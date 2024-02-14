US congressional intelligence chair warns of 'serious national security threat'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee issued an unusual statement on Wednesday saying the committee had made available to all members of Congress information about an unspecified "serious national security threat."

"I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat," Representative Mike Turner said in the statement.

He provided no further information, and his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, declined to provide specifics. He said he had arranged a meeting, before Turner issued his statement, with congressional leaders, on the matter.

"I'm not in a position to say anything further today. Like I said, I look forward to the discussion with (Turner) and obviously from there we will determine how to proceed, but standing here at the podium today I can't share anything further," Sullivan told a briefing.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)