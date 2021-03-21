US Defence Secretary makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan as troop withdrawal deadline looms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Millward
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin - Brendan Smialowski/AFP
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin - Brendan Smialowski/AFP

The US defence secretary touched down in Kabul on Sunday in a surprise visit amid uncertainty around the May 1 deadline for the total withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Lloyd Austin a retired army general, said the Biden administration wanted to see “a responsible end to this conflict” and “a transition to something else.”

The May deadline for the withdrawal of US troops was set under a deal negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration last year as part of its drive to reduce American commitments in the region.

More than 2,300 American soldiers have died in Afghanistan since the start of the conflict in 2001, in the wake of the September 11 attacks by al-Qaeda.

Mr Biden has warned that meeting the May 1 deadline could be "tough", indicating that forces could remain - albeit only for a short time.

Afghanistan territories vs troops
Afghanistan territories vs troops

However, the Taliban has warned that there could be a "reaction" if the agreement is not honoured.

At the height of the conflict, the US had more than 10,000 troops in the country. However, the number has dwindled to around 3,500 - about 1,000 fewer than a congressional study suggested was needed to prevent the collapse of the Afghan government.

Peace talks in Doha have stalled, leaving the Biden administration facing a dilemma of whether to press ahead with the withdrawal by the end of next month although it could leave the Afghan government vulnerable to another Taliban surge.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken last month sought to put pressure on the Afghan government, led by President Ashraf Ghani, by warning it could face a Taliban offensive on its own if it did not fall into line with US peace plans.

Washington's proposals, contained in an eight-page document, include establishing an interim government that would include members of the Taliban.

Last Friday Turkey announced its willingness to hold a peace summit next month with Mr Ghani promising to attend on condition that Hibatullah Akhundzada, Taliban's leader, also does so.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Defense Secretary meets Afghan president amid peace process review

    United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in an unnanounced visit to Kabul on Sunday,as Washington reviews the peace process there and its planned troop withdrawal. Austin said on Twitter he had come to "listen and learn", on his first trip to Afghanistan since his appointment. "This visit been very helpful for me, and it will inform my participation in the review we are undergoing here with (U.S. President Joe Biden)," he added.

  • Defense Secretary Austin encourages India to cancel planned purchase of Russian defense systems

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday encouraged India to rethink its planned purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defense system to avoid U.S. sanctions, according to Reuters.Why it matters: No Russian air defense systems have been delivered to India and sanctions are not currently being discussed, Austin told reporters, though the U.S. sanctioned its NATO ally Turkey late last year in response to its 2017 purchase of the defense system.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Washington fears Russia's S-400 system could be used to gather intelligence on its F-35 stealth fighter jet program.The U.S. has long been concerned about the proliferation of the anti-aircraft system, which may be capable of shooting down advanced aircraft like the U.S.' F-35.The S-400 is also a direct competitor to U.S.-made air defense systems like the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense.Context: India made a $800 million initial payment in 2019 for the S-400, and the first set of systems are anticipated later this year, according to Reuters.What they're saying: “We certainly urge all our allies, our partners to move away from Russian equipment ... and really avoid any kind of acquisitions that would trigger sanctions on our behalf,” Austin told reporters in New Delhi, per Reuters.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Saudi Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years, says CEO

    Saudi Aramco will ensure China's energy security remains its highest priority for the next 50 years and beyond as new and existing energy sources run in parallel for some time, CEO Amin Nasser told the China Development Forum on Sunday. Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, retained its position as China's top supplier in the first two months this year, with volumes up 2.1% to 1.86 million barrels per day (bpd), China customs data showed on Saturday. The kingdom beat Russia to keep its ranking as China's top crude supplier in 2020 despite unprecedented production cuts in a pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to balance global markets after demand plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits Afghanistan as troop withdrawal deadline looms

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Sunday as a May 1 deadline looms for the possible withdrawal of all U.S. troops from the country. The deadline was part of last year's peace agreement with the Taliban. President Joe Biden has not yet decided whether to pull out the 2,500 U.S. troops and is considering whether they should remain in Afghanistan for another six months, according to a U.S. official.

