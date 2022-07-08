US credit union lobby group says cost of developing CBDCs outweighs benefits

Dylan Butts
·1 min read

In a letter to the U.S. Commerce Department, the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) warned that the cost of developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) outweighs the “hypothesized benefits.”

See related article: Hong Kong to research retail CBDC cybersecurity with Israel, BIS

Fast facts

  • The organization’s July 5 letter was in line with a previous memo it sent to the U.S. Federal Reserve in May, warning that the rollout of CBDCs could disrupt financial stability.

  • The Commerce Department has solicited comments on CBDCs in response to an executive order requiring the institution to establish a framework for enhancing U.S. economic competitiveness in digital assets.

  • On July 5, the Bitcoin Policy Institute submitted a research paper to the Commerce Department, arguing that CBDCs would promote financial inclusivity and help the U.S. build digital infrastructure and remain competitive.

  • NAFCU argues that credit unions are a better alternative to CBDCs and, with government collaboration, could engage U.S. communities and increase financial inclusion.

See related article: Taiwan completes trials of its prototype CBDC for retail use

