US commander says more work needed to counter small drones

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, speaks to the media after arriving in Syria to meet with U.S. and allied commanders and troops, Friday, May 21, 2021. The Iraqi government for the first time is expected to bring home about 100 Iraqi families from a sprawling camp in Syria next week, a move that U.S. officials see as a hopeful sign in the long-frustrated effort to repatriate thousands from the camp, known as a breeding ground for young insurgents. On an unannounced visit to Syria, McKenzie expressed optimism that the transfer from the al-Hol camp will happen. (AP Photo/Lolita C. Baldor)
LOLITA C. BALDOR
·3 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — A month after an explosives-laden drone targeted U.S. forces at an Iraq base, the top American commander for the Middle East says finding better ways to counter such attacks is a top priority, and the United States is still behind the curve on solutions.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters traveling with him that the use of small drones by Iranian-backed militia is only going to grow in the next few years. He spent the day in Iraq on Thursday, but for security reasons, media accompanying him were not allowed to report on his visit until after he left the region.

The drones, which are cheap and easy to buy, are often difficult to detect and problematic to defeat. McKenzie said the U.S. must find more ways to counter their use by America's enemies in the Middle East and elsewhere.

“We’re working very hard to find technical fixes that would allow us to be more effective against drones,” McKenzie said. Efforts are underway, he said, to look for ways to cut command and control links between a drone and its operator, improve radar sensors to quickly identify the threat as it approaches, and find effective electronic and kinetic ways to bring them down. He added that fencing and high netting can also be used as protective measures.

“We’re open to all kinds of things” he said. “The Army is working it very hard. Still, I don’ t think we’re where we want to be.”

In mid-April, an drone targeted U.S.-led coalition forces near a northern Iraq airport, causing a large fire and damage to a building. There were no casualties.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The U.S. has blamed Iran-backed militia groups for previous attacks, most of them rockets that have targeted the American presence in Baghdad, the capital, and military bases across Iraq.

Overall attacks against coalition troops have been frequent since a U.S.-directed drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport last year. Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in the attack. The strike drew the ire of mostly Shiite Iraqi lawmakers and prompted parliament to pass a nonbinding resolution to pressure the Iraqi government to oust foreign troops from the country.

The Biden administration has resumed strategic talks with Baghdad, initiated under President Donald Trump, in which the future of U.S. troop presence in Iraq is a central point of discussion. McKenzie and others have expressed optimism that the U.S. will maintain a military presence in the country

The militia groups, McKenzie said, are frustrated because there had been some hope that U.S. forces would leave Iraq, particularly in the wake of the Soleimani strike.

“They believe they can carry out attacks at a fairly low level that won’t provoke a response, yet will create enough friction that will eventually induce us to leave,” McKenzie told reporters traveling with him. “I think it’s a dangerous situation.”

He said he believes the U.S.-led coalition still has work to do in Iraq to help defeat the Islamic State group, which maintains some presence in western and northern Iraq. But he said the Iraqi security forces have done a good job battling IS.

After spending Thursday in Iraq, McKenzie was in Syria on Friday, meeting with U.S. and partner commanders and forces at four different bases.

Recommended Stories

  • Repatriating refugees at Syrian camp could stem ISIS resurgence: US general

    The top U.S. military commander in the Middle East is optimistic that next week's planned repatriation of a hundred Iraqi families from a large refugee camp in Syria could be the first step toward reducing the threat of a resurgence of the Islamic State emanating from the camp that is home to 65,000 mostly women and children, including many ISIS supporters. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, made his comments to ABC News and Associated Press reporters accompanying him during his visit Friday to several U.S. bases in northeastern Syria. The U.S. still has about 900 American troops inside Syria who are assisting Syrian Kurdish forces in their fight against the remnants of ISIS.

  • Tranquilized bear tumbles from tree in Oklahoma yard — then charges wildlife officers

    “It just didn’t end well,” the homeowner said.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has hired a new attorney in his homicide case

    Kyle Rittenhouse retained attorney Corey Chirafisi on Friday, just before a final pre-trial hearing in his homicide case.

  • Myanmar: The small embattled town that stood up to the army

    Mindat put up tenacious resistance to the Burmese army but is now in desperate need of help.

