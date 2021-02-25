US contracts to buy homes decline, still a January record

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, a sale pending sign is displayed outside a residential home for sale in East Derry, N.H. The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes fell for the second straight month as lack of available homes continue to stifle house hunters. The National Association of Realtors said Monday, Nov. 30 that its index of pending sales fell 1.1%, to 128.9 in October, down from a reading of 130.3 in September. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
MATT OTT
·1 min read

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined again with the number of properties for sale not matching the surging demand in the U.S.

The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales fell 2.8% to 122.8, which was still a record high for the month. December's index, which was also a record high, was revised upward.

Despite the recent declines, contract signings are still 13% ahead of where they were last year at this point, a sign that the housing market remains strong despite the widespread economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Contract signings are considered a barometer of purchases that will take place the next one to two months as the spring buying season opens.

Regionally, the West led the declines with a 7.8% drop, followed by the Northeast's 7.4% retreat. Contract signings fell 0.9% in the Midwest and were up a slight 0.1% in the South. However, pending home sales are still up significantly in all four regions compared with last year.

Prospective buyers are jumping into the market to try and take advantage of historically low interest rates, but prices for both existing and new homes have risen significantly the past year with the number available close to record lows.

The supply of new homes on the market could get a boost this spring. The Commerce Department reported last week that applications for building permits spiked 10.4% in January and according to the Realtors group, there have been eight straight months of increases for single-family home building permits.

Recommended Stories

  • United Airlines engine failure: FAA orders airlines to perform thermal imaging on fan blades

    The FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive Tuesday ordering inspections and thermal imaging after a United 777 suffered an engine failure.

  • FDA analysis finds Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is safe and effective

    The Food and Drug Administration's staff released a briefing document on Wednesday endorsing Johnson & Johnson's one-shot coronavirus vaccine as safe and effective.The latest: Assuming the FDA issues an emergency use authorization "without delay," meaning as soon as this weekend, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said J&J will have 3 million to 4 million ready for distribution next week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's next: An FDA advisory panel will meet Friday to review the briefing document and vote on whether to recommend an emergency use authorization (EUA). The FDA will then decide on whether to accept the recommendation and issue the EUA, clearing the way for distribution in the U.S. to begin.Details: The shot was found to be 66.9% effective against moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 cases 14 days after vaccination, and 66.1% effective after 28 days. Against severe/critical cases, the vaccine was 76.6% effective after 14 days and 85.4% effective after 28 days.A large clinical trial showed no COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths 28 days after patients received the vaccine."The analysis supported a favorable safety profile with no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA," FDA staff wrote.The FDA analysis also offered a breakdown of the efficacy of the vaccine in Brazil and South Africa, where more contagious variants of the coronavirus have been dominant.United States:Moderate to severe/critical: 72%Severe/critical: 85.9%South Africa:Moderate to severe/critical: 64%Severe/critical: 81.7%Brazil: Moderate to severe/critical: 68.1%Severe/critical: 87.6%Between the lines: Unlike Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines, which are the only two candidates that have received EUAs, the J&J vaccine is administered as a single dose and does not need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures — meaning the logistics for mass distributions would be far simpler.The big picture: The U.S. government has struck an agreement with J&J to provide 100 million doses by the end of June. More than half of the J&J doses sold thus far are destined for the developing world, with 500 million doses purchased by the global COVAX initiative and 120 million by the African Union.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Does Crypto Fix the ‘Robinhood’ Problem? Not So Fast

    The GameStop saga highlighted the "middleman" issues with services like Robinhood. But the data shows crypto exchanges have their own problems.

  • Indian rice export rates ease as supply picks up

    Rice export rates in top exporter India eased this week as supplies rose, while neighbouring Bangladesh considered allowing higher imports by private traders as domestic rates continued to soar. Prices for India's 5 percent broken parboiled variety eased to $393-$399 per tonne from $395-$401 last week. Shipments from India have picked up after Andhra Pradesh started using a deepwater port to export rice to reduce congestion at the Kakinada port.

  • Outlook for airlines deteriorating in 2021 - IATA

    Global airline industry body IATA warned that the outlook for airlines had weakened since its December forecasts, and due to tightening travel restrictions it now expected the sector to still be bleeding cash by the fourth quarter of this year. IATA raised its forecast for total airline cash burn for 2021 to between $75 billion and $95 billion, up from the $48 billion it had forecast in December. This summer is make-or-break for many airlines and holiday companies which are struggling to survive with close to a year of almost no revenue due to pandemic restrictions.

