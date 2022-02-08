US Congress holds moment of silence as Covid death toll surpasses 900,000

Reuters

Authorities in China's southwestern city of Baise ordered residents to stay at home from Monday and avoid unnecessary travel as they enforced curbs that are among the toughest in the nation's tool-box to fight rising local infections of COVID-19. Dozens of athletes for the Games, hosted by the capital Beijing and the northern province of Hebei, have tested positive and moved into isolation, but events have not been seriously affected. Baise, in the region of Guangxi, reported 99 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms between Saturday and noon on Monday, Pang Jun, deputy director of the regional health commission, told a news briefing.