US defense chief arrives in Kabul on 1st trip to Afghanistan

FILE - In this Saturday, March 20, 2021 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reviews an honor guard with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi, India. Austin arrived Sunday, in Kabul on his first trip to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, amid swirling questions about how long American troops will remain in the country. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RAHIM FAIEZ
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — State media reported that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived Sunday in Kabul on his first trip to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, amid swirling questions about how long American troops will remain in the country.

State-owned Radio and Television Afghanistan and popular TOLO Television reported Austin's arrival in Kabul from India. He was expected to meet with senior Afghan government officials, including President Ashraf Ghani.

President Joe Biden said last week in an ABC News interview that it will be “tough” for the U.S. to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. But he said that if the deadline, which is laid out in an agreement between former President Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban, is extended, it wouldn’t be by a “lot longer.”

In response, the Taliban on Friday warned of consequences if the U.S. doesn’t meet the deadline. Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban negotiation team, told reporters that if U.S. troops stay beyond May 1, “it will be a kind of violation of the agreement. That violation would not be from our side. ... Their violation will have a reaction.”

Austin was expected to meet with Ghani and the newly appointed defense chief Army Chief of Staff Gen. Yasin Zia, who was appointed acting defense minister this week. Washington is reviewing the agreement the Trump administration signed with the Taliban last year.

In a sharply worded letter to Ghani earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is urgent to make peace in Afghanistan and all options remain on the table. He also warned that it is likely the Taliban would make swift territorial gains if U.S. and NATO troops withdrew. United States spends $4 billion a year to sustain Afghanistan’s National Security Forces .

The Taliban warned America against defying the May 1 deadline at a press conference in Moscow, the day after meeting with senior Afghan government negotiators and international observers to try to jumpstart a stalled peace process to end Afghanistan’s decades of war.

Washington has also given both the Taliban and the Afghan government an eight-page peace proposal, which both sides are reviewing. It calls for an interim so-called “peace government” which would shepherd Afghanistan toward constitutional reform and elections.

Ghani has resisted an interim administration causing his critics to accuse him of clinging to power. He says elections alone would be acceptable to bring a change of government.

Both the U.S. and Kabul have called for a reduction in violence leading to a cease-fire. The Taliban say a cease-fire would be part of the peace negotiations. However, the insurgent movement has not attacked U.S. or NATO troops since signing the agreement.

However, U.S. military commanders and NATO leaders have argued that the Taliban have not lived up to their part of the peace agreement, which includes a reduction in violence and a separation from al-Qaida and other terror groups.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last month that the alliance “will only leave when the time is right” and when conditions have been met.

“The main issue is that Taliban has to reduce violence, Taliban has to negotiate in good faith and Taliban has to stop supporting international terrorist groups like Al Qaeda,” he said.

Austin has said little on the record about the ongoing stalemate. After a virtual meeting of NATO defense ministers, Austin told reporters that “our presence in Afghanistan is conditions based, and Taliban has to meet their commitments.”

Austin’s stop in Afghanistan marks his first return to a U.S. warzone in the Middle East since taking the Pentagon post. But he spent a great deal of time in the region during his service as an Army commander. Austin, a retired four-star general, served in Afghanistan as commander of the 10th Mountain Division. And from 2013-2016 he was the head of U.S. Central Command, which oversees the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan visit comes at the end of Austin’s his first overseas trip as secretary. After a stop in Hawaii, he went to Japan and South Korea, where he and Secretary of State Blinken met with their defense and foreign ministers.

___

Associated Press writer Kathy Gannon contributed from Islamabad.

Recommended Stories

  • Bryn Forbes with a 2-pointer vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Bryn Forbes (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the San Antonio Spurs, 03/20/2021

  • How low can the U.S. go? Biden feeling the heat on emissions

    How low can U.S. emissions go? Under President Joe Biden, the number to watch for may be 50 percent.

  • Judge declines to move or delay Derek Chauvin trial after Minneapolis settles with Floyd family

    The trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd will continue in Minneapolis as scheduled, despite concerns over pre-trial publicity, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled Friday. Driving the news: Chauvin's attorney had asked the judge to postpone or move the trial following last Friday's announcement that the city of Minneapolis reached a $27 million civil settlement with Floyd's family. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDefense attorney Eric Nelson argued he was "gravely concerned" that news coverage of the record payout had "incredible potential to taint the jury pool." What he's saying: Cahill said while he's frustrated by the timing of the city's announcement, "unfortunately, I think the pre-trial publicity in this case will continue no matter how long we continue it." He said a change of venue would not "give the defendant any kind of fair trial beyond what we are doing here today.""I don't think there's any place in the state of Minnesota that has not been subjected to extreme amounts of publicity in this case."The big picture: A move or delay would have upended one of the world's most closely watched trials, two weeks into the jury selection process. City and state officials have spent months — and millions of dollars — to lock down the area surrounding the downtown courtroom amid concerns about large crowds and civil unrest. Between the lines: Some experts say the settlement news could be grounds for an eventual appeal or mistrial from Chauvin's defense.What's next: Jury selection continues ahead of opening statements on May 29. For more coverage of the trial, sign up for Axios Twin Cities, a newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pandemic leaves digital laggard Italy scrambling to catch up

