US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China anger

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Tsai Ing-wen
    Tsai Ing-wen
    President of Taiwan (R.O.C. authorities) and Chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen met Monday with a delegation of U.S. Congress members in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory.

Taiwanese media showed the delegation arriving for the talks, but details of the meeting were not immediately released.

It comes less than two weeks after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which prompted days of threatening military exercises by China, including the firing of missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait.

China has also sent warplanes and navy ships across the waterway's median, which has long been a buffer between the sides that separated amid civil war in 1949. China regards formal contacts between U.S. politicians and the island's government as support for its independence from Beijing.

China says it wants to use peaceful means to bring Taiwan under its control, but its recent saber rattling has emphasized its military threat.

The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is to meet with other government and private sector representatives. Reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and investments in Taiwan's crucial semiconductor industry are expected to be key topics of discussion.

The other members of the delegation are Republican Rep. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, a delegate from American Samoa, and Democrats John Garamendi and Alan Lowenthal from California and Don Beyer from Virginia.

Recommended Stories

  • Man faces assault charges after alleged machete attacks

    A Long Island man is facing assault and weapons charges for allegedly attacking three people with a machete at a sporting goods store.

  • Egypt fire: Dozens dead in Giza Coptic church

    The blaze broke out at a Coptic Christian church in the city of Giza causing a stampede.

  • DHS, FBI warn of increasing online threats to federal law enforcement

    The joint bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI cautions officials to be aware of the increasing number of threats to federal law enforcement following the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

  • Strike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

    Facebook failed to detect blatant election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil’s 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found, continuing a pattern of not catching material that violates its policies the group describes as “alarming.” The advertisements contained false information about the country’s upcoming election, such as promoting the wrong election date, incorrect voting methods and questioning the integrity of the election. This is the fourth time that the London-based nonprofit has tested Meta's ability to catch blatant violations of the rules of its most popular social media platform— and the fourth such test Facebook has flubbed.

  • What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can

    What takes four years to make and costs more than $20,000? Overflowing trash cans are a common sight in the Northern California city, along with piles of used clothes, shoes, furniture and other items strewn about on sometimes-impassable sidewalks. City officials hired a Bay Area industrial firm to custom-design the pricey trash can along with two other prototypes that cost taxpayers $19,000 and $11,000 each.

  • South Korea Offers Olive Branch to Japan on War-End Anniversary

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Japan is a partner as the two countries face “common threats,” offering to improve ties between the allies of the US whose help the Biden administration has sought in putting up a united front against the likes of China, Russia and North Korea.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for Ethio

  • China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July, data showed on Monday, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis, while the central bank surprised markets with key lending rates cuts to revive demand. Industrial output grew 3.8% in July from a year earlier, after expanding 3.9% in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

  • US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates China

    (Bloomberg) -- A US congressional delegation led by Senator Ed Markey landed in Taiwan Sunday for a two-day visit, testing whether China will react more forcefully than in the past to trips by lower-ranking American lawmakers after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went earlier this month.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Vi

  • Taiwan 'matters far more to the world economy' than many people realize, economist explains

    China's latest military exercises encircling Taiwan in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last week has clear ramifications for the global economy.

  • Queen Elizabeth Throws a Special Dance Every Summer at Balmoral

    Every year, at the end of her Scottish summer holiday at Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth hosts a ball. The tradition dates back to Queen Victoria.

  • The Chicks Remember Olivia Newton-John With Cover of ‘Grease’ Classic ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’

    'We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week,' singer Natalie Maines said prior to the heartfelt rendition.

  • Oscar-winning director Ron Howard on new film “Thirteen Lives”

    CBS News national correspondent Michelle Miller speaks with the Oscar-winning director Ron Howard about his upcoming film “Thirteen Lives.” The movie chronicles the 2018 rescue mission of a soccer team that was trapped inside of a cave in Thailand for more than two weeks.

  • Transcript: Rep. Adam Schiff on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California that aired Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • U.S. interferes with Taiwan, endangers peace

    How can the U.S. now have a One China policy with the People's Republic of China having sovereignty over Taiwan but the PRC cannot possess it?

  • WHO renames two monkeypox variants to avoid geographic references

    The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Saturday that it renamed variants of the virus monkeypox as it looks to counter concerns about the original naming conventions. “Newly identified viruses, related diseases & virus variants are given names to avoid causing offence to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, & minimize the negative…

  • Hello, Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here

    Read your horoscope by zodiac sign for the week of August 14, 2022.

  • Jennifer Garner celebrates National Middle Child Day with a throwback photo

    The "Alias" actress reflected on growing up as a middle child in a fun Instagram post.

  • Serena Williams’ retirement shows working moms can’t always have it all | Opinion

    My younger son will turn 8 in a few days, and for his birthday, he made one request.

  • Russian commanders in southern Ukraine move their posts to Dnipros left bank

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 13 AUGUST 2022, 17:25 Military leadership of the Russian occupying forces in southern Ukraine have moved their posts to the left [eastern] bank of the Dnipro river. Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "I feel just a bit sorry - but not much - for the stupid orcs [derogatory naming for the Russian forces in Ukraine, - ed.

  • Kelsea Ballerini Honors Olivia Newton-John With an Incredibly Powerful Tribute

    Country singer Kelsea Ballerini shared a video of herself singing one of Olivia Newton-John's hit songs as a tribute to the iconic actress.