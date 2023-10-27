US congressman Santos pleads not guilty to new felony charges

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House of Representatives vote on a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Representative George Santos pleaded not guilty on Friday to a 23-count indictment accusing him of an array of corruption, including 10 felony counts that federal prosecutors added this month.

Santos, 35, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip, New York, on Long Island. A trial is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2024.

The Republican first-term congressman had in May pleaded not guilty to 13 charges, including laundering funds to pay for his personal expenses, illegally receiving unemployment benefits, and lying to the House of Representatives about his assets.

His additional charges included accusations that he charged donors' credit cards without their consent, and reported a bogus $500,000 campaign loan.

The plea came one day after fellow Long Island Republican congressman Anthony D'Esposito called on the House to expel Santos, saying Santos was "not fit to serve his constituents."

Expulsion requires a two-thirds vote. Republicans hold a 221-212 majority in the House, and at least several dozen would have to vote against Santos for him to be expelled.

On Thursday, Santos posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was not resigning and was "entitled to due process and not a predetermined outcome as some are seeking."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)