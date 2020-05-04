U.S. Coast Guard braces for post-pandemic wave of migrants

The Coast Guard is increasing its presence in the Caribbean in an attempt to forestall a potential COVID-19-inspired surge in illegal migration and human smuggling from the region, according to the admiral in charge of forces protecting the coastlines of the Florida peninsula, Georgia and South Carolina.

“Any time there’s a crisis in the southeast U.S. … there’s always the risk of increased migration,” said Rear Adm. Eric Jones, commander of the Coast Guard’s 7th District, which is headquartered in Miami. “Smugglers will look for an opportunity, whether it’s post-hurricane, post-earthquake or amidst political turmoil, to try and smuggle folks out of Haiti, out of the Dominican Republic, from the Bahamas or out of Cuba.”

Jones’s 3,600 active-duty Coast Guardsmen have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight since mid-March, when the pandemic forced the cruise ship industry to grind to a halt. Because so much of that industry is based in Miami, many cruise lines chose to send their ships to Florida, where 7th District personnel worked around the clock to facilitate the offloading of passengers and to arrange medical support and resupply for the crews that remained aboard.

As of April 4, the Coast Guard had disembarked more than a quarter of a million cruise ship passengers, a spokesperson for the service told Yahoo News in a statement.

The 120 cruise ships that remain in U.S. waters, with about 82,400 crew members onboard, have now settled into a cycle of remaining offshore for a set number of days before coming in to get provisions, refuel and offload waste, according to Jones. “We’ve got to make sure that as ships come and go, we minimize the chance that those ships’ crews could infect port workers, harbor pilots and Coast Guard crews while at the same time we keep those ships moving,” he said.

Indeed, because almost half the cruise ships “have some sort of illness onboard,” the Coast Guard has facilitated the delivery of medical equipment and personnel to those liners, as well as medical evacuations or consultations ashore for “critically ill” crew members, Jones said.

With the cruise liner situation somewhat stable, Jones and his Coast Guardsmen are turning their attention south, to the waters of the Caribbean, where the full force of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has yet to strike. “Some of these Caribbean countries, they’re just in the opening chapters in the pandemic,” Jones said, adding that as COVID-19 sweeps through the island nations, the Coast Guard must be prepared to deal with both “opportunists who might believe we’re not watching” the southeast coastline and also people driven to flee those countries by potential breakdowns in their health care and political systems.

Jones stressed that while the Coast Guard was not seeing an increase in people-smuggling efforts, it was trying to preempt any such efforts by increasing its presence in Caribbean waters “so folks know that we’re down there so they don’t even attempt to take to the seas.” For desperate would-be émigrés, putting to sea “a boat chock-full of migrants” is “dangerous” enough normally but during a pandemic would represent an extraordinary risk, according to Jones. “What a chance for transmission of the disease among those migrants [that] would be,” he said.

