US combat forces to leave Iraq by end of year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
File photo showing US soldiers during the handover ceremony for the K! Air Base in Kirkuk, Iraq, on 29 March 2020
Iraq's prime minister says there is no need for any foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil

President Joe Biden has said US combat forces will leave Iraq by the end of this year, though troops will continue to train and advise the Iraqi military.

The announcement came after Mr Biden held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House.

There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq helping local forces counter what remains of the Islamic State group.

Numbers of US troops are likely to stay the same but the move is being seen as an attempt to help the Iraqi PM.

The US presence in Iraq has become a major issue since top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and the leader of an Iran-backed Shia Muslim militia were killed in a US drone strike in the capital Baghdad last year.

Political parties aligned to Iran have demanded the withdrawal of all forces from the US-led global coalition against IS, despite the continuing threat posed by the Sunni jihadist group.

Shia militias have meanwhile been accused by the US of carrying out hundreds of rocket, mortar and drone attacks on Iraqi military bases that host coalition forces in an apparent attempt to pressure them to leave.

For the US president, the announcement marks the end of another war that began under former President George W Bush. This year he said US troops would leave Afghanistan.

Speaking at the White House, Mr Biden told his Iraqi counterpart "our counter-terrorism co-operation will continue even as we shift to this new phase."

Mr Kadhimi responded: "Today our relationship is stronger than ever. Our co-operation is for the economy, the environment, health, education, culture and more." He has insisted no foreign combat troops are needed in Iraq.

US-led forces invaded Iraq in 2003 to overthrow President Saddam Hussein and eliminate weapons of mass destruction that turned out not to exist.

Then President George W Bush promised a "free and peaceful Iraq", but it was engulfed by a bloody sectarian insurgency.

US combat troops eventually withdrew in 2011. However, they returned at the request of the Iraqi government three years later, when IS militants overran large parts of the country.

Following the military defeat of IS in Iraq at the end of 2017, US forces remained to help prevent a resurgence of the group.

"Our role in Iraq will be dealing with being available to continue to train, to assist, to help and deal with ISIS as it arrives," Mr Biden added at the meeting.

"But we're not going to be, by the end of the year, in a combat mission."

Advantage Iran?

Analysis box by Frank Gardner, security correspondent
Analysis box by Frank Gardner, security correspondent

Ever since Iran's Islamic Revolution in 1979 it has been trying to evict US forces from its neighbourhood and become the premier power in the region.

It has had little success in the Arab Gulf states where mistrust of Tehran runs deep and where the US military has facilities in all six countries.

But the US-led toppling of the Saddam Hussein regime in Iraq removed the most effective obstacle to Iranian expansion, and Tehran has not passed up on the opportunity since then. It has successfully inserted its Shia militias into the fabric of Iraq's security establishment, and its allies have a powerful voice in parliament.

Syria's civil war has opened the door for a major Iranian military presence there, while next door in Lebanon Iran's ally Hezbollah has become the most potent force in the country.

Iran is playing the long game. Its leaders hope that if it keeps up the pressure, both overt and covert, it will eventually make the Middle East a region not worth America's effort to stay engaged in, militarily.

Hence the frequent rocket attacks on US bases and Iran's support for civil protest calling for US troops to leave.

An agreement that sees the end of US combat operations in Iraq will be seen by many in Tehran as a step in the right direction.

Read more from Frank on why Iran, and not IS, stands to gain from the US move

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude in 2021

    President Joe Biden said Monday the U.S. military’s combat mission in Iraq will conclude by the end of the year, setting out a more precise timeline for American forces to formally step back in their fight against the Islamic State organization in Iraq. The plan to shift the American military mission to a strictly advisory and training one by year’s end — with no U.S. troops in a combat role — will be spelled out in a broader communique to be issued by U.S. and Iraq following Biden's White House meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday afternoon.

  • VA mandates employee vaccines as COVID infections double at its facilities

    The decision comes as coronavirus infections have more than doubled in the past month at Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities

  • Filipinos protest ahead of Duterte's last State of the Nation

    Over a thousand Filipino activists took the the streets of Manila on Monday (July 26) ahead of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's sixth and final Nation Address.Duterte, whose single six-year term ends in June next year, is expected to talk about the country's development programs, foreign policy, security and peace, and the governments pandemic response.The protesters paraded a variety of banners condemning Duterte's policies, such as the alleged mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic in the country as well as human rights violations.

