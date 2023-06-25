US Coast Guard will investigate cause of Titan submersible implosion

Captain Jason Neubauer is leading the investigation into the submersible - AP

The US Coastguard has ordered a far-reaching inquiry into the Titan submersible disaster which could lead to criminal and civil action being taken against those held responsible.

It has convened a Marine Board of Investigation – the highest level of investigation conducted by the US Coastguard.

Captain Jason Neubauer, who will head the inquiry, said its main task is to report on the cause of the accident which claimed five lives.

“The MBI, however, is also responsible for accountability aspects of the incident,” he said.

“And it can make recommendations to the proper authorities to pursue civil or criminal sanctions as necessary.

“However, any subsequent enforcement activities would be pursued under a separate investigation.”

Other maritime safety bodies, including Britain’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch, can also request to take part in the inquiry, Capt Neubauer continued.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board announced on Saturday that it had launched its own inquiry. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is also examining the circumstances surrounding the disaster.

Capt Neubauer said his team was still gathering evidence as part of the salvage exercise following the end of the search and rescue operation.

“The priority of the investigation is to recover items from the seafloor. We have already mapped the accident site,” he added.

Investigators are already conducting interviews in St John’s, Newfoundland, the port from which the Polar Prince, Titan’s support vessel, set off.

The investigation will hold a public hearing in which it will gather witness evidence.

A final report, intended to boost the safety of submersible operations, will be sent to the International Maritime Organisation as well as individual countries’ maritime authorities.

Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard said 11 ships, five “subsurface assets” and four planes took part in the search which covered 13,000 square miles of ocean.

The US Navy said on Sunday it would not deploy the Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System, which would have been capable of recovering the Titan if it were intact.

Debris from the Titan was found about 488 metres (1,600 feet) from the wreck of the Titanic.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.