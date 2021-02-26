US consumers rebound to boost spending 2.4% as income jumps

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a woman carries shopping bags in New York. The nation’s largest retail trade group is forecasting strong retail sales growth in 2021 that could surpass last year's pace as individuals get vaccinated and the economy reopens. The National Retail Federation anticipates that retail sales will grow between 6.5% and 8.2% to more than $4.33 trillion this year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
MARTIN CRUTSINGER
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bouncing back from months of retrenchment, America's consumers stepped up their spending by a solid 2.4% in January, the sharpest increase in seven months and a sign that the economy may be poised to sustain a recovery from the pandemic recession.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department also showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, jumped 10% last month, the biggest gain in nine months, boosted by cash payments that most Americans received from the government.

The January spending increase followed two straight monthly spending drops that had raised concerns that consumers, who power most of the economy, were hunkered down, too anxious to travel, shop and spend. Last month's sharp gain suggests that many people are growing more confident about spending, especially after receiving $600 checks that went to most adults last month in a federal economic aid package.

“The economy weakened late last year as the fiscal support faded and the pandemic intensified, but now it seems to be coming back to life,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

The government also reported Friday that inflation by a measure preferred by the Federal Reserve rose a moderate 0.3% in January. That left prices up just 1.5% over the past 12 months, well below the Fed’s 2% target.

Besides receiving cash payments, many Americans who have managed to keep their jobs have also been saving money for several months rather than spending. That could bode well for the economy later this year, once consumers increasingly feel willing to spend, vaccinations are more widely administered and some version of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic aid proposal, which includes additional cash payments for individuals, is enacted.

Concerns that a strengthening economy will accelerate inflation have sent bond yields surging. On Thursday, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note moved above 1.5% — a level not seen in more than a year and far above the 0.92% it was trading at only two months ago.

That move raised alarms on Wall Street and ignited a deep selloff in the stock market. Some investors fear that rising interest rates and the threat of inflation might lead the Fed to raise its benchmark short-term rate too quickly and potentially derail the economy. The tame inflation figure in Friday's report from the government shows that, so far at least, price increases are mostly mild.

In testimony to Congress this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the inflation risk and instead underscored the economy’s struggles. Layoffs are still high. And 10 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic that erupted nearly a year ago. That’s a deeper job loss than was inflicted by the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

Still, despite the weakened job market, key sectors of the economy are showing signs of picking up as vaccinations increase and government rescue aid works its way through the economy. The Fed’s ultra-low-rate policy is providing important support as well.

Retail sales soared last month. Factory output also rose and has nearly regained its pre-pandemic levels. And sales of newly built homes jumped in January.

Friday's report showed that consumers boosted their purchases of durable goods — from autos to appliances — by a strong 8.4% last month. Spending on non-durable goods, which include food and clothing, increased 4.3%.

By contrast, spending on services barely eked out a 0.7% gain. America's service sector, which includes bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and other face-to-face establishments, has been pummeled by the widespread reluctance or inability of consumers to travel, shop or dine out.

Consumers saved a significant chunk of their income last month: The personal savings rate jumped to 20.5%, from 13.4% in December. With so many Americans forgoing out-of-town travel, shopping trips and indoor dining, the savings rate has been climbing, contributing to expectations for a surge in spending once more people feel comfortable resuming their previous spending habits.

“There is a lot of economic juice coming,” Zandi said. “I think the economy is going to be booming by later this year.”

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Slide Continues on Growing Bond Concerns

    Stocks remain deep in the red this Thursday afternoon as rising bond yields continue to worry investors.

