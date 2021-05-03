US concerned over removal of top Salvadorean judges

·3 min read
People hold a banner reading &quot;Bukele coup plotter&quot; as they protest against the removal of Supreme Court judges and the Attorney General by Salvadoran congress, in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 2, 2021.
A small group of protesters accused Mr Bukele of being a "dictator" and a "coup monger"

Top US officials have expressed their concern over the removal from office of El Salvador's attorney general and five judges from the Central American country's Supreme Court.

The judges and the attorney general were dismissed by the newly elected National Assembly which is dominated by the party of President Nayib Bukele.

The opposition in El Salvador said the move was a "coup" by Mr Bukele.

Mr Bukele dismissed the criticism, saying "we're cleaning our house".

Why does it matter?

Mr Bukele was elected president in February 2019 on a promise to tackle rampant gang violence and political corruption. He won more votes than all the other candidates combined.

Nayib Bukele, speaks as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination started at a public health center in San Salvador, El Salvador, February 17, 2021.
President Bukele, 39, is often seen wearing a baseball cap back to front

His approval rating for the government's handling of the coronavirus has been high and the media-savvy president is popular with many Salvadoreans.

In elections in February, his New Ideas party won 54 out of 84 seats in the Legislative Assembly. Together with its allies in parliament, it now has more than the two-thirds of votes needed under the constitution to make sweeping changes.

Critics say the removal of the five judges and the attorney general show that Mr Bukele is using this new majority in parliament to remove those who oppose him.

It is not the first time that Mr Bukele has been accused of overstepping his powers. Last year, he was widely criticised for using armed troops to take over the Legislative Assembly - then controlled by the opposition - in a bid to force the approval of his budget.

What happened?

On Saturday, El Salvador's parliament met for its first session since President Bukele's election victory.

They voted on a motion to remove all five judges from the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court.

All members of President Bukele's New Ideas party and its allies - who between them hold 64 out of 84 seats - voted in favour of the motion, while 19 opposition lawmakers voted against it and one abstained.

Hours later, the lawmakers also voted to remove Attorney General Raúl Melara from office.

Why were they removed?

New Ideas lawmaker Elisa Rosales argued that the judges had to be removed because they had stood in the way of the government's strategy to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

President of El Salvador&#39;s Congress, Ernesto Castro, swears in the new president of the Supreme Court, Oscar Lopez Jerez, as the congress removed the Supreme Court judges, at the Salvadoran congress, in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 1, 2021
New judges were swiftly sworn in after the dismissal of the five

Last June, the five judges had declared a stay-at-home order issued by President Bukele unconstitutional, prompting his wrath. Ms Rosales said that their ouster would protect the public.

But opposition lawmakers denounced the judges' dismissal. Anabel Bollose from the left-wing FMLN party called it a "coup".

The opposition has long accused President Bukele of having authoritarian tendencies and of undermining El Salvador's separation of power and its system of checks and balances.

What has the reaction been?

Human Rights Watch described the move as an "assault on democracy" which broke the rule of law and sought to concentrate "all power" in the hands of President Bukele.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called President Bukele on Sunday to express his "grave concern".

The State Department said that Mr Blinken had told Mr Bukele that "an independent judiciary is essential to democratic governance".

US Vice-President Kamala Harris also expressed her concerns in a tweet on Sunday.

What does President Bukele say?

Mr Bukele dismissed the criticism from abroad, tweeting that "with all due respect: We're cleaning our house ...and that is none of your business".

He had earlier celebrated the destitution of the judges, writing that "we're finally building a new history!".

Recommended Stories

  • Bukele's party in El Salvador ousts top prosecutor, spurring U.S. criticism

    SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -The party of El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, voted early on Sunday to remove the Central American country's top prosecutor, part of an intensifying political drama that has drawn criticism from U.S. officials and others. The vote shortly after midnight to dismiss Attorney General Raul Melara followed a new legislative majority's vote on Saturday night to oust all of the judges who sit in the constitutional chamber of the nation's Supreme Court. The vote provoked rebukes from opposition lawmakers as well as some international rights organizations.

  • US expresses concern over El Salvador vote to remove judges

    The vote by El Salvador's new congress to remove the magistrates of the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber and the attorney general on the newly elected legislative body's very first day drew concern and condemnation from multinational groups and the United States. U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Sunday about the previous day's vote, saying ″that an independent judiciary is essential to democratic governance,″ the State Department said. Bukele's New Ideas party won 56 out of the 84 seats in the Legislative Assembly in February elections that pushed aside the country's traditional parties, already weakened by corruption scandals.

  • Line of Duty finale lands record ratings

    An average audience of 12.8 million viewers tune in but reviews of the climax are mixed.

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • US-China relations: Blinken accuses China of acting more aggressively

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken says China is challenging the rules-based international order.

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • San Diego migrant boat: Three dead after smuggling vessel breaks up off California coast

    An official said every indication was ‘this was a smuggling vessel used to smuggle migrants into the United States illegally’

  • Victims of Dorchester double stabbing die of injuries, police say

    Police say that two children were inside the home at the time and that a dog was injured.

  • NASCAR at Kansas live updates: Kyle Busch flies off late restart, holds on to win

    Lap-by-lap highlights from the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway, where Kyle Busch became the 10th winner in 11 races this season.

