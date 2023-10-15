US Customs confirms 4th Iranian 'special interest alien' apprehended this month in Eagle Pass, Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says four Iranians have been apprehended in Texas since the beginning of the month, adding that they are considered "special interest aliens."

CBP sources told Fox News that one Iranian man in his 40s was taken into custody on Sunday morning in Eagle Pass, Texas, after crossing the southern border at about 3 a.m.

The source added that the Iranian gave himself up to border protection agents after making the illegal crossing.

OFFICIALS APPREHEND TWO LEBANESE NATIONALS AT SOUTHERN BORDER, AMID TERROR CONCERNS

Eagle Pass, TX - September 27, 2023: Large masses of migrants cross the surging Rio Grande and await entry along the razor wired American border in Eagle Pass, TX on September 27, 2023.

The man, along with the other three Iranians are considered "special interest aliens" because they are from countries identified by the U.S. government as having conditions that promote or protect terrorism or potentially pose some sort of national security threat to the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"Special interest aliens" also undergo additional vetting and questioning after being apprehended.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, CBP agents apprehended two Lebanese nationals in Eagle Pass, who were also considered to be "special interest aliens."

THOUSANDS OF ‘SPECIAL INTEREST ALIENS’ FROM MIDDLE EAST COUNTRIES STOPPED AT SOUTHERN BORDER SINCE 2021: DATA

EAGLE PASS, TX - FEBRUARY 06: Eagle Pass Border Patrol look over the Rio Grande scanning the area illegal traffic, February 06, 2003. Hundreds of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the U.S.- Mexican border daily.

CBP has also apprehended an Egyptian man in his 40s. Separately, in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, officials have apprehended 19 Iranians and 17 Syrians since Monday.

The apprehensions come amid concerns of security and the potential of terrorism after Hamas-led terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,300 Israelis and wounding thousands more.

Lebanon borders with Israel and is home of the terror group Hezbollah, which like Hamas, is designated a terror group by the State Department and is also funded by Iran.

MIGRANT NUMBERS HIT HIGHEST EVER RECORDED IN ONE MONTH: SOURCES

Eagle Pass, TX - September 27, 2023: Large masses of migrants cross the surging Rio Grande and await entry along the razor wired American border in Eagle Pass, TX on September 27, 2023.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters last week that Iran had "broad complicity" when it comes to Hamas due to its support for the terrorist organization.

Still, the security council had seen no evidence showing Iran was involved in the planning, resourcing or training of Hamas’ attack last week.

The Department of Homeland Security’s threat assessment, published last month, noted that agents have encountered a growing number on the watch list and warned that "terrorists and criminal actors may exploit the elevated flow and increasingly complex security environment to enter the United States."

"Individuals with terrorism connections are interested in using established travel routes and permissive environments to facilitate access to the United States," the assessment also said.

Stephen Sorace and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.





Original article source: US Customs confirms 4th Iranian 'special interest alien' apprehended this month in Eagle Pass, Texas