  • Teachers and police officers won’t be prioritised as next phase of COVID vaccinations revealed

    The JCVI has revealed the priority list for phase two of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

  • Facebook switches news back on in Australia

    Facebook switched news back on for users in Australia on Friday, ending a one-week blackout.The day before, Australia's parliament passed a law forcing big tech to pay local media companies for using their content.Canada and other counties have said they're interested in similar reforms.That was after a standoff over the law between Facebook and the government over the past week and the company's drastic step to block news from being read and shared on its platform.Facebook as well as fellow tech giant Google both campaigned against the law, arguing it was unworkable.A number of concessions were struck to appease them the law now gives more time for tech firms to strike a deal with media before the government steps in - and forces them to pay up.Prime Minister Scott Morrison celebrated the law on Friday."Global tech giants, they are changing the world but we can't let them run the world." It makes Australia the first nation where a government can set the price Facebook and Google pay for news and other content, if private negotiations fail.Though some Australians, like architect Andrew Benn, weren't impressed with Facebook's tactics over the last week."My perception of them has really deteriorated, so I would be actively not seeking out using Facebook now I think, I found it that frustrating what they did."After news earlier this week Facebook had struck deals with major TV networks in Australia on Friday it said it had also signed agreements with three smaller publishers.Schwartz Media, Solstice Media and Private Media all own a mix of weekly newspapers and online magazines though Facebook didn't disclose any prices.The non-binding agreements ease some fears smaller publishers would be left out of profitable Facebook deals.

  • Helicopters, firefighters battle 2 forest fires in Japan

    A forest fire broke out in a rural area north of Tokyo on Thursday, near another blaze burning for a fourth day. One man suffered burns and was hospitalized, and firefighters have been deployed, said Hitomi Hirokami, an official at Kiryu in Gunma prefecture, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of Tokyo. Another fire has been raging in nearby Ashikaga in Tochigi prefecture, where 207 households have been asked to evacuate, said spokesman Minoru Takayama.

  • U.S. consumer spending rebounds; inflation muted

    U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in seven months in January as the government doled out more pandemic relief money to low-income households and new COVID-19 infections dropped, setting up the economy for faster growth in the first quarter. Despite the strong rebound in consumer spending reported by the Commerce Department on Friday, price pressures were muted. Inflation is being closely watched amid concerns from some quarters that President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 recovery package could cause the economy to overheat.

  • Japan partly ending pandemic emergency, keeps it for Tokyo

    The state of emergency Japan set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be lifted in six urban areas this weekend and remain in the Tokyo area for another week, a government minister said Friday. Partially lifting the emergency, and just a week early, underlines Japan’s eagerness to keep business restrictions to a minimum to keep the economy going. Japan has never had a mandatory lockdown, but has managed to keep infections relatively low, with deaths related to COVID-19 at about 7,700 people.

  • Japan government to end state of emergency in five prefectures at end of month: Kyodo News

    The Japanese government will end a state of emergency in five prefectures west of Tokyo at the end of this month, a week earlier than scheduled, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday. Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Gifu prefectures will all have their emergency coronavirus pandemic measures lifted, Kyodo cited government sources as saying. Although daily COVID-19 cases have been in decline nationwide after peaking in early January, Tokyo and nine other prefectures are still under a state of emergency to prevent a resurgence in infections.

  • 57% of Colorado Republicans don't plan on taking a COVID vaccine when they can get it

    Data: Magellan Strategies; Chart: Axios VisualsA new statewide poll from Magellan Strategies finds that one-third of Coloradans say they won't get the COVID-19 vaccine.Why it matters: The opposition could threaten the state's efforts to reach herd immunity. Medical experts put the benchmark between 70% to 95%.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe reasons people cited included questioning the science showing that it's safe and the belief it's not necessary, the pollsters found.Be smart: A partisan split and misinformation is evident in the data. "I would call it the politicalization of vaccinations and COVID," said pollster David Flaherty.By the numbers: Still, about 60% of Colorado residents are very or somewhat concerned about contracting COVID.Data: Magellan Strategies; Chart: Axios VisualsThis story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Local power grid operators studying what went wrong in Texas

    The nation's largest power grid, which serves the Philadelphia region, is studying what went wrong in Texas to prevent a catastrophic blackout from happening here.

  • UK COVID infections drop to a third of level seen at start of lockdown

    Estimates for the number of people with COVID-19 continue to fall, according to the latest data.

