US condemns attempted North Korea space launch

The U.S. condemned North Korea’s second attempt to launch a spy satellite, calling it a “brazen violation” of the United Nations Security Council and saying it could destabilize security in the region.

“Despite its failure, [the launch] is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond,” said Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, in a statement.

North Korea’s National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) attempted to launch the reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 using the new-type carrier rocket Chollima-1 to put it into orbit, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The space agency said the flights of the first and second stages of the rocket were normal, but the third launch failed because of an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight, KNCA reported.

The NADA, following an investigation of Thursday’s failed attempt, said it would try a third satellite launch in the fall. The space agency said the cause of the accident “is not a big problem in aspect of the reliability of cascade engines and the system,” KNCA reported.

Neighboring Japan issued a brief “J-alert” ordering residents to evacuate as the North Korean satellite flew over Okinawa to the Pacific Ocean.

Watson explained the space launch “involved technologies” in direct connection with North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic program. The test comes amid the country’s series of missile tests over the past few months.

“The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provocative actions and instead choose engagement,” she said, urging North Korea to come to the table for “serious negotiations.”

Watson said President Biden’s national security team is assessing the situation with U.S. allies and partners.

In a Thursday statement, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said it is aware of the launch and determined the event does not immediately threaten U.S. personnel or territory of the U.S. or its allies.

“The U.S. commitment to homeland defense and the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan, remains ironclad,” the statement reads.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of State said Thursday it detected the rocket flying above international waters off the Korean Peninsula’s western coast after its liftoff from the Tonchang-ri area — North Korea’s main space launch center — at 3:50 a.m., according to The Associated Press. The company had a failed spy satellite launch in May at the same location.

Last week, the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) warned officials that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will likely resume weapons testing in response to the joint annual U.S.-South Korean military drills, which began this week.

The Associated Press contributed.

