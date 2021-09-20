Low dose of Pfizer vaccine safe for kids 5-11, study shows; US deaths in September outpace previous months: COVID-19 updates

With more than a third of the month remaining, the United States has already reported thousands of more deaths in September than it did in all of August.

Through Sunday, the nation reported 32,666 deaths in September, compared with 27,755 in all of August. With deaths averaging nearly 2,000 per day, the U.S. is on track to exceed the total deaths of July and August combined within a matter of days, a USA TODAY analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

September is on track to be the deadliest month since February.

West Virginia alone has already reported 286 deaths in September, more than double the 138 reported in August. Hawaii has already reported 125 deaths in September, compared with 52 in August.

The rise in deaths comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report noting 99.4% of all the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were from the ultra-infectious delta variant. The variant has caused sudden spikes across the country, forcing some hospitals to limit care along with leading to the highest numbers of children's infections since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 30% of COVID infections across the country for the week that ended Sept. 9 were among children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

►India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a brutal surge in domestic infections that began in April.

►COVID-19 will be among the hot topics as leaders from more than 100 nations gather in New York this week for the United Nations’ annual high-level gathering. Last year’s meeting was virtual.

►More than half of Maine residents age 12 to 15 are now fully vaccinated, the office of Gov. Janet Mills reported Monday. The overall percentage among eligible people in the state is 74%.

►The Czech Republic on Monday began offering a third dose of a vaccine amid rising infections. The booster shot is for anyone older than 60, health workers and other vulnerable groups.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 42 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 673,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 228.6 million cases and 4.6 million deaths. More than 181 million Americans – 54% of the population – have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: A year ago, Mallory Dunlap and her dad were planning her college softball career. Then their COVID-19 safety bubble burst and her life turned upside down. Read one family's story through the lens of a teen girl.

Texas women claim bias after vaccine clash at NYC restaurant

A lawyer for one of three Texas women charged following a scuffle outside a New York City restaurant says the women were discriminated against and that "the N-word was being spewed out" by the hostess. The incident last week at Carmine's in Manhattan has drawn widespread attention to the restaurant and the city's requirement that patrons dining indoors be vaccinated against COVID-19. Lawyer Justin Moore told the Daily News and other local news outlets that the women had shown their vaccination cards and were seated, but that the clash began when some men who joined them had no proof of vaccination.

Moore said his client, who is Black, was racially discriminated against and harassed during the incident. Carolyn Richmond, a lawyer for the restaurant, rejected the accusations.

“Any claim that they were racially profiled is a complete fabrication, disingenuous and outright irresponsible,” Richmond told the Daily News.

– Ryan Miller

Land borders to remain closed for nonessential travel

It's been more than a month since Canada reopened its land borders to travelers from the United States, but the U.S. has no plans to return the favor any time soon. Border restrictions on nonessential travel have been extended again, this time through Oct. 21, White House COVID-⁠19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Monday. The restrictions have been extended monthly since being implemented in March 2020. The land border restrictions, implemented by the DHS and its Canadian and Mexican counterparts, prohibits non-U.S. residents from crossing for nonessential travel.

– Bailey Schulz

US to allow open skies to all vaccinated travelers

The United States announced a new international air travel system Monday, opening travel up for all vaccinated travelers in early November, including those currently impacted by the U.S. travel ban. Travelers will need to show proof of vaccination prior to boarding U.S.-bound planes. A COVID-19 test will also continue to be required within three days of departure and proof of negative results must be shown. Enhanced contact tracing and masking will also be required.

"Most importantly, foreign nationals flying to the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

– Eve Chen

Researchers: Nursing home cases, deaths were undercounted in 2020

An estimated 43.7% of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes – and 40.0% of COVID-19 deaths – before May 24, 2020, were not reported to the federal National Healthcare Safety Network, according to researchers. The lack of reporting resulted in the omission of 68,613 cases and 16,623 deaths nationwide, the panel of researchers from Harvard and elsewhere report. After accounting for the unreported events in 2020, estimated nursing home cases were 592,629 and deaths were 118,335 nationwide.

"Our data, which we have made publicly available, also offer the ability to credibly study the associations of facility responses and state and federal policy in the early months of the pandemic with slowing the spread in nursing homes," the researchers say.

