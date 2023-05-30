Will US debt ceiling deal pass? Biden and McCarthy must still walk tightrope

US Capitol at dawn

When it comes to raising the US debt ceiling and avoiding a national default, reaching a deal between the two parties was an uphill battle. But there are more steep hills to climb.

Now the two leaders - Democrat President Joe Biden and Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy - have to sell their weekend agreement to their members of Congress.

The deal introduces new federal spending limits and restrictions on low-income aid programmes in exchange for a debt-limit increase.

At the moment, rank-and-file members appear willing to fall in line.

The US Treasury has moved the day the US would hit its limit to Monday 5 June, and the financial markets appear to have calmed as a resolution appears in sight.

Ideological purists on both sides, however, are already expressing their displeasure. And while the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the agreement on Wednesday evening, events on Tuesday will give a strong indication of whether opposition to the deal will be strong enough to prevail.

For Republicans, the discontent is primarily centred around the House Freedom Caucus, the group of approximately 45 hard-line conservative Republicans who temporarily prevented Mr McCarthy from being elected speaker at the beginning of the year.

They demanded larger budget cuts over a longer period than are contained in the agreement. They've also objected to the size of the debt-limit increase, which is predicted to allow the US to borrow the funds it needs to operate into 2025.

The Freedom Caucus is holding a press conference at noon, Washington time.

If they pledge to vote against the agreement as a block or threaten to withdraw their support for Mr McCarthy as speaker, prompting another potentially drawn-out leadership election, that could jeopardise passage of the debt deal.

Left-wing Democrats, for their part, have complained about how the proposed budget cuts fall exclusively on social programmes while allowing military spending to continue to grow. They also have vigorously objected to the new work requirements to be imposed on some recipients of low-income aid.

Many on the left have objected to Mr Biden's willingness to negotiate a debt ceiling deal at all, having preferred that he find some alternative, albeit untested, route to raising the US borrowing limit.

The Democratic hard-liners, however, have been less organised - and less vocal in their objections - than their conservative counterparts.

The first real test for the debt deal will come this afternoon, when the Rules Committee of the House of Representatives meets to set the terms under which the debt limit agreement will be considered by the full chamber on Wednesday.

Due to an agreement Mr McCarthy made when he was elected speaker, the 13-member committee has three Freedom Caucus conservatives among its nine Republicans.

If those three choose to oppose the deal, and are joined by the four Democrats, they could kill the debt deal in its infancy, sending Mr Biden and Mr McCarthy back to the drawing board with the debt clock ticking down.

If all goes smoothly, however, the House could approve the deal on Wednesday night, sending the bill to the US Senate, which would then hold its own vote.

Some conservatives are threatening to delay the measure there, as well, although the pressure to approve the bill and send it to the president for his signature will be enormous.