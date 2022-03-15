US Consulate in Mexico temporarily closes after coming under gunfire





Authorities said a U.S. Consulate along the Mexican border closed temporarily after it was shot at overnight.

In addition to the temporary closure, the U.S. Consulate encouraged its employees to stay indoors and directed U.S. citizens to do the same or avoid the area, according to Reuters.

The ministry of public security in the state of Tamaulipas said that the shots were reported against the consulate, which is in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo near Laredo, Texas, Reuters reported.

A senior Tamaulipas official also told the news service that there was at least one "collateral" death as a result of the violence.

The violence, which included suspected gang members blocking roads and setting truck trailers ablaze, followed the arrest of a gang member known as Juan Gerardo Trevino, or "El Huevo."

Trevino, who is also a U.S. citizen and on U.S. Border Patrol's list of most wanted criminals, faces a U.S. extradition order for drug trafficking and money laundering and state charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association, Reuters added.

Mexico's government also said in a statement that crime organizations involved in the events would face the weight of the law from both the United States and Mexico, according to the outlet.