  • Trump administration dismantled ‘safe’ border policies, Biden rebuilding process: DHS chief Mayorkas

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ the Biden administration is encouraging families not to send their migrant children along ‘dangerous’ border.

  • Justin Bieber called out for using Martin Luther King Jr.'s words on new album

    "Justice," Bieber's sixth studio album, was released Friday.

  • Rick Pitino 'in heaven' at Iona, has no interest in returning to the 'so-called big-time'

    Rick Pitino led Iona to the NCAA tournament this season, his first back in the sport since he was fired from Louisville in 2017.

  • U.S. government to consider proposal to free Afghan drug lord in exchange for American contractor

    U.S. government agencies are again looking at a long-standing proposal to release an Afghan drug kingpin in exchange for concessions in peace talks, which would include the release of an American held in Afghanistan.

  • Attorney to turn over evidence in Deshaun Watson case

    The attorney representing the women who allege Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson acted inappropriately or sexually assaulted them said he plans to turn over evidence and affidavits to the police and district attorney in Houston on Monday. Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee posted on Instagram that his team also will be requesting that prosecutors empanel a grand jury to review the evidence to recommend whether criminal charges are warranted. As of Friday, Buzbee had filed civil suits in Harris County, Texas, against Watson on behalf of seven women.

  • British-Iranian man in solitary confinement in notorious Iran prison 'after discussing politics in a coffee shop'

    A British-Iranian man has been held in solitary confinement for five months in a notorious Iranian prison after he was secretly recorded discussing politics in a coffee shop, campaigners claimed this week. Mehran Raoof, 64, a campaigner for workers’ rights, was arrested at his home in Tehran by Iranian Revolutionary Guards in October and taken to Evin prison, where other dual nationals and political prisoners are held, amid allegations of torture. Satar Rahmani, a London-based colleague of Mr Raoof’s, told the Telegraph that the former teacher from Islington, North London, was helping to translate English-language news articles into Farsi around the time of his arrest, as trade unions are banned in Iran. “He and 15 other workers were arrested. They were using a coffee shop as a place to talk about workers’ rights,” he said. “But without their knowing, there was a spy, a young girl, in the coffee shop who secretly recorded their discussions, and that led to the arrests.” Mr Raoof’s only contact with the outside world since his arrest has been a short telephone call three months ago, with a distant relative in Iran.

  • Doctors describe campaign of sexual violence against women fleeing fighting in Ethiopia

    Throughout much of the humanitarian crisis in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray over the last few months, access for journalists and aid agencies has been severely restricted, making it difficult to verify reports of what was happening on the ground. Now, that's changing, and a clearer picture of the violence is coming into focus. Nine doctors in Ethiopia and one in a Sudanese refugee camp told CNN that they've seen an alarming increase in sexual assault and rape cases since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in Tigray. A CNN team also spoke with several women who described being raped by Ethiopian and allied Eritrean soldiers as they fled the fighting. One doctor at a hospital said more than 200 women had been admitted for sexual violence in recent months, while many more cases have been reported in rural villages and centers for internally displaced people, which have little or no access to medical care. "The women that have been raped say that the things that they say to them when they were raping them is that they need to change their identity -- to either Amharize them or at least leave their Tigrinya status ... and that they've come there to cleanse them ... to cleanse the blood line," Dr. Tedros Tefera, who works at a refugee camp in Hamdayet, Sudan, told CNN. "Practically this has been a genocide." BBC also provided a deeper look at what's happening in Tigray, detailing a growing crisis in Shire, a city of 170,000 which has seen a huge influx of people seeking refuge from the fighting. Per BBC, aid agencies estimate that around 200,000 people are living in Shire's makeshift camps. Read more at CNN and BBC. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsAmerica's falling fertility rate5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threat

  • Atlanta shooting of Asian women was racially motivated, U.S. senator says

    U.S. Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth on Sunday expressed doubts about FBI Director Chris Wray's initial assessment that the fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta-area spas may not constitute a hate crime, saying it "looks racially motivated." "From where I sit, I want to see a deeper investigation into whether or not these shootings and other similar crimes are racially motivated," Duckworth, who is one of only two Asian Americans currently serving in the U.S. Senate, told CBS "Face the Nation." Police in Atlanta are still investigating the motive in connection with the fatal shooting of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, on Tuesday.

