US company conducts electric plane test flight
A U.S. company conducted its first test flight for an electric plane, flying it over central Washington state for 8 minutes (Sept. 27)
A U.S. company conducted its first test flight for an electric plane, flying it over central Washington state for 8 minutes (Sept. 27)
The shooting inside Kennywood over the weekend continues to bring up safety concerns inside the park; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier intends to transfer with the Broncos off to a disappointing 2-2 start. A spokesman for Boise State confirmed Tuesday that Bachmeier has filed paperwork to initiate the process of transferring. Bachmeier told ESPN he wants to find a situation that will allow him to win games and prepare for the NFL.
Once upon a time, American soccer fans were happy just to have their team make the World Cup. Unlike in the rest of world, where the makeup of the national team is as hotly debated as presidential elections, there was little discourse about who was on the U.S. roster or whether the coach had the team prepared.
A California law banning private prisons and immigrant detention facilities in the state violates the U.S. constitution, a federal court ruled Monday.
See you in another 3 months, Mercury retrograde. ✌️
Drew Angerer/GettySo you’re saying there’s a chance? Call it “wishcasting” if you like, but for the first time in a long time, Republicans are starting to see the slimmest ray of hope in midterm polling results.The most conclusive evidence is in the U.S. Senate races that could determine control of the upper chamber.In Nevada, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt narrowly leads Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. After getting off to a rough start in Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson is down just 1 point to Lt.
Katie Holmes, 43, never fails to surprise us with her fashion, and whenever she hits a red carpet, you can be sure that we're taking notes. Most recently, the Dawson's Creek alum appeared at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, where she spoke on stage with Priyanka Chopra about the effects of climate change on countries around the world. And in addition to her striking words, we were also stunned by Holmes's outfit. Rob Kim/Getty Images Holmes opted for an edgy, rugged ensemble that consisted of b
Shifting fitted sheets, missing Tupperware lids and expired produce are some of life's daily challenges -- but they don’t have to be thanks to these helpful products.
Stefan Schaller, manager of state-owned energy company Energie Waldeck-Frankenberg in Hessen, Germany, has been suspended after he illegally entered Ukraine to “observe” a sham referendum, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sept. 26.
Police footage shows a moving train slam into a parked patrol car, where a detained woman was being held in the backseat
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:15 Russian occupying forces lost three anti-aircraft defence systems, 16 tanks, one fixed-wing aircraft and one multiple-launch rocket system, and around 550 military personnel over the course of Monday, 26 September.
They have so much to look forward to. ♡
NASCAR officials handed out two sizable penalties Tuesday for rough driving, docking William Byron and Ty Gibbs for their roles in separate incidents in last weekend’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron was hit with a 25-point penalty in both the driver and team owner standings for bumping Denny Hamlin out of position […]
Tour the best electric car features on the market, including the Ford Lightning's giant front trunk and the Tesla Model Y's minimalist interior.
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video showing first responders tending to Myles Garrett following a single-car crash.
What happened to these Hellcats?
This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time.
After briefly resuming production to make up for cars lost on the Felicity Ace, Lamborghini's popular V-12 supercar has reached its end.
It may be slight, but every little bit helps. Consumer Reports found ten vehicles that are selling below MSRP right now.
On Monday, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board will be pulling up the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island earlier this month.