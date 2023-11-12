US congressman backs Chinese dissidents ahead of APEC

STORY: "My message is that, at least in Congress, we have your back. One of our great strengths, relative to the Chinese Communist Party is a network of allies and partners that we built up throughout the years. That's a key source of our strength," Gallagher, who is also chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, told the media ahead of his speech to the group.

In his speech, Gallagher accused American businesses of becoming beholden to China with fear of Xi's power over them. "This appeasement, the ignoring of mistreatment of colleagues, ignoring of abuses in Tibet and Xinjiang, ignoring a military expansion. It only convinces Xi that their global propaganda campaign is working and they have convinced the world that they are unstoppable."

Xi is set to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the APEC forum on Wednesday (November 15), following a series of largely unreciprocated U.S. cabinet-level visits to China.