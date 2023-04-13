US court preserves access to abortion drug mifepristone for now

A US appeals court has ruled that a widely used abortion pill could remain available, but imposed new restrictions that may impede access nationwide.

The court's decision temporarily blocks an order by a Texas judge to halt federal approval of mifepristone.

The drug - one of two used for medication abortions - will remain available until the appellate court hears the Texas case on its merits.

But under the new ruling, the pill can no longer be sent to patients by mail.

The appellate court also shortened the window for mifepristone's approved use from up to 10 weeks of pregnancy down to seven.

The new restrictions will likely be felt across the country.

Mifepristone was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) more than 20 years ago and abortion pills are now the most common method of ending a pregnancy - used in more than half of all US abortions.

Last week, on 8 April, Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered pulling mifepristone from the market in seven days' time, saying the FDA had violated federal rules that allowed for the accelerated approval of some drugs. The order was set to take effect on Friday.

The Department of Justice and the drug manufacturer applied for an emergency stay on the ruling on Monday, asking the court to put a hold on the Trump-appointee's decision.

The ruling came after the Supreme Court removed constitutional protections for abortion last year, triggering a wave of state-by-state bans.

The closely-watched case is expected to reach the Supreme Court. And it is so far unclear how a duelling ruling out of Washington, which ordered the FDA to keep mifepristone on the market in 17 Democratic-run states, may effect this recent development.

"We are in unprecedented territory," Areta Kupchyk, a former FDA associate chief counsel, told the BBC, saying she could not recall a single other example of the FDA being forced to withdraw approval long considered safe for use.

The FDA spent four years reviewing mifepristone before it was approved in 2000, and placed the drug in a select category of just 60 drugs that is regulated under a system of extra restrictions, which are repeatedly re-evaluated.

Its safety and effectiveness are supported by mainstream medical organisations including the American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecologists (ACOG) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The drug is part of a two-drug regimen that induces abortions - it effectively stops the pregnancy, while the second drug, misoprostol, empties the uterus.

Anti-abortion campaigners who have opposed mifepristone's FDA approval alleged the agency made a politically motivated decision in approving the drug, and said it did not follow proper protocols.

Kristi Hamrick, spokeswoman for the anti-abortion organisation Students for Life of America, applauded the Texas ruling on Thursday, saying in an email that it was an "evidence-based rejection" of poor safety standards used to regulate abortion pills.

Several legal analysts, meanwhile, have called the Texas ruling deeply flawed, arguing it cherry-picks evidence and is replete with partisan terminology, including references to "unborn humans" in place of the word foetus.

The Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act of 1938 gives the FDA the authority to determine whether drugs are safe and effective, and typically, courts have deferred to the agency when it comes to scientific and medical decision-making, legal experts say.

This week, more than 300 pharmaceutical executives called for the Texas decision to be reversed, arguing it disregarded scientific evidence.