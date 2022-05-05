US Covid Death Toll Tops 1 Millon as WHO Says True Global Toll Is 15 Million

The Covid death toll in the United States has topped 1 million, according to NBC News, which calls the number “a once unthinkable scale of loss” that’s equivalent to the population of San Jose, California, the 10th largest city in the country.

The U.S. death toll is the highest officially recorded total in the world, far ahead of No. 2 Brazil, which has reported some 664,000 confirmed Covid deaths.

Yet as disturbing as the new U.S. milestone is, a new analysis by the World Health Organization finds that the full global pandemic-related death toll in 2020 and 2021 was nearly 15 million, or almost three times higher than the 5.4 million Covid deaths officially reported to WHO during that period. (The statistical analysis estimates that excess deaths over the 24-month period were in a range between 13.3 million and 16.6 million.)

The number of excess deaths in the United States was just over 930,000. The WHO said that nearly 70% of excess deaths were concentrated in 10 countries: Brazil, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Africa, Turkey and the United States. It said India has suffered 4.7 million Covid deaths, or some 10 times the official tally and almost a third of the estimated global total.

The WHO tally measures “excess mortality,” or the difference between the number of deaths that have occurred and the number that would have been expected without the pandemic. It includes both deaths directly attributable to Covid-19 and those indirectly associated with the virus but stemming from its impact on health systems and elsewhere. The total also subtracts deaths that were avoided due to the pandemic, such fewer traffic and flu deaths. But WHO reportedly said that most of the 9.5 million “excess” deaths are believed to have resulted directly from the virus.

“These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general.

