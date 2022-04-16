US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship

·1 min read

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship early Saturday as it approached Florida.

The man jumped from the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Mardi Gras just after midnight about 55 miles (89 kilometers) east of Port Canaveral, according to the Coast Guard and Carnival.

The Coast Guard responded with two cutters and an airplane to search for the 43-year-old man. The Mardi Gras and the cruise ship Elation also participated in the search, said Coast Guard spokesman David Micallef.

“The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family. Mardi Gras,” said Carnival spokesman Matt Lupoli. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family.”

Lupoli said the Coast Guard released the ship from the search efforts and it continued to Port Canaveral. It will continue sailing as scheduled.

Recommended Stories

  • Millions face Easter travel chaos as record number of drivers hit Britain’s roads

    Road chaos increased by the closure of parts of West Coast rail line despite FA Cup final at Wembley

  • Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

    Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.

  • ‘I had a few drinks but I’m not f***** up’: MPD arrests man for DUI, records show

    “I had a few drinks, but I’m not f***** up," Nettles openly stated to police during the incident.

  • "I've Been Doing This For Over A Year Now": People Are Sharing Small Habits That Have Made A Positive Difference In Their Everyday Lives

    "It's such a simple yet nice thing I do that keeps me feeling positive."View Entire Post ›

  • UPDATE: Motorcyclist fleeing deputies dies in north Redding crash

    A motorcyclist dies after sustaining major injuries in a collision on intersection of North Market Street and Twin View Boulevard.

  • Watch: Coast Guard saves boaters adrift in 12-foot seas off NC coast

    The Jayhawk helicopter crew lifts two people from the boat to safety.

  • Military Memo Deepens Possible Interstellar Meteor Mystery

    In early 2014, a dishwasher-size meteor dashed over the shores of Papua New Guinea before sunrise as it burned up in the fiery friction of Earth’s atmosphere. But two Harvard researchers argued that this wasn’t just any space rock: It originated from another star system, they said, making it the first observed meteor of interstellar origin. They wrote up the extraordinary claim and submitted it to an astronomy journal. But the paper was not accepted for publication. Reviewers noted a lack of suf

  • Chopped Datsun 1600 Roadster Rides On The Wild Side

    The transformation of this car is unreal.

  • Wisconsin woman scams Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million

    A 40-year-old Wisconsin woman has been accused of operating a scheme that defrauded around 70 Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million. A civil complaint was filed on Wednesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, charging Kay Yang with four counts of securities fraud from between April 2017 and April 2021. Her husband, 47-year-old Chao Yang, has also been charged with “one count alleging the improper receipt of $800,000 in investor money.”

  • Column: The house was listed at $1.2 million. The sale price? Even crazier than you might think

    In places like South Pasadena, which has good schools and few houses on the market, bidding wars can send prices skyrocketing, fueling inequity.

  • Fatal collision reported on Good Friday on I-15 in the Cajon Pass

    The Easter weekend on Interstate 15 began with a fatal collision north of Highway 138 in the Cajon Pass.

  • Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

    Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed at $36.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day.

  • Russian soldiers 'digging up buried bodies in Mariupol'

    Black Sea flagship Moskva has sunk, Kremlin confirms Analysis: Without the Moskva, Russia’s Black Sea fleet is exposed Russian state TV parades captured Briton Aiden Aslin Stanley Johnson: Ukraine war has shown me I was wrong about Brexit Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Russia presses offensive in ruins of Mariupol

    STORY: A silent ruin. Moscow claimed to have captured Ilyich steel works in the besieged city of Mariupol on Friday (April 15). Reuters journalists in Russian-held parts of the port city reached the factory where there were no sign of defenders present.In this graphic footage shot outside the plant, you can see at least half a dozen civilian bodies scattered on nearby streets.If Mariupol falls it would be Russia's biggest prize of the war so far. It is the main port of Donbas, a region of two provinces in the south-east which Moscow demands be fully ceded to Russian-backed separatists it has backed since 2014.Ukrainian army spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun told an online briefing on Saturday (April 16) that Russia's navy was continuing to block the port. "It is expected that the enemy will continue to conduct military actions in order to reach the administrative borders of the Kherson region and try to resume the offensive. In the waters of the Sea of Azov, an enemy ship grouping continues to carry out tasks to block the port of Mariupol."A month and a half into President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine - which he calls a special military operation - Russia is trying to capture territory in the south and east.That's after withdrawing from the north following a massive assault on Kyiv that was repelled at the capital's outskirts. However, attacks continue across the country.On Saturday Russian warplanes bombed Lviv in the West while missiles struck Kyiv and Kharkiv.Moscow following through on its threat to launch more long range attacks after its Black Sea Fleet's flagship, the Moskva, was sunk.

  • Florida woman takes matters into her own hands, tracks down credit card thief

    When a Florida woman noticed fraudulent activity on her bank account, she began investigating on her own, and was able to track him to a gas station. Then she called the police.

  • A new mystery on Neptune has astronomers baffled

    Neptune is located almost 2.8 billion miles from the Sun. As such, the planet is known for its exceptionally long orbit time. In fact, its journey around the Sun takes roughly 165 Earth years. Because the orbit takes so long, seasons on Neptune last over 40 Earth years. Right now Neptune’s southern hemisphere is in … The post A new mystery on Neptune has astronomers baffled appeared first on BGR.

  • Tom Hanks Upstaged By Wilson As He Throws Out First Pitch At Cleveland Guardians’ Home Opener

    It’s not too often a costar out-funnies Tom Hanks, but it happened tonight when the actor threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the home opener for MLB’s Cleveland Guardians. As he was introduced Hanks walked out to the mound carrying what appeared to be Wilson, his volleyball companion in Robert Zemeckis’ Castaway. The actor […]

  • 5 Zodiac Signs That Wake Up and Choose Chaos

    When it comes to dealing with life situations, there are some people who veer towards the calmer side of the street. They truly take their time to assess...

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • All aboard the S.S. Badger! Take in a Stevens Point Peep show. Get the scoop on Culver's.

    Keith Uhlig shares stories about the people, places and things that make Wisconsin Wisconsin. There may be weirdness.