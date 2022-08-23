Some US Corn Plants Are So Dry They’re Not Producing Ears of Grain

(Bloomberg) -- It’s been so dry in parts of Nebraska and South Dakota that corn plants are doing something truly strange: they’re not producing ears of grain.

The stalks, which should be about 8 feet (2.4 meters) tall by this time of year, are withered, browning and short — some are only standing at about 5 feet. Crop scouts set out this week to analyze yields, and in some isolated patches, they actually had trouble finding enough corn ears to measure.While it’s not a widespread problem, the shocking development is an indicator of just how harsh the dry weather has been. Most of the plants, of course, do have ears — but they’re often in bad shape and are abnormally small. The tops of the ears sometimes aren’t even filled with yellow kernels, and instead, the bare cob is exposed. It’s a phenomenon farmers call “tip back,” and it’s a sign of drought damage.

“Corn is a disaster in some cases,” said Nathan Serbus, a Minnesota farmer and a crop scout on the western leg of the four-day Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. Serbus estimates that 95% percent of the fields he saw on Monday were “extremely bad.”

“It’s a lot of junk,” he said.

That’s bad news for a world that’s already suffering from surging global food inflation and extremely tight grain supplies. A bumper US harvest is desperately needed to help replenish food stockpiles diminished by war, heat and drought. But early indications from the closely watched crop tour are signaling that’s not likely to happen, at least as far is corn is concerned.

Scouts traveled through parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, Ohio and Indiana on the first day of the tour on Monday, carefully measuring fields to determine the outlook for this season’s harvest. They found that corn yields in South Dakota averaged 118.45 bu/acre, down 22% and from the state’s 2021 tour average of 151.45 bu/acre. In Ohio, yields were estimated to average 174.2 bu/acre based on 130 fields sampled, down from 185.1 bu/acre seen last year.On the western leg of the tour, scouts saw everything from hail damage to grasshopper-filled fields, with evidence of the insects having chewed the outside edges of dried-out plants. Some farmers have already given up on their acres and cut them down to turn the dry stalks into cattle feed.

“The lack of moisture is incredibly evident,” said Jarod Creed, owner of J.C. Marketing Services and a scout on the western leg, adding that yield prospects were “disappointing.”

Chip Flory, leader of the western leg of the tour, said one field he saw in southeastern South Dakota only had nine viable ears of corn in a row of plants that stretched 60-feet long. That compares with the three-year average for that area of 87, according to Pro Farmer tour data.

When it’s too dry, a corn plant’s leaves curl up to protect it, closing it off to pollination, and therefore not enabling it to produce ears. Nationally, only about 55% of the crop is considered to be in good or excellent shape, down from 60% this time last year, US government data show.

While dryness typified the issues in the Western crop belt, on the eastern leg of the tour on Monday scouts saw acres marked by abundant rain. Fields were muddy and puddled. The excess moisture can also lead to problems with development. Drier soils were seen toward southwest Ohio, with some evidence of “tip back.”

There were “more ups and downs than what I expected — like a hit or miss,” said Brian Grete, leader of the eastern leg and editor for the Pro Farmer Newsletter. “Corn conditions are decent, with variable yields.”

The problems seen so far for corn crops pierce the idea that US plants had somehow become invincible, said Flory from the western leg. In recent years, despite unfavorable weather, farmers have managed to pull through with good yields. That led some to think that improvements in plant genetics and crop management could get fields through any extreme condition.

“We’ve discovered again that corn is not bulletproof,” Flory said. “Weather still matters when it comes to making a yield.”

Still, Creed of J.C. Marketing Services said there was some reason for hope because scouts were in some of the “worst” hit areas on Monday. Fields could start improving as the tour continues.

Soybean crops also looked to be in better shape than corn, said Serbus, a fourth-generation farmer on the western tour leg.The South Dakota soybean pod count in a 3-by-3-foot square averaged 871.4 pods, according to 71 samples, down from 996.86 pods last year. Ohio soybeans were seen averaging 1,131 pods in a 3-by-3-foot square, based on 129 samples, according to the crop tour. That’s less than a year ago, but above the three-year average.

“Soybeans are still somewhat salvageable with rain,” Serbus said.