  • Hunters had 50-pound bag of corn and piles of dead waterfowl, Michigan officials say

    A call to a poaching hotline tipped off officials.

  • Japan, U.S. defence chiefs affirm cooperation on Taiwan: Kyodo

    Japanese and U.S. defence chiefs agreed in their meeting last week to closely cooperate in the event of a military clash between China and Taiwan, Kyodo News reported on Sunday, citing multiple government sources. U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin brought up the issue when he met with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday although there was no discussion on the specifics of how the two countries should coordinate responses to such an emergency, the news outlet reported. Japan has historically refrained from commenting on potential emergency situations in Taiwan in relation to China and its stance remains to "encourage dialogue for a peaceful solution to cross-strait tensions," Kyodo said.

  • Oath Keeper members texted in early January about providing security detail for Roger Stone at the Stop the Steal rally

    "Looks like we might be security for Roger Stone, if we end up rolling with the Oathkeepers," Jessica Watkins texted Donovan Crowl on January 1.

  • Derek Chauvin's attorney says the murder trial 'is not about race.' His own line of questioning suggests otherwise.

    Experts say race is at play not only in George Floyd's death but in the courtroom during jury selection for Derek Chauvin's murder trial.

  • West Virginia lawmakers are trying to bar needle exchanges despite an alarming spike in HIV cases

    Needle exchange programs, which make clean needles available to intravenous drug users, are a standard public health response recommended by the CDC.

  • Sen. Daines: Democrats push massive spending, tax hikes

    Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, provides insight into President Biden’s tax plans on ‘CAVUTO Live.’

  • Trump Official Richard Grenell Weighs in After Wikipedia Briefly Names Him US President

    Donald Trump’s former U.S. Intelligence chief Richard Grenell held the illustrious title of President of the United States in his career bio on Wikipedia before the reference was yanked from his page. And he was A-OK with that title. “I will run up the stairs without tripping and then announce a plethora of Executive Orders. Stay tuned,” he tweeted after he was made aware of the faux pas. He played along, announcing what he’d do with the power afforded in his newfound job: “I hereby order an LNG terminal to be built ASAP on the West Coast of the United States (preferably in California),” he wrote in a subsequent tweet. Then: “I hereby order multiple desalinization plants to be built in California. And I also hereby order new Nuclear power plants to be built in California. Oh, and Eric Swalwell hereby loses his security clearance.” I will run up the stairs without tripping and then announce a plethora of Executive Orders. Stay tuned. https://t.co/CGkexORsiB — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 20, 2021 I hereby order an LNG terminal to be built ASAP on the West Coast of the United States (preferably in California). https://t.co/cIY3cOb2Fc — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 20, 2021 I hereby order multiple desalinization plants to be built in California. And I also hereby order new Nuclear power plants to be built in California. Oh, and Eric Swalwell hereby loses his security clearance. https://t.co/pznALaY8Mo — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 20, 2021 It is unknown how long Grenell was named the leader of the free world on Wikipedia before the information site edited out the reference on his page. However, the incorrect bio info stayed posted long enough for it to be picked up by Google and for lots of Twitter users to take note: So this is interesting. Does @RichardGrenell know he’s POTUS? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/rbWSBUu2Tf — Always.Right.Not.Left. (@Right_NotLeft) March 20, 2021 Who's running the US you ask? Google Richard Grenell pic.twitter.com/eyPRZ9xk5J — Crime Spree (@MajoripMalinky) March 20, 2021 If google said so, it must be true ! — Maruham (@SpotOnStocks) March 20, 2021 Unlike former president Trump, who has been permanently banned from Twitter, “President Grenell” is still allowed to Tweet at will. For the record, Grenell is the former acting director of national intelligence (DNI), serving under President Trump from Feb. 20, 2020, to May 26, 2020. “A member of the Republican Party, Grenell served as the United States Ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020 and as the Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations from 2019 to 2021… Grenell was named by President Trump in 2020 as Acting Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, making him the first openly gay person to serve at a Cabinet level, albeit in an acting capacity, in the United States. However, he was not confirmed by the Senate as is required by Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the United States Constitution and therefore he was not the first openly “confirmed” gay Cabinet member in U.S. history as he was serving as interim. He was Acting DNI from February to May 2020.” The above is according to Wikipedia. And it is correct. Read original story Trump Official Richard Grenell Weighs in After Wikipedia Briefly Names Him US President At TheWrap

