The US is considering a deal to send fighter jets to Ukraine. But will they make a difference?

For the past 13 days , Ukraine’s military, and its civilians, have fought against invading Russian forces that have crossed their border by land and air.

Now, with Russia’s aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities, the Biden administration and its allies are scrambling to provide the Kyiv government with more fighter jets to give it a fighting chance to stop the casualties.

A man leaves a vehicle damaged by shelling in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine's embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations.

But will more planes make a difference, and if so, how? And why?

What’s being proposed?

Poland or other Eastern European countries such as Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania would transfer Soviet-era jets to Ukraine to bolster its air defense against a bigger and more sophisticated Russian air force.

The U.S. would “backfill” those fighter planes with more modern American-made F-16s in return, plus some additional security enhancements or protections to ease allies’ concerns about Kremlin retaliation.

Is this what Ukraine wants?

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked the U.S. and NATO to establish no-fly zones over large parts of Ukraine to stop Russian planes from attacking.

“We repeat every day: 'Close the sky over Ukraine!’” Zelenskyy implored in a video posted Sunday.

But enforcement would likely result in an American or allied pilot shooting at a Russian plane, which would likely escalate and draw the United States into a battle with Russia.

In practice, a no-fly zone like the ones Washington established in Libya, Iraq and in Bosnia and Herzegovina, would inevitably lead to American aircraft attacking Russian fighter planes and air defenses in Ukraine, said retired Air Force Lt. Col. David Tretler, the former dean of the U.S. military's National War College in Washington, DC.

“And we don't want to do that,” said Tretler. “There is nothing about Ukraine that is important enough to us to risk being in a war with a country that has as many nuclear weapons as we do.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Monday that a no-fly zone “runs the considerable risk of creating a direct conflict between our countries and Russia, and thus a wider war, which is in no one’s interest, including in the interest of the Ukrainian people.”

If other nations won’t use their own planes to patrol Ukraine’s airspace, Zelenskyy argues, they should give jets to Ukraine.

"If you do not do that, if you at least do not give us aircraft for us to be able to protect ourselves, there, there can only be one conclusion: You want us to be slowly killed," Zelenskyy said in the video.

Is Ukraine’s need for planes that dire?

By virtually all accounts, yes. Even though one Pentagon spokesman said Monday that Ukraine still has the "vast majority" of its warplanes, most U.S. analysts and international observers believe Russia has significantly more.

Ukraine closely guards the number of working fighter jets it has but it is likely to be a relatively small number – "somewhere in the tens to dozens," according to Kurt Volker, the former U.S. Ambassador to NATO who also served as the U.S. special representative for Ukraine until September 2019.

Ambassador Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, gives his opening statement.

As such, a sudden influx of fighter jets would make a huge difference, especially because the outnumbered Ukraine Air Force has already been holding its own.

“Putin has enormous amount of military personnel and equipment that he is throwing at this and they are not doing so well,” Volker said. “The Ukrainians have less and they are doing very well. So anything additional would help. The more the better.”

So far, Ukrainian pilots have shot down at least 37 Russian fixed-wing aircraft and 37 helicopters before Monday, including some in direct dogfight-style combat, “and the numbers are probably higher today,” Volker said.

But given Russia’s numerical advantage, Ukraine will not have a fighting chance without more planes, said Claire Finkelstein, a national security law expert at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Finkelstein said Ukraine has held an advantage in ground forces, an apparent combination of both the determination of the Ukrainian army and the ineptitude of the Russian army. But so far, Russia has held the advantage in terms of air superiority and has displayed a willingness to target civilians.

Without more warplanes for Ukraine, “Russia can easily dominate, ultimately, in the air,” Finkelstein said.

How much would additional fighter jets help?

It depends on how many planes, and what kind of planes they are. The discussions underway focus most on Poland contributing some of its fighter planes, including Soviet-era MiG-29s that could be 40 years old, said Volker.

Those planes, Volker told USA TODAY, use the same technological platforms as Russian MiG fighters. “Russia may have upgraded versions,” he said, but they are “fundamentally the same.”

One Ukrainian pilot, dubbed “The Ghost of Kyiv,” personally has shot down as many as 20 Russian aircraft, prompting the Ukraine Air Force to circulate a poster of him. There has been speculation that the “Ukrainian Air Ace,” as the poster describes him, is made-up, as some part of an anti-Russian propaganda effort. But Volker, citing his official Ukraine sources, says that it appears that he is real.

“I've heard it in more than one place,” Volker said. “But how do you know when everybody is putting out their own spin on the war?”

Whether or not the “The Ghost of Kyiv” is real, the Ukraine Air Force has well-trained fighter pilots who could easily jump into the cockpits of donated planes and immediately head off in search of Russian fighters and mobile air defenses.

