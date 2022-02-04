U.S. set to mark latest grim milestone of the pandemic: 900,000 COVID-19 deaths

The United States is set to mark yet another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: 900,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Put another way, the U.S. death toll from coronavirus now exceeds the entire population of the state of South Dakota, the city of Indianapolis or the country of Fiji.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 898,000 Americans have died from complications from the virus since the pandemic began, with more than 76 million reported U.S. cases — far more cases and deaths than in any other country in the world.

Per Johns Hopkins, the United States will likely eclipse the 900,000 figure late Friday or early Saturday.

Earlier Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that she would "soon" have more information on President Biden's plans to mark the milestone, but did not elaborate.

Last February, shortly after Biden took office, the country's coronavirus death toll stood at 500,000. Six weeks ago, it passed 800,000 deaths, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holding a moment of silence in memory of the lives lost.

At the current rate, the United States would pass one million coronavirus deaths in March.

Columns representing 400,000 victims of the coronavirus are lit as they are displayed along the sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the eve of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, Jan. 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Over the past two months, the country has seen an explosion in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. According to Hopkins, there have been more than 17.3 million confirmed U.S. cases in the past 28 days, or nearly a quarter (22.8 percent) of the 76 million total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. (The actual case totals are likely even higher because not everyone who gets COVID is tested, and those who test positive at home are not required to report their results.)

There are signs, however, that the Omicron wave has peaked. All 50 states are reporting falling COVID-19 case rates except for one — Maine — though the net positivity rate has started to fall there, too.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials this week expressed cautious optimism about the downward trend in cases while warning that the rates of hospitalizations and deaths remain high.

"While we continue to see large decreases in average daily case counts across the country, hospitalizations remain high, stretching our healthcare capacity and workforce to its limits in some areas of the country," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Messages are seen on ribbons that were part of a as part coronavirus memorial at the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, June 10, 2021. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

According to the latest CDC data, average weekly deaths for those who are unvaccinated is 9.7 per 100,000 people, compared to 0.7 per 100,000 for those who are vaccinated and 0.1 per 100,000 for those who've received booster shots — meaning that unvaccinated Americans were 14 times more likely to die compared to those who have received two doses of the vaccine and 97 times more likely to die compared to those who've been boosted.

"Similar to other waves during the pandemic, our data continue to reinforce the critical importance of vaccination," Walensky said.

More than 212 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or about 64 percent of the U.S. population, according to the CDC. But just 88 million have received a booster dose, or 41 percent of the total population. And that lag has frustrated U.S. health officials.

"Why we don't have more getting the booster? I don't have an easy explanation for that," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said at Wednesday's briefing. "The only thing that we can do is to continue to come out with the data and make sure the American public appreciates why it is so important for optimal protection to get boosted.