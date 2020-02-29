New US coronavirus cases revealed as first person dies on American soil

The first person to die from coronavirus in the United States was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions, officials in Washington state have revealed.

Dr Jeff Duchin, Seattle and King County public health officer, said the man was one of three new cases, two of them linked to a longterm care facility, LifeCare Center of Kirkland.

Of the other two, one is a healthcare worker in her 40s who is said to be in a satisfactory condition, and the other is a resident in her 70s who is in a serious condition.

Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington, has declared a state of emergency, directing state agencies to use "all resources necessary" to prepare for and respond to the outbreak. The declaration also allows the use of the Washington National Guard, if necessary.

"We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus," Mr Inslee said.





There had been some confusion over the sex of the person who died. An initial statement from the governor referred to him as a man but at a press conference later, Donald Trump said the victim was a woman. Dr Duchin later confirmed that it was a man.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, had no history of travel to an infected area or contact with someone infected with Covid-19.

Other such "community" infection cases – where people have the virus but it is not clear how they could have got it – have been identified in Oregon and California.

More than 50 people in the LifeCare Center facility are sick and being tested for the virus.

More follows ...