US condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that U.S. officials roundly condemned.

The State Department said the full amount of the aid package had been put on “pause” pending a review of the developments in Khartoum that saw the military oust a civilian-led transitional authority and detain many of its members. Spokesman Ned Price called for the immediate release of those arrested, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and the restoration of the civilian authority.

“The civilian-led transitional government should be immediately restored. It represents the will of the Sudanese people, as evidenced by the significant, peaceful demonstrations of support,” Price said. “We recognize the legitimate grievances about the pace of the transition, but (the) dismissal of government officials and dissolution of government institutions, both violate Sudan’s constitutional declaration and abandon the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people.”

“Military officials should immediately release and ensure the safety of all detained political actors, fully restore the civilian led transitional government and refrain from any violence against protesters, including the use of live ammunition,” Price said. “Any change to the transitional government by force risks assistance and our bilateral relationship more broadly.”

The suspended aid was direct financial support intended to help the country transition to a fully civilian government. Price said additional U.S. aid to the country could also be at risk, along with the broader relationship. Ties between Washington and Khartoum had been warming since Sudan agreed to pay compensation to the victims of the 1998 embassy bombings in neighboring Kenya and nearby Tanzania that were planned on Sudanese soil by Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida network. Sudan had been removed from the U.S. list of “state sponsors of terrorism” late last year.

It was not immediately clear how much aid the U.S. is providing Sudan in addition to the $700 million that was suspended. Many forms of U.S. assistance, including military aid, are still barred due to a decades-old determination that a coup had brought Sudan’s now-deposed authoritarian leader Omar al-Bashir to power in 1989. That determination had not been rescinded despite the recent thaw in relations.

Price said the administration was watching developments “very closely” and “will not hesitate” to hold those responsible for the coup to account, including through the restoration of sanctions that had been lifted or eased after Sudan's removal from the terrorism sponsor list.

The coup unfolded just hours after the U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, left Khartoum where he had met senior Sudanese military and civilian officials to try to urge a calming of tensions and reconciliation to keep the transition on track.

Price said Feltman warned military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and others that any unconstitutional changes in the government would have consequences. U.S. officials said Feltman had departed about three hours before the arrests began without any knowledge of what was about to happen.

“To be clear, we were not given any heads up about this,” Price said. “Clearly an action like this is something that the United States would, and now does, oppose and condemns in the strongest possible terms.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan PM held in apparent coup

    Sudan’s leading general declared a state of emergency Monday, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and disrupted the internet in an apparent coup as the country was nearing a planned transition to a civilian leadership.

  • French President Macron calls for immediate release of Sudan Prime Minister

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned the coup attempt in Sudan and called for the immediate release of the Sudanese Prime Minister and civilian members of the government. Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan's cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government, while opponents of the takeover took to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained and moved to an undisclosed location after refusing to issue a statement in support of the coup, said the information ministry, still apparently under the control of Hamdok's supporters.

  • China will uphold world peace, Xi says, despite others' concerns

    BEIJING (Reuters) -President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over its increasing assertiveness globally. The comments come after Taiwan said this month that military tension with China was at its worst in more than 40 years, amid mounting worries that the giant neighbour might try to take back by military force the self-ruled island it claims as its own. In a speech marking the 50th anniversary of China's return to the United Nations, Xi said it would always be the "builder of world peace" and a "protector of international order", state news agency Xinhua reported.

  • Iran's Khamenei urges reversal of Arab-Israeli normalisations

    Arab nations that normalised ties with Israel last year have "sinned" and should reverse such moves, Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei says. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco all agreed to normalise ties with Israel in 2020, as Washington under the administration of then US president Donald Trump made Arab-Israeli rapprochement a foreign policy priority.

  • Sudan PM detained in apparent coup

    Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Monday (October 25), after soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan's cabinet, and detained the prime minister, in an apparent military coup.Injuries and gunfire have been reported. Footage from local broadcasters shows protesters carrying the national flag near the military headquarters, with plumes of black smoke and fire. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body, announced a state of emergency across the country and dissolved the council and the transitional government.Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained and moved to an undisclosed location after refusing to issue a statement in support of the coup, according to the information ministry, which was still apparently under the control of Hamdok's supporters.The ministry called for resistance against the coup, and civilians, like this man who did not provide his name, followed suit:"An urgent call to all Sudanese civilians who want to protect their revolution, what the military is doing is a betrayal to all civilians on all fronts. It is the duty of all civilians to move and to block all the roads outside to prevent any military force to move. Right now, all of us must unite to show the truth. It's to be or not to be, and we will."Sudan had been on edge since a failed coup plot just last month.Military and civilian groups have been sharing power following the toppling of Omar al-Bashir two years ago.The military was meant to pass leadership of the joint Sovereign Council to a civilian figure in the coming months. But transitional authorities had struggled to move forward on several issues, including whether to hand over Bashir to the International Criminal Court, where he is wanted for war crimes.

  • Taiwan, U.S. discuss UN participation ahead of key anniversary

    Taiwanese and U.S. officials have discussed how Taiwan can "meaningfully" participate at the United Nations just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping will give a speech to mark his country's half century since accession to the global body. Taiwan, using its formal name the Republic of China, held the Chinese seat at the United Nations until Oct. 25, 1971, when it was voted out as representative of the country in favour of the People's Republic of China, which had won a civil war in 1949 and forced the republican government to flee to the island. China says that Taiwan is one of its provinces, and so it has the sole right to represent Taiwan internationally.

