US confirms Iranian drone transfer to Russia

Karine Jean-Pierre

According to our data, Russia has received Iranian Mohajer-6 and Shahed drones sometime in August,” said Jean-Pierre.

“Russian cargo planes were loaded with UAVs at an Iranian airfield, before leaving for Russia. That’s what we see, that’s our assessment.”

The official did not have an opportunity to comment on the possibility these drones could be deployed in Ukraine.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Aug. 2 that Iran has dispatched the first shipment of UAVs to Russia, in exchange for Su-35 jets.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan earlier said that Tehran is working on providing Moscow with several hundred drones, including combat UAVs.

