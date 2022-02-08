US Congress holds moment of silence as Covid death toll surpasses 900,000
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and bipartisan members of the House and Senate hold a moment of silence on the steps of the Capitol, as the confirmed Covid death toll surpasses 900,000 in the United States.