And while the Russian planes are likely much newer, jets donated from Poland or other countries under discussion probably have been modernized, including being modified so they can be compatible with NATO systems. “The Ukrainians may not be as familiar with those,” Volker said, “but that's a technical problem to figure out. I don't think it should be an obstacle.”

How soon does Ukraine need the planes?

Given the civilian carnage being wrought by Russian jets, the transfer of planes will only help if they get there immediately, experts told USA TODAY.

“It is absolutely urgent. Like, today would be good, because Putin is shelling the cities and population centers, killing thousands of civilians and creating millions of refugees,” Volker said.

Tretler, a decorated fighter jet pilot who flew 250 combat missions in Vietnam, said supplying Ukraine with more fighter jets could help tip the balance.

“If the Ukrainians are able to gain enough control of the air, then they can slow Russian ground forces,” Tretler said.

But, he warned, the converse is true as well. “If the Russians have control of the air, they are able to bring in more ground attack fighters or even heavier bombers, and then they'll be able to have their way with whatever is on the ground.”

Col. David Tretler, former dean and professor of strategy at the U.S. National War College

“In the end, you have to control the ground,” Tretler said. “And you can't control the ground from the air, plain and simple. There have to be sufficient numbers of ground forces there, and that all depends on the level and the competence of Ukrainian ground opposition, whether it's military or paramilitary or whatever it might be.”

Would there still be a threat of greater escalation?

While there’s a sliding scale to getting involved in military actions, Poland’s – or another country's – contribution of planes to Ukraine would be less risky than a more direct U.S. involvement because Poland lacks a nuclear arsenal.

“It is substantially different from supplying Ukraine directly with that equipment, though Putin may not draw a distinction,” Finkelstein said.

Poland also has a very strong interest in neighboring Ukraine remaining independent as it would be directly threatened as Russian troops push West.

But Putin has an equally strong interest in other countries staying out of the fight, and he is unpredictable, said John Tierney, executive director of the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.

“Everybody is very concerned about where the threshold of sending Mr. Putin over the limit and into the use of tactical nuclear weapons may be,” Tierney said. “His threats, as reprehensible as they are, certainly have to be taken into consideration.”

Is Poland supportive?

After Polish officials previously said they have no plans to transfer jets to Ukraine, the Polish government announced Tuesday it's ready to send all its MiG-29 fighter planes to a U.S. air base in Germany. The U.S. could then give the planes to Ukraine. That could lessen Poland's risk of angering Russia by directly sending its planes to Ukraine.

But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the prospect of fighter jets controlled by the U.S. and flying from a U.S./NATO base into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine "raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance."

"We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue, and the difficult logistical challenges it presents," Kirby said in a statement, "but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one.”

Is Congress supportive?

Many members of Congress have pushed for the jet transfer, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H..

The two senators, both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent a letter imploring Biden to quickly negotiate a deal to send American fighters to any Eastern European country who sends older planes from its existing fleet to Ukraine.

On Monday, Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., called on the Biden administration to make such a transfer happen immediately, saying, “It is vital to the security of Europe and the United States that Ukrainians have every possible means of military assistance that we collectively can provide.”

“I understand this is not an easy decision for these countries to make. Asking them to provide their own aircraft, especially as Russia’s military aggression edges closer to their own borders, would be unthinkable except in the direst circumstances,” Menendez said in a letter to Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. “Unfortunately, that is the situation the world faces. Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and sacrifices.”

Menendez specifically called for the U.S. to commit to replace any donated jets with upgraded western aircraft, including through concessionary financing and loans as well as subsidized pricing as necessary.

Where does the Biden administration stand?

Blinken has said Biden is in regular contact with Zelenskyy on the subject and is working with Poland on how the U.S. could backfill Poland’s aircraft if it gives plans to Ukraine.

“I can’t speak to a timeline,” Blinken told reporters Sunday, “but I can just tell you we’re looking at it very actively.”

But on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there are “challenging practical questions” of the swap to be considered – both in getting Poland’s planes into Ukraine and getting new planes to Poland.

One key challenge is figuring out how to transfer the planes, including where they would take off from and land, Psaki said when asked if there’s concern that supplying the planes could draw other countries into the conflict.

On the U.S. backfilling issue, the “complicated logistics” include the time it takes to procure new planes, Psaki said.

Asked if the U.S. has planes it could quickly send to Poland, Kirby on Monday said the administration is “still working our way through all that.”

“It’s too soon to know with great specificity,” he said, “what a potential backfill would look like.”

Deirdre Shesgreen and Tom Vanden Brook contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Would a deal to send fighter jets to Ukraine make a difference?