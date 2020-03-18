Coronavirus US news - live: 'Dow erases all its gains since Trump took office' as it’s revealed outbreak could kill 2 million

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R), joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, field questions about the coronavirus outbreak in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is considering an $850 billion stimulus package to counter the economic fallout as the coronavirus spreads. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images): WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R), joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, field questions about the coronavirus outbreak in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17

The stock market has suffered yet another historic day of losses as the Dow Jones reportedly lost the entirety of economic gains seen under Donald Trump’s presidency amid increasing anxieties over the global coronavirus pandemic.

The US Centre for Disease Control meanwhile released a grim outlook for a worst-case scenario surrounding the pandemic, in which 214 million people would be impacted and nearly two million would die as a result of the outbreak. The Trump administration released its own plan-of-action while seeking a nearly $1 trillion economic relief package that could include sending checks to all Americans in the coming weeks to help battle back against the economic downturn.

The number of total cases in the US surpassed 7,000 on Wednesday, according to the latest data, as the death toll rose to at least 117. Experts have said the true rate of infections is likely far higher nationwide, citing a lack in testing.