  • Man with Down Syndrome Who Got Job at UPS Lands Permanent Position, Inspires Scholarship

    "It's incredible to see Jake's impact on others as he continues to live out his dreams," Amy Hyde tells PEOPLE of her brother

  • Soccer-Pirlo says his Juventus future does not depend on top-four finish

    To clinch a top-four finish, the Turin club must win their final game in Bologna on Sunday and hope AC Milan or Napoli drop points in their games against Atalanta and Hellas Verona. Failure to reach European soccer’s top club competition would be an enormous disappointment for Juve, winners of nine consecutive league titles before this season, and the situation has resulted in speculation that Pirlo will be replaced.

  • Biden issues executive order that requires new steps on climate-related financial risk

    President Biden issued an executive order Thursday that directs agencies government-wide to launch or expand efforts to analyze and lessen economic risks stemming from climate change.Why it matters: The order lays the groundwork for new oversight and mandates that would affect banking and other sectors. It signals growing concerns that the government lacks sophisticated understanding of how global warming creates new or growing jeopardy for financial and government institutions and consumers. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Our modern financial system was built on the assumption that the climate was stable," said National Economic Council director Brian Deese. "And today it's clear that we no longer live in such a world."Driving the news: Major components of the order, per a White House summary, include...Ordering a strategy within 120 days to "identify and disclose climate-related financial risk to government programs, assets, and liabilities." It would identify "public and private financing" needed to reach net-zero U.S. emissions by 2050.It calls on the Treasury secretary, as head of the multi-agency Financial Stability Oversight Council, to specifically analyze risks to financial system stability. That effort would bring ideas within 180 days to reduce risks, including agency steps to improve risk disclosures and stitch climate-related financial risks into regulation and supervision.Tasking the Labor Department with exploring how to protect pensions and assess how the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board weighs climate risk.Efforts to weave climate risk consideration into federal lending and procurement. They include potential new requirements on federal suppliers to disclose emissions and financial risks, and ensure that agency procurement practices reduce them.Catch up fast: The order, to some degree, reinforces several efforts already underway. The Treasury Department has already created a climate change "hub" and appointed a leader who reports directly to Secretary Janet Yellen.Another example: The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving closer to beginning to write new disclosure rules for public companies.Quick take: The rollout underscores high-level focus on the topic, with a who's who of top officials including Deese, Yellen and national climate adviser Gina McCarthy all briefing reporters.McCarthy made clear that some form of mandatory risk disclosure is in the works. "This cannot be voluntary. This cannot be optional," McCarthy said. "The stakes are simply too high. The federal government has to lead by example in its own operations, and we need to require the same level of responsibility from those we do business with," she added.The big picture: Climate-related financial risk is a very broad term that encompasses several types of jeopardy.It ranges from economic losses from extreme weather and climate events to ways that emissions regulations and transition to lower carbon energy affect banks' portfolios and the viability of polluting industries.The White House summary notes that extreme weather "disrupt entire supply chains and deprive communities of food, water, or emergency supplies," and also cites risks to power grids and risks to homes and businesses from sea-level rise.What they're saying: The Stop The Money Pipeline coalition called the order a "important step for the climate finance movement" and called for completion of the various reports and plans in the order to be complete before the pivotal UN climate summit in November.The coalition is an umbrella group of activists pushing for financial institutions to end financing for fossil fuel projects.Go deeper: Prominent investors jump into the climate risk spaceMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Olivia Rodrigo has become pop's brightest new star - here's how

    She seemingly arrived from nowhere, but the Drivers License singer has been preparing for this all her life.

  • Airbus to boost A220 jet's range, newest operator says

    Airbus will go ahead with plans to increase the range of its smallest jet, the A220, its newest operator said, allowing airlines to open more niche routes internationally. Airline entrepreneur David Neeleman said last month he was discussing adding extra endurance to the jetliner with Airbus, which took over the Canadian-designed programme in 2018. Speaking to Reuters on Friday as he launched his latest venture, U.S. startup Breeze Airways, Neeleman said a decision to offer the longer-range jet was now a given.

  • Meghan McCain Blasts Chris Cuomo As 'Sanctimonious Tool'

    “If my dad had been accused of sexual assault, I would be talking about it on 'The View' because I’m not a snowflake."

  • Manchin’s Voting Rights Plan Would Do Nothing About The Wave Now Of Voter Suppression Bills

    The West Virginia Democrat's preferred bill protects voting rights going forward, but the For the People Act would halt voter suppression bills passed now.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin -- Are They a Bubble?

