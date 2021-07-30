US consumers boost spending 1% as inflation remains high

FILE - Shoppers wait in line outside a Chicago downtown retail store as others pass by, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)
MARTIN CRUTSINGER
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers increased their spending by 1% in June — a dose of energy for an economy that is quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession but is facing new risks led by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

At the same time, a key inflation barometer that is closely followed by the Federal Reserve surged 3.5% last month from a year earlier. That was the fastest such 12-month surge since 1991.

June’s solid increase in consumer spending provided further evidence that consumers are driving a strengthening recovery from the pandemic recession.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department also showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, edged up 0.1% in June after two months of big declines, reflecting the waning of several government support programs.

In its report Friday on consumer spending in June, the government said that goods purchases rose a modest 0.5%, while spending on services increased a stronger 1.2%. As vaccinations have increased and the economy has increasingly reopened, more Americans have been shifting their spending away from the physical goods that many purchased while hunkered down at home to to spending on services, from haircuts to airline tickets to restaurant meals.

As a whole, household spending has been powering a robust economic recovery from the pandemic recession. On Thursday, the government estimated that the economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter — and consumer spending drove much of the gain: It advanced at an powerful 11.8% annual rate in the April-June quarter as more Americans left home to shop, travel and eat out.

The rise in spending has fueled businesses’ need for workers, and in many cases they can’t find enough people to fill jobs. Still, last month, America’s employers added a robust 850,000 jobs, and average hourly pay rose a solid 3.6% compared with a year earlier, faster than the pre-pandemic annual pace.

Yet the economy’s prospects are now clouded by the possibility of a resurgent coronavirus in the form of the highly contagious delta variant. The U.S. is now averaging about 67,000 confirmed new cases a day, up from only about 12,000 a month ago. Should a surge in viral infections cause many consumers to retreat back to their homes and pull back on spending, it would weaken the recovery.

Rising inflation poses another risk.

The inflation index that showed a 3.5% rise year-over-year, which the Fed monitors most closely, excludes volatile food and energy prices. A separate price index that includes all such items rose by an even larger 4% over the past 12 months. That was the largest such increase since 2008.

But at a news conference this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell underscored his belief that recent inflation readings reflect price spikes in a narrow range of categories — from used cars and airline tickets to hotel rooms and auto rentals — that have been distorted by temporary supply shortages related to the economy’s swift reopening. Those shortages involve items like furniture, appliances, clothing and computer chips, among others.

The Biden administration is predicting that consumers will keep spending and provide vital support for the economy for the rest of this year, even as trillions of dollars in government support wind down.

Many outside economists agree. Millions of households will continue to receive child tax credit payments that have begun to be distributed. And many affluent households have benefited from a vast increase in their wealth resulting from surging home equity and stock market gains and seem inclined to spend some portion of it.

The economy is also receiving substantial support from the Fed. This week, the central bank reaffirmed that it will maintain its key short-term interest rate at a record low near zero to keep short-term borrowing costs low. It will also continue to buy government-backed bonds to put downward pressure on long-term loan rates to encourage borrowing and spending.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Key inflation measure grew slower than expected in June

    The price of goods and services rose 0.4% in June, slower than the 0.5% growth during May, according to the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index released Friday morning. The June reading was lower than the consensus expectation for 0.6% growth. Why it matters: The core PCE is the inflation measure the Federal Reserve watches most closely. June's reading is the second month in a row of decelerated price growth, giving the Fed breathing room to design a pullback strategy from i

  • U.S. inflation surges again in June, PCE shows, as shortages plague economy

    Inflation in the U.S. rose sharply again in June and the increase over the past year remained at a 13-year high, raising the cost of living for consumers and casting a shadow over a strong economic recovery. The PCE price index rose a sharp 0.5%.

  • Fed press conference focuses on all things tapering

    Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s Wednesday press conference focused on all things tapering.Why it matters: With a rate liftoff not expected until the end of next year at the earliest, a tapering — or reduction — of the Fed’s $120 billion per month asset purchases will be the first significant pullback of its emergency pandemic market support. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The last time the central bank pulled back on major asset purchases, in 201

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rebound but Remain in Bearish Continuation Pattern

    Prices rebound despite higher dollar

  • Unpacking the silver lining in the "disappointing" GDP report

    Date: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios VisualsU.S. GDP grew at a 6.5% annualized rate during the second quarter, a pace that fell short of some economists' expectations. But a closer look at the numbers suggests the report was far from disappointing.Why it matters: If the shortfall in GDP growth were due to a shortfall in demand, then there would be concerns the economy could be peaking.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeH

  • German inflation hits 13-yr high, union demands "strong wage increases"

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's annual consumer price inflation accelerated by more than expected to hit a 13-year high in July, leading services sector trade union Verdi to immediately demand "strong wage increases". Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 3.1% in July compared with 2.1% in June, the Federal Statistics Office said. July's reading was the highest since August 2008, when the harmonised inflation rate hit 3.3%, an official at the Statistics Office said.

