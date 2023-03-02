US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Is Considering a China Trip This Year

7
Eric Martin and Margaret Collins
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is considering a trip to China this year, a visit by one of the top US officials driving Washington’s efforts to limit Beijing’s technology ambitions amid multiple tensions between the two world’s biggest economies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

President Joe Biden is “looking to engage with China in all ways that are good for America, commercially, diplomatically — that communication is intended to de-escalate. That’s where we want to be in our relationship with China — not escalating,” Raimondo said in an interview at Bloomberg’s office in Washington Thursday.

“I’m certainly going to be sending my team over — probably even this spring. We’re trying to work that out. And yes, I think probably I would” go, she said.

In 2022, trade in goods between the US and China climbed to a record, a reminder that consumers and companies in the world’s two biggest economies remain deeply connected while their governments diverge on a range of economic and political issues.

The deepening trade ties between the countries risk being challenged by the widening split between Washington and Beijing, which have clashed on issue including human rights, trade and competition for technology and markets.

Washington is working to lessen US reliance on China for merchandise, encouraging Western companies to invest in trusted trading partners such as India in a process known as friendshoring.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s Commerce chief is wary of expanding the economic clash with China: 'Jobs'

    For the moment, the economic measures from Washington D.C. aimed at Beijing remain limited. Asked whether she think the measures will be expanded anytime soon, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said“I don't see that.”

  • China says US 'pushing the envelope' on Taiwan with weapon sales

    China dismissed Secretary of State Antony Blinken's criticism of its peace plan, characterizing the US positions on Ukraine and Taiwan as hypocritical.

  • Chinese factories boom while Japan's are in reverse

    Firms are balancing reopening as Covid restrictions ease against rising costs of energy and higher wages.

  • South Korea's Yoon renews hopes for improved ties with Japan

    South Korea’s president on Wednesday called Japan “a partner that shares the same universal values” and renewed hopes to repair ties frayed over Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Since taking office in May last year, President Yoon Suk Yeol has been pushing to mend the historical grievance with Japan and boost a Seoul-Tokyo-Washington security cooperation to better cope with increasing North Korean nuclear threats.

  • ICYMI, Netflix’s Library of British Crime Dramas Is Bloody Good

    From Richard Madden's 'Bodyguard' to 'Peaky Blinders' starring Cillian Murphy, Netflix has a wide selection of must-watch British crime dramas.

  • China says $619 million US arms sale to Taiwan ‘raises tensions’ in the region

    Chinese officials on Thursday said they oppose the recent U.S. approval of $619 million in military sales to Taiwan, saying it violates Beijing’s claims to the self-ruled island and raises tensions in the region. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press briefing that China “will continue to take resolute and strong measures to firmly safeguard…

  • US House panel approves bill to let Joe Biden ban TikTok

    Legislation that would give US President Joe Biden the power to ban the Chinese-owned short video app TikTok nationwide advanced in Congress on Wednesday, a setback for the app as it tries to prove that it does not pose a security threat. Representatives on the House Foreign Affairs Committee voted 24 to 16, along party lines, to approve the measure to give the White House new powers to ban the app - which is used by more than 100 million Americans - in addition to other apps considered security

  • China's factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade

    The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) shot up to 52.6 from 50.1 in January, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics, above the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity. Global markets cheered the big surprise in the PMI with Asian stocks and the Australian dollar reversing earlier losses, the offshore yuan perking up and oil rallying, as investors took a more optimistic view on China's economic prospects. "The high PMI readings partly reflect the economy's weak starting point coming into this year and are likely to drop back before long as the pace of the recovery slows," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics.

  • Could Boston’s Sam Hauser end up stealing some of Grant Williams’ playing time?

    It could be due to an injury to his elbow the team and Williams both seem to be being secretive about, but the consistency on both ends has yet to reassert itself in his game.

