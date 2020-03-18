US coronavirus testing Q&A: how many have been tested and is there a shortage?

Testing for Covid-19 in the US has seen a lot of setbacks in the past few weeks thanks to a seemingly endless list of problems – and few solutions from the White House.

As the virus has no cure or vaccine, the lag in testing has led to health departments suggesting that anyone who is experiencing symptoms should self-isolate rather than seek testing, unless they meet specific requirements. But as the virus spreads rapidly, the need for quick and accurate testing has become clearer each day.

Here is what we know about testing in the US so far.

How many people in the US are being tested for Covid-19?

A precise number of people who have been tested in the US has not been made available. Every day, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publicly reports the number of specimens collected by CDC labs and public health labs, using numbers from state health departments – some of which only report positive cases.

The most accurate publicly available data on testing in the US is being provided by a volunteer-run data collaboration project called the Covid Tracking Project. The project collects data directly from all US states and territories and breaks down the number of tests by positive, negative and pending cases.

As of Wednesday morning, the project said 56,590 people had been tested, with about 2,000 cases pending.

Is there a shortage of tests?

For the last few weeks, public health experts have been raising serious concerns about the availability of testing. In a four-day period from 8 March to the morning of 11 March, only 77 people in the country were tested.

Within the last few days, however, the US testing capacity has slowly started to increase. Earlier this month, the CDC said labs were conducting about 2,500 tests per day. On 16 March, the number rose to 8,200. To put things into perspective, South Korea – which has been hailed for its rapid testing of its population that is about one-sixth of the US’s – tests about 20,000 people a day.

The uptick can be attributed to the ability of more labs to process tests and the rollout of equipment that makes processing quicker. Though the US is starting to see more tests being processed, Deborah Birx, a top official in the US team responding to coronavirus, warned hospitals and labs on Sunday that there would be a “pent-up demand” for testing and advised that they stock up on their equipment.

With this demand, it will probably be a while until testing is available for all those who are showing symptoms.

Who is getting tested in the US?

Decisions about who is getting tested are being made at the county and state level.

Broadly, CDC guidelines to healthcare professionals say that those tested must be showing symptoms, and priority is given to those who are in hospital, are at risk for the virus’s most deadly effects (elderly people and those with chronic medical conditions or weakened immune systems) or had known contact with a person who tested positive as priorities for testing. The CDC also says those who have a history of travel from “affected geographic areas” – China, Iran, South Korea and parts of Europe – should be prioritized.

But there appears to be no guarantee of a test. Over the past few weeks, there has been a flood of stories of people who are symptomatic and should be prioritized by testing, but were not: for example, the elderly husband of a coronavirus patient who died from the illness, healthcare workers who may have been exposed to the virus and countless numbers of symptomatic travelers to countries with known outbreaks.

Those who have been tested have often described frustrating experiences of being sent from one place to another seeking a test.

Fueling the frustration are stories of high-profile figures who have managed to get tested. The NBA got 58 tests within six hours for players of the Utah Jazz, though it is unclear how many players were actually showing symptoms. A fashion influencer who had body aches and a fever was tested with the help of a friend, after other doctors she spoke with told her she did not qualify for testing in New York state.

Where are people being tested?

The CDC says public health labs in all US states and most territories are currently processing tests.