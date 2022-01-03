US could be under rightwing dictator by 2030, Canadian professor warns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Luscombe
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Jonathan Drake/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Jonathan Drake/Reuters

The US could be under a rightwing dictatorship by 2030, a Canadian political science professor has warned, urging his country to protect itself against the “collapse of American democracy”.

Related: America is now in fascism’s legal phase | Jason Stanley

“We mustn’t dismiss these possibilities just because they seem ludicrous or too horrible to imagine,” Thomas Homer-Dixon, founding director of the Cascade Institute at Royal Roads University in British Columbia, wrote in the Globe and Mail.

“In 2014, the suggestion that Donald Trump would become president would also have struck nearly everyone as absurd. But today we live in a world where the absurd regularly becomes real and the horrible commonplace.”

Homer-Dixon’s message was blunt: “By 2025, American democracy could collapse, causing extreme domestic political instability, including widespread civil violence. By 2030, if not sooner, the country could be governed by a rightwing dictatorship.”

The author cited eventualities centered on a Trump return to the White House in 2024, possibly including Republican-held state legislatures refusing to accept a Democratic win.

Trump, he warned, “will have only two objectives, vindication and vengeance” of the lie that his 2020 defeat by Joe Biden was the result of electoral fraud.

A “scholar of violent conflict” for more than four decades, Homer-Dixon said Canada must take heed of the “unfolding crisis”.

“A terrible storm is coming from the south, and Canada is woefully unprepared. Over the past year we’ve turned our attention inward, distracted by the challenges of Covid-19, reconciliation and the accelerating effects of climate change.

“But now we must focus on the urgent problem of what to do about the likely unraveling of democracy in the United States. We need to start by fully recognising the magnitude of the danger. If Mr Trump is re-elected, even under the more optimistic scenarios the economic and political risks to our country will be innumerable.”

Homer-Dixon said he even saw a scenario in which a new Trump administration, having effectively nullified internal opposition, deliberately damaged its northern neighbor.

“Under the less-optimistic scenarios, the risks to our country in their cumulative effect could easily be existential, far greater than any in our federation’s history. What happens, for instance, if high-profile political refugees fleeing persecution arrive in our country and the US regime demands them back. Do we comply?”

Related: One in three Americans say violence against government justified – poll

Trump, he said, “and a host of acolytes and wannabes such as Fox [News]’s Tucker Carlson and Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene”, had transformed the Republican party “into a near-fascist personality cult that’s a perfect instrument for wrecking democracy”.

Worse, he said, Trump “may be just a warm-up act”.

“Returning to office, he’ll be the wrecking ball that demolishes democracy but the process will produce a political and social shambles,” Homer-Dixon said.

“Still, through targeted harassment and dismissal, he’ll be able to thin the ranks of his movement’s opponents within the state, the bureaucrats, officials and technocrats who oversee the non-partisan functioning of core institutions and abide by the rule of law.

“Then the stage will be set for a more managerially competent ruler, after Mr Trump, to bring order to the chaos he’s created.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police union says LAPD officer who shot 14-year-old was following active shooter training

    Los Angeles Police Protective League spokesman Tom Saggau said officer William Jones was following protocol for what he thought was an active shooter.

  • Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

    Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Then China happened — revelations about its expanding nuclear force and talk of potential war with Taiwan. Now, major shifts in U.S. nuclear weapons policy seem much less likely, and while Biden may insist on certain adjustments, momentum toward a historic departure from the Trump administration's policy appears to have stalled.

  • Person spotted crossing DMZ likely previous defector from N.Korea, South says

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The person observed crossing the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea last week is presumed to be a North Korean who had previously defected to the South, Seoul's defence ministry said on Monday. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) had said it carried out a search operation after detecting the person on Saturday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-korean-crosses-armed-border-rare-defection-north-2022-01-02 on the eastern side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.

  • Biden walks on eggshells as approval sinks, far-left loses confidence, and GOP 'ready to pounce'

    As President Biden and the Democratic party enter a tight midterm election year, some progressives within his own party are considering challenging him in 2024.

  • How will pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame

    Pandemics do eventually end, even if omicron is complicating the question of when this one will. The ultra-contagious omicron mutant is pushing cases to all-time highs and causing chaos as an exhausted world struggles, again, to stem the spread. Vaccines offer strong protection from serious illness, even if they don't always prevent a mild infection.

  • DK Metcalf saw helmets for practice, feared Seahawks were cutting guys. So he stepped up

    Metcalf’s career-best three touchdown catches against the Lions came three days after Pete Carroll ramped up practice a bit.

