesters in Ottawa came out to express their annoyance, Saturday, with signs reading: 'Go home please' and 'Occupiers go home.' Ottawa police on Friday warned of a crackdown on what they called an "increasingly dangerous" protest and dedicated 150 officers to "patrolling and addressing unlawful and threatening conduct in the most-impacted neighborhoods." On Saturday, the trucks were out in force in Quebec City. One trucker said he wants to go back to the way life used to be: “We want our province back, our country back. We will protest until we get there." In Toronto, vaccine mandate protesters and counter-protesters - including healthcare workers - held dueling rallies. Canadian police say the well-organized blockade has relied partly on funding from sympathizers in the U.S.. Former U.S. president Donald Trump has spoken out in support of the truckers. On Saturday, some U.S. Republicans, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, vowed to investigate GoFundMe's decision to take down a page accepting donations in support of the truck-drivers – saying it violated its terms of service. On Friday, GoFundMe said donors would have two weeks to request a refund, with any remaining money distributed to (quote) "credible and established charities." A day later, the crowdfunding platform said it would refund all donations.

  • Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

    Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump. The conservative West Virginia lawmaker said he has teamed well with Murkowski in the 50-50 Senate to build bipartisan support for legislation such as President Joe Biden's infrastructure law.

  • Protest against vaccine mandates paralyzing Canada capital, mayor says

    Protesters camped out in the Canadian capital outnumber the police and control the situation, the city's mayor said on Sunday, as a demonstration against vaccine mandates clogged parts of the city for a 10th day. The "Freedom Convoy" began as a movement against a Canadian vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers but has turned into a rallying point against public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. Protesters have paralyzed downtown Ottawa for the past nine days, with some participants waving Confederate or Nazi flags and some saying they wanted to dissolve Canada's government.

  • Letters: Biden partly to blame for IRS backlog. Our differences do not make us 'villains.'

    Letters to the Editor

  • Penceworld and Trumpworld Are About to Go to War

    It's the worst people vs. the people who enabled the worst people for years

  • Former LSU Tigers put on a show during Senior Bowl week

    Former Tigers are showing out in Mobile

  • Delta proposes national 'no-fly' list for combative passengers

    Delta Air Lines is urging the Biden administration to create a national "no-fly" list for combative passengers as airlines grapple with unruly guests who defy COVID-19 protocols and harass flight crews.Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland in which he called on the Justice Department to set up a national "no-fly list" for unruly passengers, noting that close to 2,000 of their previous passengers had already...

  • Finally time for US-Canada in women's hockey

    The North American powerhouses play live Monday night on USA Network in what may be the most anticipated event on Day 3 of the Beijing Games. It would be even more significant, except the teams seem likely to meet again for the gold medal later. Also Monday, Nathan Chen begins his bid for individual gold when he skates in the men's short program.

  • Ted Sarandos Marks Decade Of Netflix Original Series On Anniversary Of ‘Lilyhammer’ Premiere

    On Feb 6, 2012, Lilyhammer, starring The Sopranos and E Street Band’s Stevie Van Zandt, marked the first original series to premiere on Netflix and introduced the binge model of releasing full TV seasons at once. The streamer’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos marked the anniversary with an essay posted on Netflix’s Web site and a video […]

  • What a shifting to a COVID-19 endemic might look like

    Some reports suggest the Biden administration should start responding to the COVID-19 crisis as an endemic and declare the pandemic as over. MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock and democratic strategist Don Calloway joined American Voices to discuss if the nation is ready to transition to an endemic and what that would look like.

  • Suspect on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list captured after 16 years on the run

    A suspect added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for allegedly killing two people in a 2006 shooting spree was captured in Mexico, the FBI announced Friday

  • Spotify appeared to quietly delete 70 Joe Rogan podcast episodes unrelated to his COVID-19 misinformation controversy

    It's unclear whether Spotify's removal of episodes is linked to Rogan's COVID-19 misinformation controversy, as the episodes pre-date the pandemic.

  • Iowa Republican wants cameras in public school classrooms so parents can monitor teachers 'similar to a body camera on a policeman'

    The bill is the part of a growing effort to monitor teachers' behavior in classrooms as Republicans lean into parental involvement in schools as an electoral issue.

  • Russia hits new COVID-19 record; 10x more than a month ago

    Russia is reporting a record daily count of new coronavirus infections, a tenfold spike from a month ago as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country. The figure of 189,071 new infections released by the state coronavirus task force on Sunday was about 2,800 cases more than the previous day and continued a surge that began in mid-January, when daily new cases were around 17,000. Despite the soaring infections, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's top business association last week that authorities are not planning any lockdowns or other additional restrictions.

  • U.S. Ambassador: China Trying to ‘Distract’ from Human-Rights Abuses by Choosing Uyghur for Olympic Opening Ceremony

    The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Sunday that China’s decision to prominently include a Uyghur athlete in the Olympic opening ceremony was a calculated move intended to “distract us from the real issue at hand that Uyghurs are being tortured.”

  • Brown Deer police chief gives briefing on shooting

    The Brown Deer Police Chief Pete Nimmer says two people were shot and killed and two people were injured Saturday at a Brown Deer apartment complex.

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing officially en route to Beijing

    The Canadian medal hopeful has passed his fourth and final COVID-19 test and will reportedly arrive in Beijing just in time to compete.

  • Opinion: Are Olympic uniforms being worn by volunteers tainted by forced labor? IOC says it looked into it.

    More than 80 percent of China’s cotton production comes from Xinjiang, where activists say the region’s supply chain relies on forced labor.

  • Nevada Republican Boss and Fake Trump Elector May Be the Model MAGA Man

    Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia CommonsThose who have followed the scandal-ridden career of Vegas cop-turned-Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald aren’t shocked to find him mired in Donald Trump’s fake electors mess. We would have been shocked if he wasn’t up to his neck in it.The chairman and former Vegas councilman, a frothing Trump fanboy from the start, used the reflected celebrity of his relationship with the former president to promote himself and consolidate his hold on the state par