US creates team to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Eli Rosenbaum

The investigator team will work to uncover the identities of those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, and hold them accountable.

“Working alongside our domestic and international partners, the Justice Department will be relentless in our efforts to hold accountable every person complicit in the commission of war crimes, torture, and other grave violations during the unprovoked conflict in Ukraine,” said Garland.

During his 36-year-long career at the U.S. Justice Department, Rosenbaum served as the Director of Human Rights Enforcement Strategy and Policy. According to department’s website, he’s responsible for over 100 cases to strip accused Nazis of citizenship and have them deported.

Garland also said that three U.S. prosecutors will be tasked with consulting Ukraine, along with European and Middle Eastern countries, on how to thwart Russian efforts to evade Western sanctions.

Garland made a surprise visit to Ukraine on June 21. He met with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

The attorney general said his visit signifies the United States standing “in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s continued aggression and assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

