US: Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted

These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe. Federal prosecutors accused the Maryland couple in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government. A West Virginia judge granted a detention request from prosecutors Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, meaning the couple will remain behind bars for now (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP)
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland couple arrested earlier this month on charges of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country have been indicted, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors say Jonathan and Diane Toebbe are each charged with one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and two counts of communication of restricted data.

They were arrested in West Virginia on Oct. 9 and charged in a criminal complaint with violations of the Atomic Energy Act. The couple is due in federal court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, is accused of trying to pass information about the design of submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. Court documents do not reveal the identity of the foreign country he is accused of trying to sell the information to.

Prosecutors say Diana Toebbe accompanied her husband on several instances to pre-arranged “dead-drop” locations at which he left behind memory cards containing the sensitive information.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McGeachin didn’t lose records suit due to ‘bad lawyering.’ It was her bad judgment

    An email from a deputy attorney general advised Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin to release all public comment from her task force immediately | Opinion

  • Republican Rep. Indicted for ‘Repeatedly’ Lying to Feds About Taking Illegal Money From Foreign Billionaire

    Jeff Fortenberry said in a video on Tuesday that he's been nothing but forthright with the authorities investigating the illicit campaign finance scheme. The authorities disagree

  • Spy drops, submarine secrets and peanut butter sandwiches: What we know about alleged Navy espionage case

    A naval engineer and his wife tried to exchange military secrets for cryptocurrency using drop sites and encrypted messages, FBI claims

  • 10 of the best gifts to buy at Lululemon this year

    Shopping for activewear this holiday season? Here are the best Lululemon gifts for women and men, including Align leggings and the Scuba Hoodie.

  • Former aide to Rep. Pete Sessions testifies at trial of Giuliani associate

    Caroline Boothe detailed her dealings with Lev Parnas, who is accused of funneling Russian money into U.S. campaigns.

  • ROB'S WEATHER FORECAST PART 1 5PM 10-19-2021

    ROB'S WEATHER FORECAST PART 1 5PM 10-19-2021

  • Mark Ridley-Thomas to surrender Wednesday ahead of arraignment

    Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was indicted last week on federal corruption charges, will surrender on Wednesday and is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court, ABC7 confirms.

  • St. Peter's Health: Staff "harassed and threatened" by Montana public officials over COVID patient treatment

    St. Peter’s Health nurses and doctors say they were “harassed and threatened” last week by Montana public officials demanding the hospital give a patient with COVID-19 Ivermectin, a drug not authorized for use by the Federal Drug Administration for treating COVID-19.

  • Hulu Orders Mel Brooks’ HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART II Series

    Mel Brooks will write and executive produce History of the World, Part II at Hulu, a sequel series to his 1981 big screen comedy. The post Hulu Orders Mel Brooks’ HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART II Series appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Positive trends emerging from Packers’ 5-game win streak

    The Packers have won five straight games since starting 0-1.

  • Iran: US should lift sanctions to prove it wants talks

    Iran’s president said Monday the United States should lift the sanctions on his country to prove it is serious about restarting stalled nuclear talks in Vienna. In an interview with state TV, Ebrahim Raisi said Iran is after “goal-oriented” talks with the West and said Iran “never left” the negotiation table. Talks between Iran and European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal, alongside Russia and China, have been stalled since June.

  • Man says 22-year-old wife vanished after argument. Vermont police call it ‘suspicious’

    “There are concerns for Mrs. Ferlazzo’s welfare,” police said.

  • Woman denied organ transplant over refusal to get COVID-19 vaccine

    A number of hospitals around the country are denying organ transplants to people or bumping them down on waiting lists if the patients aren't vaccinated against COVID-19. In one highly publicized case, a Colorado health system denied a kidney transplant to a woman who refused to get a coronavirus vaccine shot. Arthur Caplan, a professor of bioethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, joined CBSN to discuss the ethics behind these decisions.

  • U.S. congressman charged with lying to FBI about campaign contributions

    A U.S. congressman who prosecutors say lied to FBI investigators about illegal contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign from foreign nationals was indicted on federal charges on Tuesday. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican from Nebraska, was indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury in Los Angeles on two counts of making false statements to federal investigators and one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts. Fortenberry, 60, said in a videotaped statement with his wife, posted to YouTube earlier on Tuesday, that he expected to be charged in the case.

  • ‘Ted Lasso’s Keeley Hazell Signs With Gersh

    EXCLUSIVE: Gersh has signed Ted Lasso‘s Keeley Hazell for representation in all areas. Hazell is coming off her second season of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso in the recurring role of Bex, Rupert’s new girlfriend. Hazell began her career as a model, working with magazines such as FHM, Loaded, Nuts and Zoo Weekly, […]

  • Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship

    A Navy report has concluded there were sweeping failures by commanders, crew members and others that fueled the July 2020 arson fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, calling the massive five-day blaze in San Diego preventable and unacceptable. While one sailor has been charged with setting the fire, the more than 400-page report, obtained by The Associated Press, lists three dozen officers and sailors whose failings either directly led to the ship's loss or contributed to it. The findings detailed widespread lapses in training, coordination, communication, fire preparedness, equipment maintenance and overall command and control.

  • Navy report blames crew for devastating fire on the Bonhomme Richard

    The amphibious USS Bonhomme Richard was decommissioned after a fire burned on board for four days.

  • Netflix isn't available in China but that hasn't stopped businesses there from cashing in on the 'Squid Game' frenzy with merch

    Despite not being technically available in China, "Squid Game" has taken off in the country, and retailers are selling dalgona candy and costumes to fans of the South Korean hit.

  • US Treasury Department Says Cryptocurrencies Could Could Undermine Sanctions

    The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday in a report that cryptocurrencies could undermine the effectiveness of U.S. sanctions. The report, which followed a six-month review of U.S. sanctions against countries with whom it is at odds or suspects of being behind illegal activity, noted that “digital currencies, alternative payment platforms, and new ways of hiding cross-border transactions all potentially reduce the efficacy of American sanctions.” The U.S. has put over 9,000 sanctions in place against countries that it alleges are behind terrorism and illegal actions or committed human rights violations, including North Korea and Iran, according to a New York Times story.

  • U.S. Treasury will hold IMF chief accountable for integrity changes -official

    The second-ranking U.S. Treasury official told senators on Tuesday that the agency would hold International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva accountable for changes needed to safeguard IMF integrity in the wake of a World Bank data-rigging scandal. "We did not find that it was appropriate at this point to remove the (IMF) managing director," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing. "But we did make very clear during those meetings, and directly to the managing director that changes need to be made to ensure whistleblowers' rights are protected and that the integrity of the institutions are protected, which is our overarching goal," Adeyemo said.