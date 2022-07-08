US credit union lobby group says cost of developing CBDCs outweighs benefits

In a letter to the U.S. Commerce Department, the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) warned that the cost of developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) outweighs the “hypothesized benefits.”

The organization’s July 5 letter was in line with a previous memo it sent to the U.S. Federal Reserve in May, warning that the rollout of CBDCs could disrupt financial stability.

The Commerce Department has solicited comments on CBDCs in response to an executive order requiring the institution to establish a framework for enhancing U.S. economic competitiveness in digital assets.

On July 5, the Bitcoin Policy Institute submitted a research paper to the Commerce Department, arguing that CBDCs would promote financial inclusivity and help the U.S. build digital infrastructure and remain competitive.

NAFCU argues that credit unions are a better alternative to CBDCs and, with government collaboration, could engage U.S. communities and increase financial inclusion.