  • Pickett, Dread help Penn St. hold off Indiana for 61-58 win

    Jalen Pickett scored 15 points and Myles Dread shot 4 of 5 — all from 3-point range — and finished with 12 points to help Penn State beat Indiana 61-58 on Sunday. Sam Sessoms scored all 10 of his points in the second half for Penn State (6-5, 2-1 Big Ten). Seth Lundy, who went into the game averaging a team-high 14.7 points this season, finished with eight points on 2-of-10 shooting.

  • Guanyu Zhou Has Plenty To Prove

    Formula 1's only 2022 rookie enters the series with all the qualifications to race, but none of the markers of a future star. Can he outperform those expecations?

  • Puerto Rico Faces Staggering COVID Case Explosion

    Armed with her vaccine passport and a giddy urge to celebrate the holiday season, Laura Delgado — and 60,000 other people in Puerto Rico — attended a Bad Bunny concert three weeks ago. Three days later, she was sick with COVID-19, one of about 2,000 people who fell ill as a result of the two-day event. “We did so well; we followed the rules,” said Delgado, a 53-year-old interior designer. “We followed the mask mandate. Our vaccination rate was so high that we let our guard down. The second Chris

  • Op-Ed: Is the end nigh? Maybe, but we've survived so far

    Let's be impressed: There are true signs of light amid the gloom as 2022 begins.

  • John Roberts Affirms Judicial Independence from ‘Inappropriate Political Influence’ ahead of 2022 Docket

    Chief Justice John Roberts affirmed the independence of the judiciary from "inappropriate political influence” ahead of the Supreme Court’s review of major cases on the 2022 docket.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin Recalls Son's Suicide Just Days Before Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

    “I’ve already lost my son, the thing most precious to me, but I’m not going to see American democracy go down the tubes," said Raskin, who is investigating the attack.

  • Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story

    The first time Celeste Norris laid eyes on Ashli Babbitt, the future insurrectionist had just rammed her vehicle three times with an SUV and was pounding on the window, challenging her to a fight. When she learned of the relationship, Norris called Babbitt’s husband and told him she was cheating. “She pulls up yelling and screaming,” Norris said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, recounting the July 29, 2016, road-rage incident in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)?

    While Apyx Medical Corporation ( NASDAQ:APYX ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a...

  • Prince Andrew could face legal action despite agreement between Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein

    A deal that Prince Andrew's accuser made with Jeffrey Epstein does not explicitly rule out legal action against the royal, The Telegraph understands.

  • Betty White's fans feared her death for years. But the 'Golden Girls' actress wasn't afraid of dying.

    Whenever Betty White was asked if she was afraid of dying, the legendary comic actress pointed to the teachings of her mother and the comfort she had in finding out "the secret." Death became a popular topic for White, who found new generations of fans on social media that defended her from viral Internet hoaxes regarding her alleged passing and worried about her any time her name trended on Twitter in the past decade. But White, who died Friday at 99, maintained for years to anyone who asked th

  • The 'Harry Potter' reunion appeared to use a picture of Emma Roberts — not Emma Watson — during the special

    Hawk-eyed "Harry Potter" fans pointed out the mistake on social media after the reunion special aired Saturday on HBO Max.

  • Ex-National Archivist Thinks Trump Is Hiding His Records to Avoid ‘Prison Time’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith the National Archives now at the center of a historic fight over records between the current and former president, the two people who once ran that agency are both condemning Trump administration officials for trying to keep documents secret.Don W. Wilson and John W. Carlin each had years-long stints as the official archivist of the United States, overseeing the massive effort of sorting through presidential records that tell the country’s story.An

  • Manchin returns to Build Back Better negotiations with climate, child care demands

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is open to reengaging on the climate and child care provisions in President Biden's Build Back Better agenda if the White House removes the enhanced child tax credit from the $1.75 trillion package — or dramatically lowers the income caps for eligible families, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The holdback senator's engagement on specifics indicates negotiations between him and the White House could get back on track, even after Manchin declar

  • CNN Duped into Posting Raunchy New Year’s Eve Prank Tweets

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesCNN just got Bart Simpsoned.A Twitter troll, armed with a small collection of fake accounts with ridiculously stupid names, managed to get CNN to fill its screen’s ticker on New Year’s Eve with tweets from “Ben Dover,” “Mike Oxlong” and “Dixie Normus.”Meanwhile, what may be two other trolls got airtime for messages from “Anita Blackman” and “Deeko Giganto.”CNN aired the tweets as scrolling text at the bottom of the screen during its live countdown to the end of 2021, which