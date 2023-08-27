US Commerce chief seeks trade boost in China talks

STORY: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met with Chinese officials in Beijing, late on Sunday – the start of a four-day visit aimed at boosting business ties between the world's two largest economies.

She’s the first U.S. commerce secretary to make an official trip to China in seven years.

Relations are tense as the United States works with allies to block China's access to advanced semiconductors, while Beijing is restricting shipments from prominent chip company Micron.

Raimondo will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese officials on Monday and Tuesday in Beijing before she heads to Shanghai. She will be joined by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

The Commerce Secretary spoke to President Joe Biden ahead of the trip. The president’s message? That enhanced dialog with China can ease tensions.

Raimondo emphasized she would tell Chinese officials (quote) "when it comes to national security we don't negotiate. We don't give concessions. We don't compromise."

The United States is using government incentives and tax policy to wean American businesses off Chinese supply chains and ramp up U.S. semiconductor production.

But Raimondo has said (quote) "Just because we're investing in America does not mean at all that we want to decouple from China's economy."