  • Who owns the moon? A space lawyer answers

    Edwin E. 'Buzz' Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Neil A. Armstrong/NASA/AP PhotoMost likely, this is the best-known picture of a flag ever taken: Buzz Aldrin standing next to the first U.S. flag planted on the Moon. For those who knew their world history, it also rang some alarm bells. Only less than a century ago, back on Earth, planting a national flag in another part of the world still amounted to claiming that territory for the fatherland. Did the Stars and Stripes on the moon signify the establishment of an American colony? When people hear for the first time that I am a lawyer practicing and teaching something called “space law,” the question they ask most frequently, often with a big smile or a twinkle in the eye, is: “So tell me, who owns the moon?” Of course, claiming new national territories had been very much a European habit, applied to non-European parts of the world. In particular the Portuguese, the Spanish, the Dutch, the French and the English created huge colonial empires. But while their attitude was very Europe-centric, the legal notion that planting a flag was an act of establishing sovereignty quickly stuck and became accepted worldwide as part and parcel of the law of nations. Obviously, the astronauts had more important things on their mind than contemplating the legal meaning and consequences of that planted flag, but luckily the issue had been taken care of prior to the mission. Since the beginning of the space race the United States knew that for many people around the world the sight of a U.S. flag on the Moon would raise major political issues. Any suggestion that the moon might become, legally speaking, part of U.S. backwaters might fuel such concerns, and possibly give rise to international disputes harmful to both the U.S. space program and U.S. interests as a whole. By 1969, decolonization may have destroyed any notion that non-European parts of the world, though populated, were not civilized and thus justifiably made subject to European sovereignty – however, there was not a single person living on the moon; even life itself was absent. Still, the simple answer to the question of whether Armstrong and Aldrin by way of their small ceremony did transform the moon, or at least a major part thereof, into U.S. territory turns out to be “no.” They, nor NASA, nor the U.S. government intended the U.S. flag to have that effect. The first outer space treaty NASA Lunar Sample Return Container with moon soil on display in a vault at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. OptoMechEngineer, CC BY-SA Most importantly, that answer was enshrined in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, to which both the United States and the Soviet Union as well as all other space-faring nations, had become a party. Both superpowers agreed that “colonization” on Earth had been responsible for tremendous human suffering and many armed conflicts that had raged over the last centuries. They were determined not to repeat that mistake of the old European colonial powers when it came to decide on the legal status of the moon; at least the possibility of a “land grab” in outer space giving rise to another world war was to be avoided. By that token, the moon became something of a “global commons” legally accessible to all countries – two years prior to the first actual manned moon landing. Businessman Rajzeev V. Baagree, who purchased five acres of land on the moon for 1,400 rupees (equivalent to US in 2005) per acre, poses next to documents of proof, at his home in Hyderabad, India. It turned out he got scammed. Mustafa Quraishi/ AP Photo So, the U.S. flag was not a manifestation of claiming sovereignty, but of honoring the U.S. taxpayers and engineers who made Armstrong, Aldrin, and third astronaut Michael Collins’ mission possible. The two men carried a plaque that they “came in peace for all mankind,” and of course Neil’s famous words echoed the same sentiment: his “small step for man” was not a “giant leap” for the United States, but “for mankind.” Furthermore, the United States and NASA lived up to their commitment by sharing the moon rocks and other samples of soil from the lunar surface with the rest of the world, whether by giving them away to foreign governments or by allowing scientists from all over the globe to access them for scientific analysis and discussion. In the midst of the Cold War, this even included scientists from the Soviet Union. Case closed, no need for space lawyers anymore then? No need for me to prepare