US decision to provide ICC with Russian war crimes evidence is historic, says prosecutor general

Andriy Kostin

The United States will hand over evidence of Russian war crimes to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague, according to a tweet by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin on July 27.

"The United States has taken another historic step toward building comprehensive accountability for Russia's international crimes by deciding to share evidence of Russian war crimes with the International Criminal Court..." Kostin said.

Kostin thanked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice for supporting Ukraine "on the front lines of justice".

He said that every meeting, letter, and hearing in Congress brings the Kremlin regime closer to justice for its war crimes.

The Prosecutor General also expressed hope that the transatlantic cooperation between Ukraine, the Department of Justice, and the Prosecutor's Office of the ICC will continue, "paving the way for making landmark decisions".

The New York Times previously reported that U.S. President Joe Biden secretly ordered the US government to share information about Russia's war crimes in Ukraine with the ICC.

At the time, it was reported that this evidence concerned deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as the abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territory.

According to the NYT, the U.S. government has already shared some information with Ukrainian prosecutors, but not with the Hague.

On May 15, it was reported that a special Register of Destruction will be created at The Hague to record the damage caused by Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