  • DoorDash says delivery drivers are earning more after Prop. 22

    Food delivery company DoorDash says that in January, its couriers in California netted on average 30% more in hourly earnings than they did in 2020 prior to the passage of Prop. 22 in November. Why it matters: Much of the companies' pitch to voters was that Prop. 22 — which allowed gig economy firms to treat workers as contractors rather than employees — would translate to higher earnings for workers, but has faced skepticism from some drivers and critics of the industry. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Since then, some gig workers for various companies have reported decreases in earnings. By the numbers: All figures are regional average hourly earnings while completing deliveries, including tips.Bay Area: more than $36 per hour. Los Angeles and San Diego: more than $33 per hour. Sacramento: more than $32 per hour. Be smart: These hourly figures factor in the $0.30 per mile reimbursement mandated by Prop. 22 — a rate that is nearly half of the IRS guideline of $0.57 per mile.It also doesn't include other expenses like supplies many couriers have been using for safety during the pandemic. The company also declined to share the median hourly earnings in these markets, though head of policy Max Rettig says they're not too different from the mean. And while DoorDash tells Axios that it hasn't seen any significant changes in the average number of hours couriers work per week, the number of deliveries they perform per hour or the bonuses offered to couriers, it's hard to know whether they're performing jobs for other services to top up their earnings, for example. DoorDash has also increased its service fee to customers in California, which can impact more price-sensitive customers' behavior, including tipping. What's next: DoorDash is announcing its first quarterly earnings as a public company after market close later today. Go deeper: The gig economy is on the ballotDoorDash claims its new pay model increased courier earningsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • IS bride loses bid to return to UK to fight for citizenship

    A woman who ran away from London as a teenager to join the Islamic State group lost her bid Friday to return to the U.K. to fight for the restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds. Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015. Begum's lawyers appealed,, saying her right to a fair hearing was harmed by the obstacles of pursuing her case from the camp.

  • From the hinterland to Hollywood: how Indian farmers galvanised a protest movement

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is struggling to beat back his biggest political challenge in years from a protest movement which began with disgruntled farmers travelling to New Delhi on tractors and is now gaining wider support at home and abroad. Simmering in makeshift camps housing tens of thousands of farmers since last year, the movement has seen a dramatic growth in recent weeks, getting backing from environmental activists, opposition parties and even A-list Western celebrities. At its heart are three new farm laws passed by the government last September, thanks to the majority Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys in the lower house of parliament.

  • ‘Sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel’: Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for misgendering trans-daughter of colleague

    It comes after MTG installed a sign saying male and female are the only two genders

  • Iran's nuclear program and regional behavior should be dealt with separately, Israel tells U.S.

    Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat told his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan in a secure video call two weeks ago that Israel thinks Iran's nuclear program should be dealt with separately from its regional activity in future negotiations, two sources briefed on the call tell me. Why it matters: While many critics of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal note that it did nothing to curtail Iran's aggression in the region, Israel is concerned that linking the two issues will give American and European negotiators incentives to compromise on limitations to Iran's nuclear program.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Biden administration says it'll return the U.S. to the 2015 nuclear deal by lifting sanctions if Iran returns to compliance by reversing its recent nuclear steps.The main sticking point is the sequencing those moves. The U.S. offered last week to open direct talks to work through those issues, but Iran has not formally responded.Between the lines: Some in the Biden administration want to push for a broader and longer-lasting deal now — with Iran's regional behavior and its missile program on the table — but Biden's stated objective is to restore the 2015 deal and use it as a platform for further negotiations.Driving the news: Ben-Shabbat told Sullivan in their call on February 11 that there shouldn't be an attempt to balance non-nuclear steps from Iran — curbing its presence in Syria, for example — with nuclear limitations like those on research and development on advanced centrifuges.Ben-Shabbat said Israel's position is that Iran's nuclear program is an existential threat and must be dealt with first, and the lesser threat of Iran's regional behavior should be dealt with on a separate track, the sources say.The Israeli national security adviser added that a nuclear-armed Iran wouldn't abide by any regional commitments anyway.Worth noting: In the last month there have been many contacts on Iran between the Biden administration and the Israeli government. Israeli officials tell me they are generally satisfied with what they describe as the Biden administration's constructive approach and willingness to listen to Israel’s concerns.Secretary of State Tony Blinken have spoken three times with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi — more than with any other foreign counterpart. Blinken also discussed Iran with Yossi Cohen, the director of the Mossad intelligence agency.The latest: On Wednesday, I reported that Israel and the U.S. agreed to reconvene a strategic working group on Iran, with the first round of talks on intelligence surrounding the Iranian nuclear program expected in the coming days.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Judge in Google Case Disturbed That Even ‘Incognito’ Users Are Tracked