University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s space law students for further discussions and disputes on the lunar law, right? No space lawyers needed? Not so fast. While the legal status of the Moon as a “global commons” accessible to all countries on peaceful missions did not meet any substantial resistance or challenge, the Outer Space Treaty left further details unsettled. Contrary to the very optimistic assumptions made at the time, so far humankind has not returned to the moon since 1972, making lunar land rights largely theoretical. This 1964 file photo from the World’s Fair in the borough of Queens in New York shows a views of a moon colony in the Futurama 2 ride put together by General Motors. AP Photo That is, until a few years ago when several new plans were hatched to go back to the moon. In addition at least two U.S. companies, Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries, which have serious financial backing, have started targeting asteroids for the purpose of mining their mineral resources. Geek note: Under the aforementioned Outer Space Treaty, the moon and other celestial bodies such as asteroids, legally speaking, belong in the same basket. None of them can become the “territory” of one sovereign state or another. The very fundamental prohibition under the Outer Space Treaty to acquire new state territory, by planting a flag or by any other means, failed to address the commercial exploitation of natural resources on the moon and other celestial bodies. This is a major debate currently raging in the international community, with no unequivocally accepted solution in sight yet. Roughly, there are two general interpretations possible. So you want to mine an asteroid? Countries such as the United States and Luxembourg (as the gateway to the European Union) agree that the moon and asteroids are “global commons,” which means that each country allows its private entrepreneurs, as long as duly licensed and in compliance with other relevant rules of space law, to go out there and extract what they can, to try and make money with it. It’s a bit like the law of the high seas, which are not under the control of an individual country, but completely open to duly licensed law-abiding fishing operations from any country’s citizens and companies. Then, once the fish is in their nets, it is legally theirs to sell. OSIRIS-REx will travel to a near-Earth asteroid called Bennu and bring a small sample back to Earth for study. The mission launched Sept. 8, 2016, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. As planned, the spacecraft will reach Bennu in 2018 and return a sample to Earth in 2023. NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center/ASSOCIATED PRESS On the other hand, countries such as Russia and somewhat less explicitly Brazil and Belgium hold that the moon and asteroids belong to humanity as a whole. And therefore the potential benefits from commercial exploitation should somehow accrue for humanity as a whole – or at least should be subjected to a presumably rigorous international regime to guarantee humanity-wide benefits. It’s a bit like the regime originally established for harvesting mineral resources from the deep seabed. Here, an international licensing regime was created as well as an international enterprise, which was to mine those resources and generally share the benefits among all countries. While in my view the former position certainly would make more sense, both legally and practically, the legal battle by no means is over. Meanwhile, the interest in the moon has been renewed as well – at least China, India and Japan have serious plans to go back there, raising the stakes even higher. Therefore, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln we will need to teach our students about these issues for many years to come. While ultimately it is up to the community of states to determine whether common agreement can be reached on either of the two positions or maybe somewhere in between, it is of crucial importance that agreement can be reached one way or another. Such activities developing without any law that is generally applicable and accepted would be a worst-case scenario. While not a matter of colonization anymore, it may have all the same harmful results.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:If Earth falls, will interstellar space travel be our salvation?Mining the moon for rocket fuel to get us to MarsNew telescope will scan the skies for asteroids on collision course with Earth Frans von der Dunk has a consultancy addressing issues of space law and policy.