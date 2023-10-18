US declares lead emissions from small piston-engine aircraft pose public health danger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday issued a final determination declaring emissions from small piston-engine aircraft operating on leaded fuel pose a danger to public health.

Emissions from the 190,000 U.S. general aviation airplanes operating on leaded fuel account for about 70% of the lead entering the atmosphere, according to prior U.S. government estimates. Lead is not in jet fuel, which is used by commercial aircraft. The EPA said it and the Federal Aviation have begun "work to consider regulatory options to address lead emissions from aircraft engines."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)