    (Bloomberg) -- When Google users browse in “Incognito” mode, just how hidden is their activity?The Alphabet Inc. unit says activating the stealth mode in Chrome, or “private browsing” in other browsers, means the company won’t “remember your activity.” But a judge with a history of taking Silicon Valley giants to task about their data collection raised doubts Thursday about whether Google is being as forthright as it needs to be about the personal information it’s collecting from users.At a hearing Thursday in San Jose, California, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said she’s “disturbed” by Google’s data collection practices as described in a class-action lawsuit that says the company’s private browsing promises is a “ruse.” The suit seeks $5,000 in damages for each of the millions of people whose privacy has been compromised since June of 2016.Weighing Google’s attempt to get the suit dismissed, Koh said she finds it “unusual” that the company would make the “extra effort” of data collection if it doesn’t use the information to build user profiles or targeted advertising.Google has become a target antitrust complaints in the last year filed by state and federal officials -- as well as businesses -- accusing it of abusing its dominance in digital advertising and online search. Koh has a deeper history with the company as a vocal critic of its privacy policies. She forced Google in one notable case to disclose its scanning of emails to build profiles and target advertising.Read More: Google Says Incognito Doesn’t Mean Invisible in Bid to Toss SuitIn this case, Google is accused of relying on pieces of its code within websites that use its analytics and advertising services to scrape users’ supposedly private browsing history and send copies of it to Google’s servers.Google makes it seem like private browsing mode gives users more control of their data, Amanda Bonn, a lawyer representing users, told Koh. In reality, “Google is saying there’s basically very little you can do to prevent us from collecting your data, and that’s what you should assume we’re doing,” Bonn said.Company DisclosureGoogle argues that every time people use Chrome’s private browsing mode, a full-page notice makes clear that other people who use the device won’t see their activity -- but that it may still be visible to, among others, websites they visit and their internet service provider.Andrew Schapiro, a lawyer for Google, said the company’s privacy policy “expressly discloses” its practices. “The data collection at issue is disclosed,” he said.Another lawyer for Google, Stephen Broome, said website owners who contract with the company to use its analytics or other services are well aware of the data collection described in the suit.Broome’s attempt to downplay the privacy concerns by pointing out that the federal court system’s own website uses Google services ended up backfiring.The judge demanded an explanation “about what exactly Google does,” while voicing concern that visitors to the court’s website are unwittingly disclosing information to the company.“I want a declaration from Google on what information they’re collecting on users to the court’s website, and what that’s used for,” Koh told the company’s lawyers.The case is Brown v. Google, 20-cv-03664, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).(Updates with Google’s argument)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Police interview South Dakota AG after fatal crash

    Investigators questioning South Dakota's attorney general after a fatal car crash pressed him on how he did not realize he had struck a man and whether he had been checking email and news sites on his phone immediately before. (Feb. 24)