  • US Postal Service's new mail truck delivers mixed bag of responses

    Six years in the making, the distinctive vehicle has been labelled an ugly duckling by some of its kinder critics A prototype of the new mail truck Oshkosh will build for the US Postal Service. Sleek, modern and a bit like Justin Timberlake’s face, apparently. Photograph: USPS When the United States Postal Service unveiled its futuristic new mail truck, it must have been hoping for a positive response. After all, there hasn’t been a new USPS truck since 1994 and designers have been working on the upgrade for six long years. But images of the new delivery vehicle, delicately posed in publicity shots against leafy backgrounds evoking the American suburban idyll, generated one emotion above all. Hilarity. Politico’s transportation reporter Sam Mintz took it upon himself to stage a Twitter straw poll asking whether the truck was sleek and cool, or an ugly duckling. The result was a clear 60% in favor of the latter. The good news is that the new model, to be made by the defense contractor with the suitably ugly-duckling name Oshkosh, will have a raft of safety features when it hits the roads in 2023. Unlike the rickety old machines currently rattling across the US which have no AC, dangerous blindspots for drivers, and can spontaneously catch fire, the new fleet will have airbags, automatic braking and 360-degree cameras to prevent accidents. They will be either petrol or electric-powered. The bad news is that it is arguably the least attractive automobile since the Fiat Multipla, which looks not so much like an ugly duckling as a heavyweight boxer after an especially bloody bout in the ring. Late-night TV hosts had a field day with the new USPS trucks. Jimmy Kimmel called the design “unremarkable and yet vaguely unsettling”. The cruellest take was from James Corden, who likened the truck to Justin Timberlake’s face – a pretty brutal slight on both parties. To be fair, some people leapt to the ugly duckling’s defense. The actor Kelli Maroney said: “It’s adorable and I LOVE it.” Perhaps a resolution of these polarised reactions will be possible by the time the vehicle comes on stream in two years’ time. One Twitter user showed the potential way that America could fall in love with its new national delivery icon: Their take: “FALSE BINARY. IT LOOKS LIKE A DUCK AND THATS WHAT MAKES IT COOL!!!!!!!!!”

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Exxon to divest some UK, North Sea assets for over $1 billion

    Exxon could also receive about $300 million in contingent payments based on an increase in commodity prices. Exxon said on Wednesday HitecVision, which bought Exxon's Norwegian North Sea assets for $4.5 billion in 2019, was making the purchase through its British unit Neo. Exxon's share of production from the fields, which was about 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2019, will more than double NEO's output to around 70,000 boepd, making it among the top five oil and gas producers in the UK.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Best Counter-Trend Support is $1787.30 – $1787.10

    The direction of the April Comex gold market into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $1807.80.

  • 5 stocks to buy for the 1950s-style infrastructure supercycle: Morgan Stanley

    Morgan Stanley strategists make a bullish call on the impact to the building materials space should an infrastructure deal get passed.

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Final Financial Disclosures Show Where They Made Their Money

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have filed their final financial disclosure forms (known as OGE 278e), covering their non-governmental income for 2020 and the first few weeks of 2021. Both give a...

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire By 55? Here's How Your 401(k) Can Get You There

    Many of us just assume we can't build real wealth, and many leave our retirements up to chance, contributing some sums to 401(k) accounts and/or IRAs and hoping for the best. Well, for starters, you'll want to be investing effectively.

  • California’s net neutrality law is broadband companies’ worst nightmare

    A federal judge cleared the way for California to implement its 2018 net neutrality law, creating a nightmare scenario for broadband companies.

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • This Oil Company Could Become a Monster Dividend Stock

    A new dividend framework sets this oil stock up to return a gusher of cash to investors if oil prices cooperate.

  • A 'bubble' no one is talking about: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

  • 'Don't pay for promises of early access': Scammers are texting, calling people to get them to pay for COVID-19 shots

    More consumers could soon hear from con artists impersonating insurers or health department officials as part of the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

  • Bitcoin Uses More Electricity Than Any Method Known To Mankind, Says Bill Gates

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder Bill Gates is concerned about Bitcoin’s impact on climate change. What Happened: “Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) uses more electricity per transaction than any other method known to mankind,” Gates told CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin in a live-streamed Clubhouse session on Wednesday. Researchers at Cambridge have found that by consuming over 121.36 terawatt-hours (TWh) a year, BTC electricity consumption is more than the whole of Argentina. In fact, some critics have argued that when an electric car company like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, it unwittingly may have undermined its environmental image. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Why It Matters: Gates went on to tell Sorkin that there was a more efficient way of doing digital currency that wouldn’t require such high usage of electricity. Gates seemed to hint that a digital currency might be in the works at his foundation. “There are other ways of doing digital currency that our foundation is involved with which are done in local currency,” he said. “The transactions are not secret, they’re reversible. You can’t use it for ransom or things like that, and yet the transaction fees are so low that it's empowering the poorest.” What Else: While the energy requirements to mine and produce Bitcoin are still considerably high, cryptocurrency analytics firm Arcane Research finds that Bitcoin contributes to only 2.3% of digital tech emissions. Bitcoin’s climate footprint of 37Mt CO2 is still minuscule compared to other digital industries. The total GHG emissions from digital tech are estimated to 1600Mt, with Bitcoin contributing to roughly 2.3% of the digital tech emissions. pic.twitter.com/n3hWiFfpxm — Arcane Research (@ArcaneResearch) February 16, 2021 Image: World Economic Forum via Wikicommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% DiscountElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes Again© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.