  • U.S. consumer spending rises strongly in June; inflation increases

    U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in June as vaccinations against COVID-19 boosted demand for travel-related services and recreation, but part of the increase reflected higher prices, with annual inflation accelerating further above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rebounded 1.0% last month after dipping 0.1% in May, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Consumer spending grew at a robust 11.8% annualized rate last quarter, accounting for much of the economy's 6.5% growth pace, which lifted the level of GDP above its peak in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • U.S. economy returns to pre-pandemic level

    New data released Thursday shows the U.S. economy rebound continued to chug along solidly in the second quarter but at a slower rate than expected due largely to supply constraints.Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, grew at a 6.5 percent annualized rate in the March to June period, which was pretty much the same as the January to March period.Economists were looking for a 8.5 percent number.Consumers did the heavy lifting last quarter thanks to low interest rates, stimulus checks, and higher wages. Consumer spending, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of all economic activity in the U.S., surged nearly 12 percent. A hefty portion of that went to spending on services as vaccinated Americans ventured out again.A strong stock market and a robust housing market were also positive factors spurring growth.Economists expect that trend to continue to lift the U.S. economy from last year's downfall, which was the biggest annual drop since 1946.But there are some potential headaches for the economy including the ongoing global chip shortage, which is causing a hiccup at the nation’s factories. Higher inflation, if sustained, could also slow the economic rebound….as well as a flare-up in the health crisis. Even with those risks, economists are optimistic that the economy will grow around 7 percent; that would be the best annual growth since 1984.

  • 1 Under-the-Radar Cloud Computing Stock to Buy After Q1 Earnings

    Dynatrace is a top cloud computing stock delivering on its stated goal of 30% long-term revenue growth.

  • U.S. Personal Spending Strengthened in June Along With Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. personal spending accelerated more than expected in June, reflecting a ramp up in outlays on services, while a closely watched inflation measure continued to climb.Purchases of goods and services increased 1% from a month earlier, following a downwardly revised 0.1% drop in May, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price gauge, which the Federal Reserve uses for its inflation target, rose 0.5% for a second month.Thanks to vaccinatio

  • Fed's Powell bets economy will navigate new coronavirus surge

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's belief that the U.S. economy has "learned to handle" the coronavirus and won't be swamped in a fresh wave of infections or by rising inflation may get tested in coming weeks as schools reopen, supply chains remain clogged, and federal unemployment benefits wane. Data released on Thursday showed the risk ahead as the country navigates the transition from an economy dependent for the last year on federal government benefits to one where those emergency programs expire and private incomes take over. The economy returned to its pre-pandemic level of output in the second quarter, according to gross domestic product data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, a rebound that came earlier than many expected.

  • Vehicle maker CNH Industrial ups forecasts after beating quarterly expectations

    Italian-American vehicle maker CNH Industrial on Friday improved its revenue and cash forecasts for this year after its results widely exceeded expectations in the second quarter, as it benefited from an industry cyclical upturn. "Despite ongoing supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures, the continued strength of our end markets in conjunction with aggressive pricing activity, margin expansion initiatives ... propelled us to record second quarter earnings," Chief Executive Scott Wine said in a statement. The maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of industrial activities stood at $699 million in the second quarter, versus a $58 million loss a year earlier.

  • Cade Cunningham on joining the Pistons: ‘They’ve seen greatness and are trying to get back there’

    Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek spoke with Oklahoma State G/F Cade Cunningham about his experience on draft night and his thoughts on being drafted No. 1 by the Detroit Pistons.

  • China warns UK as carrier strike group approaches

    A fleet of British ships is currently sailing through the South China Sea en route to Japan.

  • Plan to honor Trump with banquet becomes flashpoint at one of America's most elite golf clubs

    The former president has been a member of Winged Foot, one of the country's top golf clubs and host of the 2020 U.S. Open, for more than 50 years.

  • The disappointing GDP report is a wake-up call for Democrats

    Inflation has consequences

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • Kyrsten Sinema’s Right That America Can’t Afford Dems’ ‘Free’ Trillions

    Michael Brochstein/ShutterstockThe left predictably erupted after Kyrsten Sinema joined her Senate colleague Joe Manchin and declared her opposition to their party’s reconciliation bill that would cost $3.5 trillion over the decade. With the votes of all 50 Senate Democrats needed to enact such legislation, either of them or any other Democrat has veto power over the whole package.A progressive organization has announced a series of Arizona television ads telling Sinema, “You’ve become the probl

  • The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem

    The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem

  • Why Republicans Are So Determined to Distort the Truth About the Capitol Attack

    On Monday a small band of U.S. Capitol Police officers delivered vivid, emotional testimony about a previously unthinkable event—the day a partisan mob stormed the Capitol to try to overturn an American election. In GOP circles, two things are true at once. First, large majorities of Republican voters disapprove of the January 6 rioters.