Pandemic fuels rise in gun tragedies among kids

In 2020, more than 5,100 kids under 18 were shot – about 1,000 more than at any point since at least 2014, when the Gun Violence Archive was launched – and more than 1,300 died. The numbers of kids shot and killed both increased by more than a third from the previous year. This year looks even worse. As of early September, firearm fatalities were up 13%, and more children and teens had been shot than at the same time last year, according to the archive. Public health professionals, violence interrupters and researchers say the rise is from a confluence of factors exacerbated by the pandemic.

"You already kind of had folks living on the edge, and this whole (pandemic), even for the average person, was a lot to endure," said Asiaha Butler, a Chicago peace activist and president of the Resident Association of Greater Englewood, a grass-roots community organization. "This is still a lot to endure."

– Grace Hauck and Ryan W. Miller

COVID testing is valuable – and can be costly

Jonathan McHale’s son took two coronavirus tests within 10 days at pharmacy in Arlington, Virginia, and McHale was astonished at the price. The total bill – $1,728, or $864 for each test. Had he known he’d be charged that amount for the tests, McHale would’ve urged his son to go elsewhere.

“They’ve got a license to go hog wild," McHale said.

When Congress passed emergency legislation last year to get people quick and free access to COVID-19 tests amid a nationwide shortage, lawmakers mandated key stipulations. Health insurance companies had to cover the test with no financial obligation to consumers and pay list price for labs outside the insurers' networks.

But some insurers and are fighting what they consider high-priced tests from labs that charge 10 times or more than Medicare’s rate of $51 per test. The insurers allege in lawsuits that some labs are profiteering, but labs contend insurers are withholding payments for legitimate services desperately needed to protect patients and help public health track the virus. Read more here.

– Ken Alltucker

Study: Low dose of Pfizer-BioNTechn vaccine is safe, effective for kids 5-11

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11 at one-third the dose used in adolescents and adults, according to a new study from the companies.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to sign off on the vaccine before it becomes available to children, but government officials have promised to quickly review the data.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, called Comirnaty, is fully approved for use in adults and older teens, though still authorized only for emergency use in 12- to 15-year-olds.

The adult dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 30 micrograms, while the companies propose a 10 microgram dose in children ages 5 to 11. As in adults, the vaccine would be given to children in two shots, delivered at least three weeks apart.

At this lower dose, the vaccine is safe for children, leading to the same types of mostly minor side effects seen in adolescents and young adults, according to the new research. Read more here.

— Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY

Seth Rogen jokes about COVID-19 protocols at crowded Emmys

Seth Rogen made headlines Sunday after he took some jabs at COVID-19 protocols at the Emmys Sunday night as he presented an award.

"They said this was outdoors. It's not. They lied to us. We're in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this," Rogen said. He took issue with the guest spacing – "There is way too many of us in this little room" – but also with the ceiling on the tent that Emmy organizers had said would "allow for more socially-distanced audience seating."

"It's more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don't kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided," Rogen said.

Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer offered a quick pushback.

"It actually feels amazing in here unlike what Seth (Rogen) was talking about. It feels good. We’re all vaxxed. We had to get vaxxed to come here. I got vaxxed. I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. I got Pfizer because I’m bougie. Pfizer is the Neiman Marcus of vaccines. Moderna, that’s Macy’s. Johnson & Johnson, that’s TJ Maxx," he said.

– Bill Keveney

Gov. Reeves sidesteps Mississippi's high COVID death rate on CNN

In a Sunday morning appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves did his best to avoid questions about the state's high COVID-19 death rate, instead using the platform to again attack President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for American workers.

Mississippi has the highest COVID-19 death rate per capita in the nation, surpassing New Jersey at the end of last week.

"Unfortunately fatalities is a lagging indicator when it comes to the virus ... and so timing has as much to do with where that statistic that you use as anything else," Reeves said. He added he expects death rates to rise elsewhere as the delta variant takes hold.

State of the Union Host Jake Tapper asked Reeves if he had any plans to change how the state responds to COVID-19, the same question local reporters have asked Reeves for months, one he frequently answers with some version of "no."

"So, with all due respect, governor, your way is failing," Tapper said. Read more here.

— Lee O. Sanderlin, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger

Contributing: Mike Stucka; Associated Press

