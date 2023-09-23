US decision on transferring ATACMS made before Zelenskyy's visit – Financial Time

The administration of US President Joe Biden has decided to provide long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine even before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the US, but did not want to reveal it to the public.

Source: Financial Times with reference to its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: One of the Financial Times sources noted that the US didn’t reveal any information in order not to give clues to the Russians and not to encourage them to move their supply lines further from the front.

The Financial Times source said the US will send missiles in the near future, initially in small batches.

The sources also repeated the already known information that Washington will provide Ukraine with a version of missiles armed with cluster munitions, rather than a single warhead.

The sources said sending the cluster missiles would help ease some concerns among US officials that the delivery of single-warhead missiles would deplete American stockpiles.

Background: The NBC News said Biden informed Zelenskyy that Washington would supply Ukraine with a small batch of ATACMS long-range missiles to help it in the war with Russia.

Earlier, Washington explained that the US refuses to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles because they do not have sufficient reserves of this armament. Another reason which was not publicly disclosed is the fear of escalation from Russia’s side.