  • Forget a 2023 Recession, These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Have Room to Run

    Cathie Wood and her team are known for their aggressive investment style that focuses on megatrends and multidecade growth opportunities. Investors may be surprised that industrial technology solutions company Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and agricultural equipment company Deere (NYSE: DE) are both top holdings in the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) stock is also a small holding in the Space Exploration & Innovation fund.

  • China Loses Workforce Almost Size of Germany’s in Three Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s number of working people has fallen by more than 41 million in the past three years, reflecting both the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on the economy and a decline in the working age population.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Tycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Israel’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySome 733.5 million

  • COVID may have leaked out of a Chinese lab, after all. So much for 'misinformation.'

    Measures taken by the Biden administration and the media to 'protect' people from misinformation will backfire by erasing trust in our institutions.

  • Breaking with EU, Hungary's leader backs China's peace proposal for Ukraine war

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has broken with the European Union to throw his support behind China's position paper for peace in the Ukraine war. In a speech to the Hungarian national parliament on Monday, Orban warned that "the whole of Europe is slipping into the war, step by step". "We need a ceasefire and the start of peace talks; Hungary calls for peace in all international forums; I see that most states support peace and Hungary cannot isolate itself from most of the world. Do you

  • China’s digital yuan initiative gets cold reception from Hong Kong visitors

    China is promoting digital yuan to Hong Kong visitors, but has not received much enthusiasm so far.

  • This Magnificent Dividend Stock's Recent Additions Add More Fuel to the Buy Case

    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has been a magnificent investment over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure company has increased its dividend for 28 straight years. Since 2008, Enbridge has produced an average annual total return of 11.7%, outpacing the S&P 500's 11% total return during that time frame.

  • China leads US in global competition for key emerging technology, study says

    China has a "stunning lead" in 37 out of 44 critical and emerging technologies as Western democracies lose a global competition for research output, a security think tank said on Thursday after tracking defence, space, energy and biotechnology. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) said its study showed that, in some fields, all of the world's top 10 research institutions are based in China. The study, funded by the United States State Department, found the United States was often second-ranked, although it led global research in high-performance computing, quantum computing, small satellites and vaccines.

  • India, Italy Seal Defence Partnership as Meloni Eyes Deeper Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy and India have announced a plan to cooperate on defence and energy as Giorgia Meloni seeks to boost business deals with the Asian giant.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Tycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Israel’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket Giveaway“We decided to become strategic partners as our relations are very solid,” Me

  • Spanish woman freed from Iran jail says positive thoughts kept her going

    A 25-year-old Spanish woman who was jailed for over four months in Iran on spying charges and has now returned home after her release last week, said she kept forcing herself throughout her ordeal to think she would go free as she had done nothing wrong. Ana Baneira, her hair short after prison, told Europa Press news agency on Thursday that not knowing the charges against her for many days while being unable to communicate with other prisoners who spoke no English was probably the hardest part. Baneira, who works for a human rights non-governmental organisation but says she is not an activist, denied taking part in anti-government protests that started after her Sept. 6 arrival in Iran as a backpacker following a tour of Georgia and Armenia.

  • US pick to head World Bank, ex-Mastercard CEO Banga, starts 'charm offensive'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to head the World Bank, ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, met on Wednesday with executive directors at the bank as he launched a "charm offensive" to win the post, three sources familiar with the matter said. Biden last week nominated the 63-year-old, Indian-born business executive to run the global development bank and jump-start the 77-year-old institution's overhaul to better address climate change. Barring any last-minute challenges, Biden's nomination of Banga, now a U.S. citizen, all but assures he will assume a job that oversees billions of dollars of funding to help developing countries.

  • China's Geely turning British sports-car maker Lotus into premium EV brand, plans 3 new cars in next 4 years

    Lotus Technology, a division of sports car company Group Lotus, which is majority-owned by Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holdings, will launch three new models over the next four years, transforming itself to an all-electric brand by 2027. The company, which is in the process of a Nasdaq listing via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), launched its first high-performance electric SUV, the Eletre, in the fourth quarter. More than 5,000 people globally have ordered the car