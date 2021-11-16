US to co-host 2024 T20 World Cup with West Indies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States will host a cricket World Cup for the first time after global events from 2024-31 were allocated on Tuesday.

Pakistan will also stage a first major event in 29 years when it defends the Champions Trophy in 2025.

India, cricket's financial driver, received the most global events; the 2026 T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, the 2029 Champions Trophy, and the 2031 ODI World Cup with Bangladesh.

The 2027 ODI World Cup was awarded to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Australia, which will host the T20 World Cup next year, will organize the event again in 2028 with New Zealand.

The 2030 T20 World Cup was awarded to England, Ireland and Scotland.

The International Cricket Council spread its eight global events in the cycle to 14 countries.

The U.S. will co-host the 2024 T20 World Cup with the West Indies.

“The USA is a strategic growth market for us,” ICC chairman Greg Barclay said.

Pakistan suffered the withdrawals of tours from New Zealand (security concern) and England (player health) in September, and chairman Ramiz Raja said in receiving the next Champions Trophy, “the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills.”

The last major event Pakistan staged was the 1996 ODI World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