  • Olympia Dukakis: Moonstruck and Steel Magnolias star dies aged 89

    Dukakis was a celebrated stage actress before winning fame on screen in 80s hits like Moonstruck.

  • NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

    Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Kevin Harvick finished in second place.

  • UNC’s Michael Carter jetting to New York in 4th round of NFL draft

    The Tar Heels’ leading rusher from last season was the second pick on the last day of the NFL draft.

  • Millions offered half price broadband from BT

    Low-income customers will be offered more than 50% off a fibre broadband package from June.

  • Police search for missing Buffalo State College student

    Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen leaving her dorm room at the SUNY Buffalo State College more than a week ago on April 24, authorities said.

  • LeBron James says whoever set up play-in games 'needs to be fired'

    Lakers star LeBron James is not happy about play-in games and says if he's not 100%, a title repeat is out of the question. Health is No. 1 priority.

  • Will Smith praised for Instagram post declaring, ‘I’m in the worst shape of my life’

    “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” wrote one fan.

  • Judges hear arguments over Census' contentious privacy tool

    The fight over whether the U.S. Census Bureau can use a controversial statistical technique to keep people's information private in the numbers used for drawing political districts on Monday was going before a judicial panel which must decide if the method provides enough data accuracy. A panel of three federal judges was hearing arguments on whether the method known as “differential privacy” meets the federal legal requirement for keeping private the personal information of people who participated in the 2020 census while still allowing the numbers to be sufficiently accurate for the highly-partisan process of redrawing congressional and legislative districts. Because a panel of three federal judges will decide the matter, any appeal could go straight to the Supreme Court.

  • What the Texas Congress vote really says about Donald Trump and the Republican Party

    Some thought it might reveal a split in the state GOP or an opening for Democrats. They were wrong.

  • Millions of Americans to face severe weather risks through Tuesday

    The first week of May is beginning quite active on the severe weather front, with hundreds of millions of Americans across the eastern half of the nation at risk for dangerous thunderstorms. The severe weather dangers Monday and Tuesday follow an outbreak of tornadoes across Mississippi to end the weekend, including one large nighttime tornado that struck the city of Tupelo. Potent storms with hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes were also reported across Colorado's Front Range and the central Plains Sunday. Forecasters expect the storms early this week to pose similar hazards over much broader and even more populated areas. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Even outside of the areas that AccuWeather meteorologists are zeroing in on for more concentrated severe weather risks, any thunderstorm across the Central and Eastern states could turn heavy and gusty on the local level early this week. Several disturbances high in the atmosphere, coupled with warm, humid air out of ahead of these systems, will be the catalyst for the widespread downpours and thunderstorms anticipated. Late Monday into Monday night, a system ejecting out of the Rockies is expected to fire up severe thunderstorms from eastern Oklahoma into southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. The threat is forecast to extend into the lower Ohio Valley. "These severe thunderstorms are expected to bring large hail, intense lightning, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said, adding that tornadoes would also be possible. Larger metro areas such as Little Rock, Arkansas; St. Louis and Indianapolis could be in the crosshairs of these dangerous thunderstorms. AccuWeather meteorologists are urging residents to make sure they have a way to receive severe weather warnings before heading to bed, as the risk of severe weather is expected to continue well after dark. "Even outside of the main severe weather threat zone, locally dangerous storms and isolated tornadoes can occur," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "Severe thunderstorms, including isolated tornadoes, can occur in the swath from central Alabama through central and northern Georgia, middle and upstate South Carolina and part of North Carolina into Monday evening," Sosnowski said. Atlanta is among the southern U.S. cities at risk for dangerous thunderstorms, including tornadoes, into Monday evening. During the midmorning hours Monday, radar indicated debris within a tornado-warned thunderstorm just southwest of Atlanta. Radar-indicated debris is a tell-tale sign of a tornado on the ground. Experts say yet another round of dangerous weather will erupt Tuesday. A surge of very humid air expanding northward through the Gulf states will collide with a storm moving up along a front from east Texas to the Ohio Valley. This will result in an outbreak of thunderstorms that will likely linger well into Tuesday night, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson. The thunderstorms are expected to target cities such as Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Nashville; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; Atlanta; and potentially more northern areas as well such as Louisville, Kentucky; Charleston, West Virginia; and Pittsburgh. Tupelo and other Mississippi towns that were devastated by Sunday's tornadoes will be right in the middle of the threat zone. Storm hazards will include hail, flooding downpours, tornadoes and damaging, straight-line wind gusts with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph, according to LoBiondo. "There will also be pockets of flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas, but fortunately the storms will be moving along at a decent clip, which will limit the duration of intense rainfall for most areas," Anderson said. Areas of the South that experienced a very wet month of April will be at greatest risk of experiencing flash flooding issues. Those with travel plans on the road and in the air across the Central, Eastern and Southern states can anticipate a slow-go amid the stormy pattern. Even without any flooding problems, the torrential downpours within the storms can lead to problems for motorists in the form of reduced visibility on the interstates as well as an increased risk of hydroplaning. By the middle of the week, there may be a localized risk for severe weather along the mid-Atlantic and Southeast coasts before the front sweeps offshore. A push of cooler air into the Midwest, Northeast and even part of the South will help to suppress severe thunderstorm activity, at least temporarily, late this week. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.