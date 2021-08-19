U.S. data collection on COVID-19 is 'pathetic': Expert

Anjalee Khemlani
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

Top U.S. health officials laid out a plan to roll out booster shots for the general population, in a somewhat phased manner based on initial vaccinations, starting September 20.

But before then, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must look through data and evaluate for safety and effectiveness.

The announcement from the White House Wednesday sparked debate over whether or not it was the right move. 

On one hand, the U.S has a little over half of its population vaccinated, while poorer countries aren't even able to get their first doses to the most vulnerable of their population.

"We can take care of America and help the world at the same time," Biden said. And the country is on track to deliver on 600 million doses globally. 

Meanwhile, early data from the U.S. as well as Israel and the U.K. show a slow decline in protection — especially with the fast-spreading Delta variant — after 6-8 months. 

A joint statement from health officials at Heath and Human Services (HHS), the CDC, FDA, the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Surgeon General and the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, explained the conclusion of reviewing the emerging data. 

"The available data make very clear that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and in association with the dominance of the Delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease. Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk," according to the statement.

While the latter part of that statement drew skepticism among some experts, it changed Dr. Eric Topol's mind on the issue.

A person who had previously been inoculated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with Sinovac&#39;s Coronavac vaccine, gets a third dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in the Hospital de Clinicas, in Montevideo, Uruguay August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
A person who had previously been inoculated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with Sinovac's Coronavac vaccine, gets a third dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in the Hospital de Clinicas, in Montevideo, Uruguay August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

"I was against boosters, but the data I think are becoming abundantly clear that they could be helpful in this situation," said Topol, Scripps Research Institute executive vice president and scientist.

One need look no further than Israel, now among the worst affected countries in fighting COVID-19, after once enjoying a zero-case period, Topol added.

"If we don't build back the Delta immunity wall — this is specific to Delta, we never saw this problem in the previous strains — we're going to be in for trouble," he said. "We don't have our house in order," Topol said.

And that extends beyond the battle against anti-vaxxers and other impediments to increasing the U.S. vaccination rate. Experts have criticized the CDC for not being able to efficiently collect the necessary data at the federal level — instead largely relying on a network of state and local providers.

"Our data collection is, frankly, pathetic … And we’re not functioning as a functional country," Topol said.

In order for the country to emerge from the pandemic, it must act swiftly on new data, but also strike a balance in its actions, he said.

"It's time to be ahead of this, rather than trailing it. If you're look for some peer-reviewed publications and journals, it's going to be many weeks before we see that," Topol said.

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jobless claims reach fresh pandemic-era low of 348,000

    Initial unemployment claims are expected to reach a new pandemic-era low last week, bringing the level of weekly new claims closer to pre-virus levels.

  • Pfizer and Moderna’s booster recommendation, Malboro maker invests in inhalers, Tencent beats on profit

    Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines, including: the Biden administration expected to push for Pfizer and Moderna to move forward with a booster shot program for the fully vaccinated as the concerns over the Delta variant persist, Marlboro’s parent company Philip Morris International buying 22.61% of an asthma inhaler firm called Vectura, and Tencent topping estimates as profits saw a 29% jump in the second quarter.

  • COVID-19 Delta variant fears aren't stopping retailers from giving away money, again

    Retailers are back to their spending ways despite a budding consumer slowdown.

  • Amazon plans to open department stores: WSJ

    Amazon is reportedly planning to open department stores, according to the Wall Street Journal. Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Jared Blikre discuss.

  • Economic recovery in wealthy countries will be 'very robust' despite delta variant: Ian Bremmer

    The world's richest countries boast relatively high rates of vaccination that ensure strong economic growth, despite a wave of infections brought about by the delta variant, Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group founder and political scientist, tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Pfizer Vaccine’s Efficacy Against Delta Variant Drops After Three Months: Study

    A study ran by the U.K. government found that the efficacy of Pfizer's Covid vaccine against the Delta variant dropped over time.

  • New studies on vaccine efficacy against Delta, kids' noses have more immunity

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are still highly effective at preventing hospitalization but their effectiveness against new infections has decreased as the Delta variant spread, according to new studies published on Wednesday in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. None of the studies could tell whether the breakthrough infections were due to waning immunity, reduced protection against the Delta variant, or a combination of factors. - Vaccine effectiveness against any SARS-CoV-2 infection - mild or severe - dropped to 53.1% in late June to early August, from 74.7% before Delta became predominant, according to a study https://bit.ly/3mebUYT of U.S. long-term care facilities https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7034e3.htm.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Coronavirus spread among kids 'is categorically different with Delta,' doctor explains

    Unlike during the first waves of the coronavirus pandemic, there are significantly more children being hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19 amid the latest surge.

  • Tesla Autopilot probe could hurt the technology more than the carmaker’s bottomline

    Tesla's Autopilot woes could hurt more than its bottomline. It could erode trust in the technology that's meant to save lives.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stocks traded mixed on Thursday to steady following steep losses from a day earlier, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Delta-related economic downgrades are on the rise: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

  • 61% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax last year

    Nearly 107 million households — or 61% of U.S. households — owed no federal income taxes in 2020, marking a 40% increase from 2019.

  • British study shows COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta

    A British public health study has found that protection from either of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus weakens within three months. It also found that those who get infected after receiving two shots of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the AstraZeneca vaccine may be of greater risk to others than under previous variants of the coronavirus. Based on more than three million nose and throat swabs taken across Britain, the Oxford University study found that 90 days after a second shot of the Pfizer or Astrazeneca vaccine, their efficacy in preventing infections had slipped to 75% and 61% respectively.

  • Here’s Why You Should Definitely Invest in BioNTech SE (BNTX)

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Health Care Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.43% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Health Care benchmarks that delivered […]

  • AMD Stock Pulls Back Into Bullish Pattern, Options Traders Bet On Bull Run

    Pete Najarian noticed unusual options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) for this week’s $117-strike calls on Friday. On Wednesday, institutions continued to hammer call contracts of AMD despite the stock trading lower. WCCF Tech reported AMD will become the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.'s (NYSE: TSM) largest customer and there is a rumor TSMC may provide the chips needed for the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) electric vehicle. Immediately following the report AMD sho

  • U.S. prepares to administer 100 million booster shots as Biden tells Americans it will ‘help us end the pandemic faster’

    The Biden administration plans to administer 100 million COVID-19 booster shots over the fall and winter in a move that underscores the complexity of the pandemic at the current moment.