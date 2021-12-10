US Coast Guard wife arrested in Florida in shooting death of man whose body was found in cemetery: report

Authorities this week arrested the wife of a U.S. Coast Guardsman in Florida, accused of shooting a man in the back of his head in March.

Chelsea Denise Perkins, 31, was arrested Thursday in Pensacola, according to The Daily Beast. She was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.

Perkins, the wife of a U.S. Coast Guardsmen in Virginia is accused of killing 31-year-old Matthew John Dunmire.

Dunmire’s body was found in March near a historic cemetery in Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley National Park, according to The Daily Beast.

On March 5, four days before authorities found Dunmire’s body, he told co-workers he was planning to meet a woman from out of town.

Dunmire’s supervisor told authorities he watched him get into a white Smart car belonging to Perkins.

After the two spent a night together, GPS data showed Dunmire using his phone to search for a study area within the Ohio park on March 6, according to The Daily Beast.

A couple told police they heard gunshots sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.

A second couple nearby said they encountered “a young woman in the woods, who told them she got lost looking for a nearby cemetery,” The Daily Beast reported.