  • Chaotic Treasury Selloff Fueled by $50 Billion of Unwinding

    (Bloomberg) -- Market detectives looking to explain the fury of Thursday’s Treasuries selloff will find most of the evidence pointing to technical rather than fundamental reasons.A combination of supply indigestion, a potential $50 billion position unwind and vanishing liquidity exacerbated moves as traders aggressively repriced the Federal Reserve rate-hike outlook, despite no major economic developments or shifts in tone from policy makers.“It wasn’t an orderly selloff and certainly didn’t appear to be driven by any obvious fundamental continuation or extension of the reflation thesis,” wrote NatWest Markets strategist Blake Gwinn in a note to clients. A number of more “technical-style” factors were in the mix, against a backdrop of a good-old-fashioned buyers strike, he said.Here’s a look at some of the factors driving Thursday’s moves:The ProtagonistThe main protagonist in the bond market was the five-year Treasury note, a maturity often associated with long-term Fed rate expectations, where yields closed 22 basis point higher on the day. The so-called butterfly-spread index -- a measure of how the note is performing against its two- and 10-year peers -- jumped 24 basis points, the worst daily performance for the sector since 2002.The selling was triggered after a U.S. auction of seven-year bonds saw record low demand. The bid-to-cover ratio -- a gauge of investor interest -- came in at 2.04, well below the recent average of 2.35. That sent five-year yields surging through 0.75%, a crucial technical level watched by investors as a signal that any bond selloff could worsen.Unwind RushThe yield spike sent traders scurrying to manage their positions, in particular those linked to the popular reflation trade. Bets on a steeper yield curve were hit as the curve flattened thanks to heavy losses in shorter-dated bonds.Preliminary open interest in Treasury bond futures across the curve -- a measure of outstanding positions -- collapsed by an amount equivalent to $50 billion in benchmark 10-year bonds. While there may be some muddiness to the data given potential contract rolls, it does suggest a significant unwind of positions.The selloff paused in Asia trading hours, though the size of the overnight move meant it remained hectic. Some Asian traders said they had worked through New York hours right through much of Friday.The 10 basis point spike and subsequent retreat in benchmark Treasuries when they touched 1.5% also suggests some traders were hit with stop-losses on their long positions.Fundamental DecouplingThe bond market’s divergence from a fundamental backdrop was most evident at the shorter-end of the curve. Eurodollar contracts -- which are priced off Libor -- collapsed in record volumes as traders repriced their expectations for the path of Fed rates with few obvious catalysts.Markets now see a Fed hike by March 2023 compared to mid-2023 previously, and have priced in rates over 50 basis points higher by 2024.But in remarks this week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell offered reassurance that policy would continue to be supportive and look beyond a temporary pick-up in inflation, especially from a low base. While Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida expressed cautious optimism on the outlook, he said it would “take some time” to restore the economy to pre-pandemic levels.“Today’s market dynamics look to have been fueled by technical factors and the Fed may want to let the dust settle before it judges whether there is anything really problematic here,” said Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi. “But a change of tone at least seems warranted in our view and possibly more.”Liquidity DroughtA lack of bond market liquidity, just when traders needed it most, can also be at fault.“We think that a steep decline in market depth contributed to the outsized moves in yields today,” wrote JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Jay Barry in a note to clients. Barry showed how the share of high-frequency traders in the Treasury market -- which has been on an increasing trend -- tends to retreat rapidly as volatility spikes.U.S. 3-month 10-year swaption volatility -- a gauge of price swings in the rates market -- jumped to highest in over a year on Thursday, having risen steadily all month.“Given the natural feedback loop between volatility and liquidity, it’s likely that a steep decline in depth contributed to the outsized moves in yields,” added Barry.Regulatory PurgatoryBond traders were already on edge as they waited for Fed guidance ahead of next month’s expiry of a regulation that has encouraged banks to buy Treasuries. Neither Powell nor vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles gave an answer as to whether the measure would be extended, which likely helped extend a clearing of positions in the swaps market.A Fed tweak to bank regulation last April exempted Treasuries from banks’ supplementary leverage ratios, to allow them to expand their balance sheets with purchases of U.S. government bonds. This increased the attractiveness of Treasuries over interest-rate swaps, widening the spread between the two.(Adds Asia trading details in ninth paragraph, updates data in table)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's Xi trumpets 'victory' in campaign to end rural poverty

    Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated "complete victory" in the effort to eradicate rural poverty at a ceremony in Beijing on Thursday to mark a signature initiative of his eight-year tenure. State media credit Xi's leadership with lifting nearly 100 million people from poverty, a milestone he declared in December and framed as a birthday gift for this year's 100th anniversary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In an hour-long speech, Xi hailed what he called a testament to the party's leadership and the advantages of China's political system.

  • Oil mixed, U.S. crude hits highest since 2019 as refineries restart

    Oil prices were mixed on Thursday with U.S. crude edging up to its highest close since 2019 as Texas refineries restarted production after last week's freeze, while Brent eased on worries that four months of gains will prompt producers to boost output. Earlier in the day, an assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the winter storm in Texas, helped boost both U.S. crude and Brent to their highest intraday prices since January 2020. Brent futures for April delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $66.88 a barrel.