  • China Stocks in U.S. Erase $765 Billion as Crackdown Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s sweeping crackdowns of its technology and education sectors has unleashed shockwaves across global markets, causing U.S.-listed Chinese stocks to post their biggest back-to-back losses in over a decade.The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index plunged as much as 6.9% Monday after regulators in China unveiled an overhaul of its education sector that bans firms that teach school subjects from making profits, raising capital or going public. The gauge -- which tracks 98 of China

  • Ethiopia's Amhara boss urges residents to fight Tigray rebels

    Ethiopia's Amhara region on Sunday called on all armed residents to mobilise for battle against rebels from conflict-hit Tigray, calling it a "survival campaign", state media reported.

  • Rudy Giuliani came to Miami to hammer Cuba’s regime. Just a few people showed up

    As thousands of Cuban Americans marched in Washington Monday to call for the U.S. to put more pressure on Cuba’s government, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani came to Miami to denounce Cuba’s communist regime. He spoke to a small group of people outside of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana.

  • Michael Flynn Boasts Maybe He'll 'Find Somebody In Washington' With His New AR-15

    The disgraced Trump national security adviser "should be recalled to active duty and court-martialed," said the wife of whistleblower Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Countries in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 25 most dangerous countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 most dangerous countries in the world. The world has its fair share of everything. Some parts of it are peaceful, experience low crime and violence while other […]

  • Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban

    QUETTA/ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan on Monday reopened a major southwestern border crossing with Afghanistan that is currently under Taliban control on the Afghan side, Pakistani customs officials said, allowing over 100 trucks carrying goods to cross into Afghanistan. The Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, a key port for landlocked Afghanistan, had been closed by Pakistan for commercial traffic since fierce fighting for control of the crossing erupted between Taliban insurgents and Afghan security forces earlier this month.

  • For the Jan. 6 Committee to Succeed, This Guy Has to Go

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyOn July 22, Chairman Bennie Thompson announced the senior staff for the fledgling 1/6 committee. On paper, the choices were beyond reproach. Until you saw who was named staff director, and just how sketchy his professional past is.Thompson’s announcement described David Buckley in glowing terms. He was staff director of a congressional intelligence committee, showing that he was not afraid to go up against the most recalcitrant of Executive branch agencies. That kind of exp

  • Ethiopia's Amhara state rallies youth to fight Tigrayan forces as war widens

    ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI (Reuters) -Ethiopia's Amhara region on Sunday called on "all young people" to take up arms against forces from the neighbouring region of Tigray, who claimed to have taken over a town in Amhara for the first time since the conflict began. "I call on all young people, militia, non-militia in the region, armed with any government weapon, armed with personal weapons, to join the anti-TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front) war mission from tomorrow," Agegnehu Teshager, president of the Amhara regional government, was quoted as saying by the region's state media. The call for mass mobilisation came as a spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the party that controls Tigray, said they had taken the town of Adi Arkay in Amhara.

  • GOP Senator Who Egged On Insurrectionists Introduces Bill About Loving America

    Josh Hawley’s legislation isn’t even about patriotism. It’s about pandering and whitewashing American history.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden doesn't want to 'fight' Fox News after Trump 'completely destroyed trust in media' and institutions

    "We want to fight a fight about getting the pandemic under control and things that actually impact people's lives," Psaki told a Snapchat news show.

  • Tunisia’s President Takes Control as Islamists Cry ‘Coup’

    (Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s president fired the government and suspended parliament, plunging the brittle North African democracy into its most serious political crisis since protesters launched the Arab Spring revolts a decade ago.The moderate Islamist Ennahda party, the dominant force in the idled parliament, accused Kais Saied of carrying out a coup. Markets tumbled at a move that could reverberate across the region.The stakes are huge for Tunisia, a rare Arab democracy whose 2011 uprising unsea

  • Rep. Taylor Greene calls exclusion of unvaccinated people 'segregation'

    The first-term Republican has drawn backlash for repeatedly comparing vaccination requirements and mask mandates to the Holocaust.

  • Beijing thrusts long lists of demands at Biden administration

    The State Department No. 2’s visit to China is met with bellicose exchanges.

  • Lightfoot says she would 'absolutely' exclude white journalists from interviews again

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would "absolutely" grant interviews only to journalists of color again after she drew waves of backlash earlier in the year when she announced the policy.

  • EPA armed agents' raids on car shops would be curtailed under Hill proposal

    John Lund was in the midst of a busy day running his business providing custom auto-tuning and revisions to cars when armed agents from the Environmental Protection Agency arrived.

  • Serbia fumes over Croatia's plan to put Tesla on euro coins

    Croatia's plan to put famous inventor Nikola Tesla on its euro coins has sparked criticism in Serbia, whose central bank said Monday it would take the issue to the EU.

  • If You Don’t Want to Get Into the Details, You’re Part of the Problem

    This week, we take aim at Jake Tapper’s openly unsubstantive defense of Anthony Fauci, the anti-Cuba Libre Right, and more media misses.