  • China strengthens land border protection with new law

    China passed a law on Saturday to strengthen border protection amid a protracted standoff with India, worries about spillover effects from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and the spread of COVID-19 from Southeast Asia. The Land Borders Law will not necessarily change how border security is handled when the measure takes effect on Jan. 1, but it reflects China's growing confidence in its capability to manage its frontiers. China has been closely watching neighbouring Afghanistan, where the Taliban returned to power in August, to guard against a possible inflow of refugees or Islamic extremists crossing over to link up with the Muslim Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region.

  • US Special Operations Command wants to transform its biggest planes to gain an advantage against China

    To ensure US special operators can operate against a more capable enemy, SOCOM wants to give its biggest planes new weapons and capabilities.

  • Arrest of Colombian crime lord unlikely to turn tide in drug war

    The arrest of Colombia's most wanted drug lord will likely have little effect on trafficking from the world's largest cocaine producer, with several lieutenants waiting to fill his shoes in the powerful Clan del Golfo cartel, analysts said. Dairo Antonio Usuga, known by his alias "Otoniel," was considered by authorities to be Colombia's biggest drug capo for seven years until his arrest https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombias-priority-is-extradite-drug-lord-otoniel-united-states-sources-2021-10-24 on Saturday in a major operation by security forces in the jungle area of Colombia's northern region of Uraba. The operation involved 500 special forces and 22 helicopters and comes as the military has promised to crush the Clan cartel.

  • This Photo Sums Up America’s Advantage Over China in the Indo-Pacific

    The region is coalescing into two major power blocs, as illustrated by a recent set of naval exercises.

  • Pentagon engaging with veterans groups getting people out of Afghanistan 'almost on a continuous basis,' spokesperson says

    While the U.S. military hasn't evacuated anyone from Afghanistan in nearly two months, officials are coordinating with veterans' groups who are still trying to get people out of the Taliban-controlled country.

  • Over half of Afghanistan's citizens will have trouble finding food this winter as the country's economic crisis worsens following the Taliban takeover

    About 22.8 million people across Afghanistan will have trouble finding food this winter, the World Food Programme said.

  • ‘Psychopath’ Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman Spoke of Killing King With Poison Ring From Russia

    Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via ReutersA former top intelligence officer with Saudi Arabia’s elite intelligence team says he fears for his life because Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants him dead and will use his “Tiger Squad” of henchmen to do it. In a wide-ranging interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Saad Aljabri, who was an adviser to former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, described bin Salman as a “psychopath with no empathy,” who “doesn’t feel emotion.”He told CBS

  • Russian hackers launched a massive, ongoing wave of cyber attacks against the US, report says

    A group of hackers linked to Russia's government launched 23,000 cyber-attacks this year on more than 600 organizations, Microsoft said.

  • Russia Says Climate Change Is a Big Priority. But Its Real Goal at COP 26 Will Be Slowing Down Progress

    It will be harder for Russia to decarbonize than almost any other country. It's much easier to delay and derail

  • Russia close to using natural gas as weapon in Europe's gas crunch - Biden energy adviser

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's global energy security adviser said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting close to using natural gas as a political tool if Russia is holding back fuel exports to Europe as it suffers an energy crunch. "I think we are getting close to that line if Russia indeed has the gas to supply and it chooses not to, and it will only do so if Europe accedes to other demands that are completely unrelated," Amos Hochstein, Biden's adviser, told reporters, when asked if Putin was using gas as a weapon.

  • Air Force professor admits to lying about relationship with Chinese official

    A civilian professor at an Air Force college pleaded guilty to failing to disclose information regarding his relationship with a Chinese official, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

  • Taiwanese-born lawyer is first Asian American federal judge in Washington state

    Tana Lin, 55, is making history as the first Asian American judge appointed to a federal district court in the state of Washington. Making history: The Senate confirmed Lin, a civil rights lawyer and former public defender with 30 years of legal experience, as a judge to the U.S. district court for the Western District of Washington. Lin’s confirmation, which came to a 52-45 vote, makes her the first Asian American and first former public defender to be appointed to a federal district court in Washington.

  • Israeli court says boy who survived cable car disaster must be returned to Italy

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli court ruled on Monday that a 6-year-old boy, the sole survivor of an Italian cable car disaster and the focus of a cross-border custody battle, must be returned to relatives in Italy after his grandfather took him to Israel. Eitan Biran had been living with his paternal aunt in Italy after his parents, younger brother and 11 other people died when a gondola plunged https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/least-eight-dead-italian-cable-car-accident-ansa-2021-05-23 to the ground in northern Italy in May. Last month, while visiting the boy, his maternal grandfather, without the aunt's consent, drove him to Switzerland and chartered a private jet onward to Israel.

  • Zach Ertz: We have a lot of talent, I’ve never seen so much green grass in the middle of the field

    Tight end Zach Ertz had a memorable debut with the Cardinals on Sunday. Ertz caught a 47-yard touchdown from Kyler Murray in the 31-5 win and that made him the first player in NFL history to catch touchdowns for two different teams in back-to-back weeks. Ertz scored for the Eagles on Thursday night in Week [more]