    Small Italian car filter supplier Ecofiltri took out a state-backed loan last year, just like thousands of other businesses fighting to keep afloat during the pandemic. But instead of burning through the cash to pay overdue rent and bills, Ecofiltri is investing the money on a technological revamp of its business. "We've expanded our facilities, bought high-tech equipment and even created an R&D department where we are working on three projects we hope we can patent to provide more intelligent products and services," Ecofiltri co-founder Simone Scafetta told Reuters over a video call.

  • 3 Alternative Asset Strategies to Diversify Your Retirement Portfolio

    With interest rates as low as they are, bonds are not the retiree’s friend they used to be, so what can you do to replace them in your portfolio? Three possibilities include real estate, options and annuities.

  • Biden's top aides unlikely to qualify for relief payments

    At least one group in America is unlikely to get any money from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan — his own top aides. Most of Biden’s senior West Wing advisers made far more than the threshold that would qualify them for direct payments from the president’s COVID-19 relief bill, according to White House financial disclosure forms released Saturday. The documents paint a portrait of advisers whose wealth is dwarfed by those that surrounded President Donald Trump but do not quite line up with Biden’s image of “Middle Class Joe.”

  • Xiaojie Tan dreamed of traveling the world and celebrating her 50th birthday with her daughter. Then the Atlanta shooter ended her life.

    Xiaojie "Emily" Tan was a mother, small business owner, wife and friend. She was among those killed Tuesday by a lone gunman in the Atlanta area.

  • 5 Hair Colors That Don’t Do Thin Hair Any Favors—and 5 That Absolutely Do

    Spoiler alert: Less is more.

  • Meghan Markle Speaks Out After Investigator Admits He Illegally Obtained Data About Her for U.K. Tabloid

    A private investigator admitted to illegally obtaining Meghan's personal information for The Sun

  • Princess Diana is the source of ‘smears’ I am accused of, claims Martin Bashir

    Martin Bashir has told an inquiry that Princess Diana is to blame for the ‘smears’ he has been accused of peddling to secure his interview with her. It has been alleged that Mr Bashir told Princess Diana “preposterous lies” to secure his interview with her in 1995 that precipitated her divorce from Prince Charles. A series of bizarre claims reported to have been made by Mr Bashir were noted down by Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother at a meeting all three attended on Sep 19, 1995. However, The Telegraph has seen leaked documents that show Mr Bashir, currently the BBC’s religious affairs editor, is claiming that comments made at the meeting have been mistakenly attributed to him a quarter of a century on. It is the first evidence of Mr Bashir’s response to allegations that he cheated and lied his way to the ‘interview of the century’, broadcast on Panorama, in which Princess Diana disclosed details of her husband’s adultery. She famously told Bashir, then aged just 32 and an unknown reporter, that there were “three people” in their marriage. The emergence of Earl Spencer’s notes last November prompted the BBC to launch an internal inquiry presided over by Lord Dyson, the former Master of the Rolls, into the methods used by Mr Bashir to obtain the interview.

  • Ex-wife of Trump Org executive says she is cooperating with investigators

    Jennifer Weisselberg says she was asked about her use of rent-free Trump apartments

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Fox News criticised for ‘rooting for Putin’ in proposed debate with Biden

    ‘It would not end like Rocky IV – I don’t think the American would prevail,’ Republican congressman Matt Gaetz tells Sean Hannity

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities

  • Prince Harry recalls losing Princess Diana in book for children who lost parents amid the COVID-19 pandemic

    Prince Harry wrote an emotional foreword for a new children's book, "Hospital by the Hill," for those who experienced loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Workers fall off roof in Mashpee

    Two workers were injured Friday when they fell off a roof in Mashpee.

  • Biden news: President calls Atlanta murders ‘health crisis of gun violence’ and ‘consequence’ of Trump

    Follow for the latest updates

  • 'We need time': Nordic caution keeps AstraZeneca shots on hold

    Denmark, Sweden and Norway said on Friday they needed more time to decide whether to use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine while Finland joined them in putting the shots on hold, even though the EU drug watchdog said the benefits outweighed any risks. "We need time to get to the bottom of this," Soren Brostrom, head of the Danish Health Authority, told reporters on Friday. Several European countries last week suspended use of the vaccine following reports of rare instances of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.

  • Julia Letlow wins Louisiana congressional seat, CBS News projects

    Luke Letlow was set to succeed Representative Ralph Abraham, but died of COVID-19 complications before he could be sworn in.