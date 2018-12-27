Unemployment Is Low, Wages Are Up — But Cost of Living in America Keeps Rising

On the surface, things are going well in America. The unemployment rate — at 3.7 percent — is at its lowest level in decades. Annual wage growth recently hit a nine-year high. And the latest figures from the Commerce Department show that the U.S. economy continues to grow.

But that doesn’t mean all Americans are doing well. In fact, GOBankingRates found that it’s gotten tougher for many people to afford basic necessities. We examined the cost of living throughout the U.S. over the past few years to see how much it has increased. Then, we surveyed Americans to find out how much they’re spending on necessities. The average spending of respondents in each state was then compared with the median income in each state to determine whether people can realistically afford the cost of living where they are.

Keep reading to see the states where Americans can’t afford their cost of living.

Cost of Living in U.S. Has Risen 14% Over the Past 3 Years

The cost of living in America has climbed 14 percent over the past three years, according to a GOBankingRates’ analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. The index measures the change in prices paid for goods and services, including food, shelter, energy, transportation and medical care.

We also looked at housing cost data supplied by Zillow. The median home price has soared 21 percent from $215,000 in January 2015 to $260,000 in January 2018. And the median rent has climbed 7.6 percent over the same period from $1,340 to $1,442.

The jump in the cost of living means Americans need to earn more to live comfortably. However, GOBankingRates found that the median household income isn’t keeping up with the rising cost of living in America’s largest cities.

GOBankingRates used the 50-30-20 budgeting rule to determine the income needed in the 50 largest cities to allocate 50 percent toward necessities, 30 percent toward nonessential costs and 20 percent toward savings. In all cities but one, the income needed to live comfortably is higher than the median household income. Across all 50 cities, that gap has increased 20 percent over the past year — even more so in these 10 cities:

10 Cities Where Cost of Living Is Rising the Fastest City Income Needed to Live Comfortably, 2017 Income Needed to Live Comfortably, 2018 Annual Percent Change Colorado Springs, Colo. $49,415 $67,011 35.61% Austin, Texas $54,631 $73,163 33.92% Columbus, Ohio $44,852 $58,973 31.48% Fresno, Calif. $44,648 $58,616 31.29% Arlington, Texas $46,420 $60,592 30.53% Fort Worth, Texas $53,026 $68,636 29.44% Virginia Beach, Va. $52,649 $67,568 28.34% Sacramento, Calif. $56,786 $72,079 26.93% Wichita, Kan. $43,644 $55,345 26.81% San Antonio, Texas $46,154 $58,504 26.76% Source: GOBankingRates ‘The Cost of Living Is Quickly Rising in These 20 US Cities‘

San Francisco residents need the highest income to cover the cost of necessities, nonessential expenses and savings — $123,268 in 2018 up from $110,357 in 2017. However, the median income in San Francisco is $87,101, which means there’s a gap of $36,167 between income needed to live comfortably and actual income.

There’s an even bigger gap of $44,476 in New York because the median household income is only $55,191 while the amount needed to live comfortably is $99,667. And Miami has the biggest gap among the largest cities — $53,459.

Americans in These 13 States Aren’t Living ‘Comfortably’

To find out whether Americans can afford the cost of living in the states where they live, GOBankingRates surveyed 5,000 renters about their monthly expenses. The survey asked respondents to share how much they spent per month on rent, groceries, transportation, utilities and healthcare. Then GOBankingRates compared the average amount spent on necessities with the median household income to determine where Americans can’t afford the cost of living.

The survey found that renters in these 13 states are spending more than 50 percent of their income on necessities:

States Where Renters Are Spending More Than 50% of Their Income on Necessities State Total Monthly Cost of Living for Necessities Necessities as % of Median Household Income Delaware $2,283.58 62% New Mexico $1,963.22 62% Tennessee $1,612.29 60% Arkansas $1,735.24 58% Louisiana $1,619.51 58% Mississippi $1,517.78 56% West Virginia $1,569.22 54% Maine $1,744.87 53% North Dakota $2,091.04 53% Alabama $1,835.64 53% Florida $1,812.68 52% North Carolina $1,771.13 52% Kentucky $1,493.69 51% Source: GOBankingRates survey, Census Bureau

In many of these states, low incomes are largely to blame, and the average salary isn’t enough to get by in these states. The median household income in all but one state — North Dakota — is lower than the national median household income of $59,039. In fact, it’s actually below $50,000 in seven of the 13 states where renters spend more than 50 percent of their income on necessities: Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, New Mexico and West Virginia.

In addition to relatively low incomes, renters in some of these states also have relatively high cost-of-living expenses. The survey found that the amount spent on necessities by respondents in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Maine, New Mexico and North Carolina is higher than in half of the states.

Despite its relatively high median income, North Dakota is among the states where renters spend more than 50 percent on necessities is because of the state’s high cost of living. The average monthly amount spent on necessities by survey respondents in North Dakota was the second highest of any state — $2,091. The only state where the average spent on necessities was higher was Delaware — $2,283.58.