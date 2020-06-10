US coronavirus cases spike in fortnight since easing of lockdown measures

Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd are also thought to have contributed to the spike - AARON M SPRECHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Birthday parties and funerals have been blamed for a spike in coronavirus cases as figures showed 21 US states have seen a rise in cases since the country began easing lockdown restrictions.

The number of Covid-19 cases has increased in 21 states in the last fortnight, when many states lifted restrictions to coincide with the three-day weekend for Memorial Day on May 25, according to analysis by the New York Times.

Health officials warned that the US could be facing a second spike of the virus after Americans were pictured in their thousands sunning themselves on crowded beaches and swimming pools over the long weekend.

The warnings have proved prescient in light of the latest figures. More than a dozen states and the US territory of Puerto Rico have recorded their highest seven-day average of new cases since the pandemic began, according to data from the Washington Post. In at least nine states hospitalisation rates have also seen a steady increase since Memorial Day.

Texas, one of the first states to ease restrictions in place because of Covid-19, had seen a decline in the number of new daily cases until May 25, when the numbers began to sharply rise once more.

The state's governor, Greg Abbott, allowed businesses including hair salons to reopen from early May, with gyms and swimming pools allowed to welcome customers from May 18.

Figures from the most recent day, June 9, show the state reported 1,945 new covid-19 cases, up from 445 new cases on May 25, according to data collected by the New York Times.

On Wednesday the state also reported record numbers of coronavirus-related hospitalisation rates for the third consecutive day, with 2,153 patients in hospital.

On Saturday Florida reported 1,426 new cases, its highest number since early April. The state's governor, Ron DeSantis, has played down suggestions that the spike is linked to his early efforts to reopen businesses, instead pointing to higher testing rates.

Justin Bahl, an epidemiology and biostatistics professor at the University of Georgia, said that the national percentage of positive cases was approximately 11 per cent, but most states were recording between six and ten per cent positive cases.

"This suggests that we’re doing enough testing and that the increases we’re seeing is real and not an artifact of increased testing," he told The Telegraph.

Prof Bahl added that there were likely to be multiple causes to the increase. "Certainly, large gatherings and increased community contacts play a large role. Memorial Day likely contributed to the spread, but community contacts and relaxed social distancing will sustain the spread," he said.

Officials in California, which began reopening in early May and has reported record numbers of new cases in recent days, said family gatherings such as birthday parties and funerals were driving the increase.

Contact tracing teams in the state's capital, Sacramento, said they had seen a notable rise in new cases and hospitalisation rates in the last fortnight as they warned against group gatherings inside homes.

Dr Olivia Kasirye, the health officer for Sacramento County, said that despite state orders banning such gatherings, the reopening of restaurants, shops and hair salons had given people a false sense of safety.