    Like beauty, cryptocurrency seems to be in the eye of beholder. Plenty of investors insist that digital coins are a bubble, but there are also millions of true believers in the new asset class who are "HODLing," or holding on for dear life. Cryptocurrencies have surged since late last year amid widening institutional purchasing and increasing interest among retail investors, who have been stuck at home during the pandemic and looking to put their stimulus checks to good use.

  • Japan's new Aegis ships to cost at least 900 billion yen-Asahi

    Japan's new Aegis missile-defence ships are expected to cost at least 900 billion yen ($8.27 billion), more than double the cost of two planned ground-based sites that the country cancelled last year, the Asahi newspaper reported. Government ministers, who have yet to provide a cost estimate for the Aegis ships, may face questions in parliament about the expense, the newspaper said, without saying where it obtained the information. A source with knowledge of the ship proposal told Reuters in October that Japan may have to spend twice as much and wait up to three years longer to deploy new Aegis ships than if it had stuck with the ground-based plan.

  • 60-year-old man arrested in Miami teen jogger’s hit-and-run death, police say

    Three days after police interviewed a suspect and found the car they believe was involved in the hit-and-run death of a teenage jogger in Miami, an arrest has been made.

  • Should You Sell AT&T After Its Big Dividend Cut?

    First, it plans to spin off WarnerMedia, which it bought less than three years ago, and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK). AT&T's investors will receive new shares equivalent to a 71% stake in the new company, while Discovery's investors will control the remaining 29%. AT&T claims the new company will generate $3 billion in annual cost synergies and compete more effectively against Netflix and Disney in the streaming wars.

  • Cowboys News: Pearson’s HOF presenter, Prescott and Elliott position ranks

    Full OTA's for the Dallas Cowboys begin on May 25 and now, six of the 11 Dallas draft picks are under contract. The pair of Jabril Cox and Josh Ball signed their deals on Thursday. Rookie nose tackle Quinton Bohanna spoke about his role in defensive ...

  • This Popular Dairy Product Is Under Fire for Overstating Its Health Benefits

    Most of us don't have a lot of extra time to check every health claim listed on every product label in the grocery store. And even if we did, we probably wouldn't have access to, say, a bioinformatics lab to help us fact-check.In general, all we can do is trust the label and hope no one's lying to us, right? Unfortunately, that's not always the case. Bad news for kefir drinkers—new research suggests that most brands of the drink seriously overstate the beverage's gut health benefits.A study from researchers at the University of Illinois and The Ohio State University looked at probiotic health claims on the labels of kefir products from five major brands."The products sampled had 2 primary issues," the study's corresponding author, Kelly Swanson, PhD, The Kraft Heinz Company Endowed Professor in Human Nutrition at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, told Eat This, Not That! in an interview. "First, the bacterial counts measured were much lower than those listed on the label. Second, the bacterial species measured did not accurately match those listed on the label."He added that, while some of the bacteria that kefir products claimed to include were not actually present in the beverages, other bacteria that the products didn't mention showed up in their analysis. In short, it's possible that some kefir brands you'd find at your local grocery are overstating the number of helpful bacteria they contain and instead, are misrepresenting the actual cultures that exist inside."It is unclear to us why this contradiction exists," Kelly added. "We think that companies manufacturing such products need to have a higher level of accuracy."Still, Kelly noted that, given that the study only looked at five of the brands on the market, the results might not necessarily be applicable to all brands. Alternatively, if your faith is in kefir is shaken, you could shift your allegiance to another dairy product to get your fix of good bacteria."Traditional buttermilk and cottage cheese with live cultures can also be a good source of probiotics and help with gut health," says Vandana Sheth, RDN, CDCES, FAND.For more on how labels could be misleading you, be sure to check out these 6 Popular Supplements That Don't Actually Work, According to Experts.

  • Blues seek suspension for Avs C Nazem Kadri

    The St. Louis Blues say Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri should be suspended for an illegal hit that knocked defenseman Justin Faulk out of Wednesday's 6-3 loss in Game 2 of their playoff series. Faulk was hit in the head by Kadri early in the third period, resulting in a major and a match penalty for Kadri.

  • The founder of JetBlue is finally launching his new airline this month with 39 routes and $39 fares - but it won't be JetBlue 2.0

    Breeze Airways will have some of the comforts that JetBlue is famous for but customers can expect to pay extra for bags and seat assignments.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she's attending therapy and learning to 'slow down' after Capitol riot

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress effectively "served in war" during the January 6 riot.