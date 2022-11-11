US Consumer Inflation Expectations Rise in Michigan Survey

Augusta Saraiva
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US consumer inflation expectations in the short and long run increased in early November, while sentiment retreated to a four-month low amid rising borrowing costs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 3% over the next five to 10 years, up from 2.9% in October and the highest in five months, the University of Michigan’s preliminary November survey showed Friday. They see costs rising 5.1% over the next year, compared to last month’s 5%.

The sentiment index dropped to 54.7, worse than all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey, from 59.9 in October.

“Continued uncertainty over inflation expectations suggests that such entrenchment in the future is still possible,” Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement.

The data were collected Oct. 26-Nov. 9, before a key government measure of inflation showed that consumer price growth cooled in October by more than forecast.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

The report shows “markets may have been premature to cheer inflation’s demise after October’s soft CPI print...Inflation expectations remain toward the upper end of the Fed’s comfort zone, keeping alive the risk that expectations could unmoor. The Fed is far from abandoning its fight against inflation.”

-- Anna Wong, economist

For the full note, click here.

As consumers feel the pinch of high interest rates and persistent inflation, buying conditions for durable goods slumped after surging the prior month.

The current conditions gauge decreased to 57.8 from 65.6. A measure of expectations fell to 52.7 this month from 56.2 in October.

The report showed that nearly half of consumers said inflation was eroding their living standards, leading many from lower- and middle-income families to change their spending habits.

“Higher-income consumers, whose outlooks were darkened by continued turbulence in stock and housing markets, will likely pull back their spending going forward,” Hsu said. “With overall sentiment remaining low, these factors highlight the risk of recession in the quarters ahead.”

--With assistance from Jordan Yadoo.

(Adds Bloomberg economists’ comment)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Consumer Sentiment Falls in November, While Inflation Expectations Inch Higher

    Preliminary results from the University of Michigan's consumer survey suggest the Federal Reserve still has work to do.

  • Top economist Justin Wolfers says these 4 things show that inflation is coming down for real this time

    The story behind inflation peaking in October is “becoming clearer,” as the latest CPI report gives hope for an improved U.S. economy.

  • U.S. consumer sentiment slumps; inflation expectations edge up

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer sentiment slumped in November amid persistent worries about inflation and higher interest rates, according to a survey on Friday, which also hinted at a sharp slowdown in spending on goods. The University of Michigan's preliminary November reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 54.7, down from 59.9 in the prior month. The 8.7% decline, which erased about half of the gains since the index's tumble to a historic low in June, also came as gasoline prices pushed higher.

  • Biggest Junk-Bond ETFs Post Record Inflow in Dash Back to Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors trying to gauge the strength of the risk-on shift that gripped markets Thursday should look no further than two of the biggest high-yield credit exchange-traded funds.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: EU License Under Threat as Asset Freeze Fuels CrisisSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is E

  • Citi Strategists Say Exit Short US Equity Positions in Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. macro strategists have recommended exiting a short position in the S&P 500 and buying 10-year Treasuries after Thursday’s better-than-expected inflation data.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysFTX Latest: EU License Under Threat as Asset Freez

  • Here's why private Medicare plans are set to pass traditional Medicare enrollment

    More than 28 million older adults enrolled in Medicare plans administered by private insurance companies rather than the federal government.

  • Copper Is Down on Falling Demand. But a Shortage Looms.

    That’s a big problem. Copper mines take 15 years to begin producing the metal necessary for renewable energy initiatives.

  • Crypto stocks slide as FTX prepares for bankruptcy proceedings

    Silvergate Capital declined 10%, leading the losses in the sector, while bitcoin holder MicroStrategy Inc slipped 2.6%. Bitcoin fell 3.6% to $16,919 as FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried said he will step down from his position. "The shock was that this guy was the face of the crypto industry and it turned out that the emperor had no clothes," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

  • Oil jumps by 3% as China eases COVID curbs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped by about 3% on Friday after health authorities in China, the top global crude importer, eased some of the country's heavy COVID curbs. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $2.87, or 3.3%, to $89.34 a barrel, after climbing 0.8% in the previous session. "The first small steps towards easing of the regulations that were announced by the Chinese government this morning allowed oil prices to climb again, even though this by no means constitutes a departure from the country's strict zero-Covid policy, in our opinion," Commerzbank said.

  • ASML Sees Strong Growth as Countries Race to Build Chip Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV gave a bullish revenue outlook citing strong demand for its machines that make advanced semiconductors and said it will buy back €12 billion ($12.2 billion) of its own stock.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: EU License Under Threat as Asset Freeze Fuels CrisisSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion

  • People charmed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will be ‘looking and feeling fairly silly,’ Larry Summers warns of crypto crackdown

    The former Treasury secretary said the tech sector “has over-extrapolated from past success to believe that trees grow to the sky."

  • Amazon Lost $1 Trillion in Market Cap—the Biggest Drop in U.S. History

    Amazon's market capitalization fell below $900 billion on Wednesday. The total loss of value for Amazon stock is truly eye-popping.

  • Tornado Risk Looms in South as NY Braces for Rain After Nicole

    (Bloomberg) -- The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are threatening to unleash tornadoes across the Southeast and dump heavy rain in New York and Washington.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: EU License Under Threat as Asset Freeze Fuels CrisisSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysThe Blue Ridge Mounta

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Easing Covid Curbs

    Amid buzz of a Covid policy pivot, Beijing eased curbs despite rising cases. Chinese stocks continued to bounce.

  • Twitter Pauses Subscriptions After Fake Accounts Proliferate

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. suspended the $8 subscription program it launched earlier this week to combat a growing problem of users impersonating major brands, a person familiar with the move said.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: EU License Under Threat as Asset Freeze Fuels CrisisSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortun

  • Consumer sentiment for November reads lower than expected

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down November consumer sentiment report data.

  • The Fed Reserve Hiked Rates Again. Should You Worry About the Inverted Yield Curve?

    The yield on U.S. Treasury bonds been volatile this week as investors reacted to the news of another Federal Reserve rate hike. Although bond rates have recovered from an early drop, the yield on short-term Treasury debt now exceeds that … Continue reading → The post Amid the Latest Rate Hike, Should You Worry About the Inverted Yield Curve? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • High Inflation and a Strong U.S. Dollar – For Now, the Only Way is Up

    By Hannah Baldwin, Director, CME Group

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Has Wild Ride Triggered by Midterm Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check company trying to merge with Donald Trump’s nascent social-media business is more than ever a bet on the former president’s political prospects.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: EU License Under Threat as Asset Freeze Fuels CrisisSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in Day

  • Nasdaq 100 Adds $700 Billion in Value as US Inflation Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Major US technology and internet stocks soared on Thursday, adding hundreds of billions of dollars in market value, after investors welcomed the latest inflation data as a positive sign about where Federal Reserve policy could be headedMost Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fe