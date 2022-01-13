US complains about China canceling flights over COVID-19 concerns

·1 min read


The United States said on Wednesday that China's decision to cancel flights amid COVID-19 concerns were "inconsistent with its obligations" under an agreement between the two countries.

Some passengers on flights from the U.S. to China have later tested positive for COVID-19, leading China to suspend some incoming flights from the U.S., Reuters reported. Seventy flights have been canceled this year, including six announced on Wednesday, affecting flights over the next few weeks.

Among the impacted flights include four China Southern Airlines flights from Los Angeles to Guangzhou and two United Airlines flights from San Francisco to Shanghai, the news wire noted.

"China's actions are inconsistent with its obligations under the U.S.-China Air Transport Agreement. We are engaging with the PRC on this and we retain the right to take regulatory measures as appropriate," a Transportation Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Some flights from Canada and France were also suspended by China on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The U.S. itself has had to cancel thousands of flights in recent weeks because of poor weather conditions and a rising number of COVID-19 cases. The U.S. reported more than one million daily COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The Hill has reached out to the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. criticizes China over canceled flights

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Wednesday criticized China's decision to cancel a growing number of flights from the United States to China because of passengers who later tested positive for COVID-19 and warned it could take action in response. China on Wednesday ordered the suspension of six more U.S.-to-China flights in coming weeks after a surge in passengers testing positive for COVID-19, rising to 70 cancellations mandated this year in a schedule that had already been drastically cut back. The latest suspension affected two United Airlines flights from San Francisco to Shanghai and four China Southern Airlines flights from Los Angeles to Guangzhou.

  • Neo-Nazi Group group's leader sentenced over threats against journalists, activists

    The leader of a neo-Nazi group was sentenced to seven years in prison for threatening journalists and activists who worked to expose antisemitism.Kaleb Cole, a 25-year-old man from Washington state, was convicted by a federal jury on five counts, including interfering with a federally protected activity, sending out threatening communication and conspiracy to commit other offenses.Cole is part of the leadership of Atomwaffen Division, a neo-Nazi...

  • Sequoia Capital China Snatches South Korean Brand We11done

    Private equity fund Mirabaud Lifestyle Impact & Innovation, launched by Chanel heir David Wertheimer, will become a minority shareholder.

  • Lawmakers seek 'assurances' Olympic uniforms not linked to forced labor

    A bipartisan trio of lawmakers are asking the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for "assurances" that uniforms for the 2022 Games in Beijing are not linked to forced labor, after reports surfaced that the IOC entered into contracts with two groups that use cotton produced in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR).The lawmakers, all of whom are members of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, penned a letter to IOC President...

  • United Airlines (UAL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

    United (UAL) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Zenith Just Dropped Its Final ‘Lupin the Third’-Inspired Watch

    The 37 mm watch has a titanium barrel-shaped case with a striking black-and-white dial.

  • A million set to throng India's Ganges for holy dip despite COVID-19

    Nearly one million Hindu worshippers are expected to gather on the banks of the Ganges river this Friday and Saturday for a holy bathe despite galloping COVID-19 infections across the country, an official told Reuters on Tuesday. India reported 168,063 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, a 20-fold rise in a month. Most infected people have recovered at home and the level of hospitalisations has been less than half of that seen during the last major wave of infections in April and May.

  • Where RDU's London, Paris flights stand as airlines face bumpy start to 2022

    American Airlines has pushed back the return of its nonstop flight between RDU Airport and London – again. But at least this time it's just by a matter of weeks.

  • The Observers

    Filmed during the release of the much anticipated 2021 UAP report, The Observers is a mind altering timely comprehensive that plumbs the depths of the UFO phenomenon and asks the hard questions at the heart of this global enigma. From controversial and visionary director Roger R. Richards, “The Observers” is an in-depth exploration, into the at times horrifying, yet equally fascinating abyss of modern day UFOlogy.

  • Democrats Want To Give Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests To Everyone

    House Democrats introduced legislation that would provide two free rapid tests per week for all U.S. residents.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $137.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day.

  • France says still far from reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal

    PARIS (Reuters) -Iran and world powers are still far from any agreement to revive their 2015 nuclear deal despite making some progress at the end of December, France's foreign minister said on Tuesday. Western diplomats have indicated they are hoping to have a breakthrough by the end of January or early February, but sharp differences remain with the toughest issues still unresolved. Iran has rejected any deadline imposed by Western powers.

  • Russia Weighs Arms Control Negotiations As Fear Of War In Ukraine Looms

    The United States and NATO have dismissed Russia’s list of demands to resolve the ongoing military crisis over Ukraine, but on Wednesday offered Moscow the opportunity for further discussions on arms control and missile deployments. It was the latest in diplomatic tensions triggered by Russia’s months-long positioning of 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine, which has stoked widespread fears of war. “There is a real risk for new armed conflict in Europe,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after a four-hour meeting between the U.S., Russia, and all 30 NATO members.

  • Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell's perjury charges if she is sentenced

    Prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell case are offering to drop two perjury charges against the British socialite if she is sentenced for the sex-related crimes she was convicted of last month.The offer comes as defense attorneys for Maxwell are calling for a new trial after one of the jurors on the case revealed in media interviews that he had been a victim of sexual assault as a child.Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison after being found...

  • Multiple drivers take to the track for Day 2 at Next Gen test

    NASCAR Cup Series drivers take to the track for practice laps of the Next Gen car during testing at Daytona International Speedway.

  • China meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey foreign ministers in quick order

    Foreign ministers from the Gulf, Iran and Turkey were separately heading to China this week for talks, China's foreign ministry said, while discussions were under way in Vienna on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/frances-le-drian-progress-made-iran-nuclear-talks-time-running-out-2022-01-07 deal. Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and the Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council were visiting China between Monday and Friday.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Terence Crawford suing Bob Arum for nearly $10M in lawsuit alleging 'revolting racial bias'

    Terence Crawford believes he missed out on major fights due to Bob Arum.

  • Real 'supply chain crisis' is shortage of companies treating truck drivers with respect

    I am considered an independent contractor because I own my own truck. But the shipping company controls almost every aspect of my job.

  • WWE rival sues over alleged illegal wrestling monopoly

    (Reuters) -World Wrestling Entertainment Inc was sued on Tuesday by a smaller rival that accused it of violating federal antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. MLW Media LLC accused WWE and its Chief Executive Vince McMahon of threatening content partners for doing business with MLW, to help protect its 85% share of the U.S. market for professional wrestling broadcasting rights. The Mamaroneck, New York-based plaintiff said WWE's interference in 2021 caused Vice TV to end talks to air new MLW content, and led to a 40% drop in ticket sales after Fox Corp's Tubi streaming service abandoned a licensing agreement the night before it was to be publicly announced.